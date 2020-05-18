Content marketing is essential for virtually all businesses, whether B2B or B2C. When it comes to capturing the attention of an audience in our message-saturated environment, content marketing becomes paramount as it can be an effective way to introduce your company to new prospects well before they are ready to buy.

By offering the right mix of content assets, when the customer is ready to buy, the brand whose content helped shape their decision will be top-of-mind.

Table of Contents:

What Is a Content Marketing Strategy?

Your content marketing strategy ties all your content together and is the WHY you are creating the content.

Content strategy – strategic approach to creating, managing and distributing all content assets. Also referred to as a content marketing plan.

Content calendar or editorial calendar is the tactical side of things, how you execute your strategy. Ideally, you would have a content marketing strategy before you build your content plan. However, in research conducted by the Content Marketing Institute, 70% of respondents use a content calendar but only 43% have a content marketing strategy.

How To Build Your Content Marketing Strategy

Situation Awareness and Content Audit

If you've already been creating content for some time without a clear content marketing strategy, it's a good idea to conduct a content audit. If you're doing this in-house, work with your content team and marketing plan to create a detailed list of content assets, and remember to include all assets such as email marketing, social media posts, and many more. Take a look at your current engagement statistics and use these as a benchmark once you've put your content marketing strategy in place.

What Are Your Goals and Objectives?

The strategy should evolve alongside your business goals and objectives and allow you to be future-looking and proactive when planning your communications and measuring their impact. Without a content marketing strategy, it is much harder to evaluate how successful your content has been as there are no defined goals or benchmarks to measure against.

Map Your Customer Journey

Working with your content team and internal stakeholders create a simple diagram that outlines the journey customers take as they learn about your company, buy your products, and telling others about them. This should be the starting point for your content strategy. This document can also help ensure that sales, marketing, and customer success teams are on the same page—and keep everyone’s focus on the customer.

Buyer Personas

Buyer personas and consumer data can enrich your understanding of your core customers and stakeholders, but you must start with a clear picture of who your customers are, how those people interact with your organisation at each stage of their journey, as well as what motivates them to deepen their relationships with your brand. Social listening tools can help here by monitoring conversations that your target audience is having and how your brand can help as well as understanding where your customers are having that conversation. This data will help you outline what type of content pieces to create and where to publish them.

Content Marketing Ideas

If you haven't already, its a good idea to also have a content creation strategy which sits alongside your content marketing strategy, this will help you ensure you have a continuous stream of high-quality, high-performing content your audience wants. While your defining your content creation strategy you can start using the information you gathered in the previous steps to discuss content ideas with your internal stakeholders and align them to your goals. Here, you can also discuss what types of content will appeal to your audience and what channels they're using. Using a content planner or editorial calendar can help to keep all your content ideas and scheduled content in one place.

Publish, Manage, Monitor

Publishing content can seem like a big job when you've got several channels to publish on at the same time. Using tools like Meltwater's Social Media Publishing platform allows you to take control of your content scheduling and publishing with a social media management tool that's built for marketing and PR professionals.

Once your content has been published, often this is the stage where marketers think their job is done. In fact, monitoring the engagement from blog content, social media posts, and other content is the most important part. Within the same Meltwater tool, it provides your social analytics and PR coverage monitoring in one place.

Content Calendar Template - Free download

This can be a simple spreadsheet shared within your team, but be honest about your team’s bandwidth and resources. Only a content production schedule designed to optimise both consistency and quality will allow you to successfully connect with customers and prospects and ultimately create successful lead generation. We have designed an editable content calendar template, free for you to download to get you started.

Content Writing Tips

In order to help you work through your content marketing strategy, we're unlocking 9 key considerations that can improve your content performance:

1. Focus on Quality First

Companies that focus on quality win out over companies that focus on volume. High-quality posts are more likely to be shared on social media and will grab the attention of other industry stakeholders. Creating meaningful campaigns, posts or publications can also position your company as active and valuable in the thought leadership space, or as an expert or educator.

For blog posts, here are some writing tips that will help you publish high-quality articles for relevant audiences and readers:

A. Pick a central keyword or phrase

Think about what terms a potential reader might use to find your content. (research what people are using in searches with Google’s keyword planner). Establish your primary keyword and three to five variations BEFORE you start writing with ideas for the thematic keywords you can include along the way. Once you've completed your first draft go back and sprinkle keywords throughout. A rough rule of thumb is to use the keyword once every 100 words.

B. Structure your article

Start by creating an outline:

Who are you writing the content for?

Define tone of voice and formality of the content

Core thesis

Supporting point and evidence

Summary/so what?/what to do next

This is a great time to seek support from colleagues if you need their input also. Define who and what you need from them.

Also, article length matters. Aim for between 301 and 500 words as a minimum or more if you need to go into a topic in depth. If your article is shorter it hurts your SEO. If it is longer than 1500, you might not have a tight, focused, high-impact idea. Consider breaking a long article into a multi-part series. This can help your SEO and encourages greater reader engagement by factoring in relevance and attention spans.

C. Add a visual and make sure you have clear copyright ownership

Visuals can be photos, illustrations, graphs, icons, logos. Name the image file using the central keyword. If “content calendar” is my keyword, I change my image name from IMG_20150805.jpg to Content_Calendar.jpg. Make sure the alt-text also contains the keyword to help show search engines relevance.

D. Factor in outbound linking and referencing

Add at least one outbound link to another source or resource with the anchor text containing the central keyword.

E. Provide metadata that includes a title and description for Google that uses your keyword

Create a title of 55 characters and a description of 115 characters. Be sure to use the keyword in your post URL and on all alt-tags on the page. For example:

Title: How to Create a Successful Content Marketing Plan

Description: Read this blog to learn the key to creating a successful content marketing plan. Download our free editorial calendar template to help you get started.

F. Include social media posts

It makes sense to write your social support content at the same time you are writing your blog. Use an active statement that invites a click and create posts that help drive traffic to the blog that's coming, while the overview is still fresh in your mind.

2. Topics Your Prospects/Customers Care About

To really add value and to have success with content writing and marketing, you need to start by putting yourself in the shoes of your prospects and customers. Think about their questions, concerns, and information gaps that you can address on your website, via your blog in video content, and in other places and ways.

3. Don’t Ignore Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Content marketing's power has the ability to combine messaging and creativity (which can establish your expertise) with social media (which can help you exponentially spread your message) and search (helping consumers find you via Google, Bing, or other search engines).

4. Think About Variety

Think about using a variety of content marketing types (pictures, videos, infographics, checklists, podcasts, webinars, and even live events), in addition to written content like blog posts, ebooks, and white papers. Images have an incredible influence on engagement levels. Use a free visual content creation tool such as Canva to create flawless graphics for your audience.

A great place to start mapping out your variety of content is in an editorial calendar. These calendars help visualise content gaps and ensure you are covering a broad spectrum of topics and content types. Download our free easy-to-use content calendar template.

5. Build a Social Foundation

When it comes to content marketing social media plays a critical role as your biggest cheerleader and the foundation for getting it read. Content is the fuel that keeps the social media “engine” humming, as people share and re-share content they’ve discovered or that someone else has shared with them.

Building connections on social platforms can connect you with other industry influencers and your brand to new prospects. In doing so, you’ll be laying the groundwork for more viewers to be exposed to and share your work. In addition, engaging and sharing other people’s content before you have something to share is another critical part of building your social foundation.

This may be a good time to start identifying Brand Ambassadors to support the sharing and engagement of your content increasing brand awareness.

6. Encourage Employee Advocacy

There’s nothing worse than coming to a company blog and seeing 0 or 1 share for a given post. Use an internal newsletter or messaging channel to make employees aware of the content and encourage them to share it. You can take this further and develop your own employee brand ambassador program.

7. Align Content Marketing and Advertising Efforts

Content marketing and, ideally your content schedule, should be aligned with other facets of your marketing strategy and messaging. In fact, you probably want to do some specific promotions for some of your content – e.g. a new ebook or a webinar are great hooks to pull people in via PPC or Facebook ads.

But effective content is never about a quick sell; it’s about becoming a trusted source of information, whether that information is filling a niche query or broad need. Instead of positioning content to answer customer needs in the form of products, effective content is positioned to answer customer needs in the form of information and value.

8. Monitor The Reactions Online

In addition to seeing the numbers of shares in social media, it’s important to see what people are saying about it. This is where social media monitoring comes in. You can use a tool like Meltwater's media monitoring software to monitor brand mentions, specific keywords, and industry influencers. Then you can then see which pieces of content or campaigns are working in terms of performance and which are not.

Reporting on metrics doesn’t stop there, it’s crucial to spend time analysing the metrics to draw actionable insights.

In addition to monitoring mentions and shares, engaging with people who responded to your content can be a very powerful way to broaden your reach and connect with potential prospects or industry stakeholders.

The problem that many companies run into is the short life that content has on social media. How do you compensate for such a short social media shelf-life? Share your content on your networks multiple times. Find out when your audience often takes to social media—what days and times—and post your content then.

Is Your Content Marketing Strategy In Shape?

Based on the insights from your metrics, it is important to refine your content plan.

A simple rule of thumb is this: whatever’s working; do more of it. Whatever’s not working; do less of it. It's important to be flexible enough to test new things as well. Conversion based on content takes time and focused efforts. Patience, persistence, and a positive outlook yield results. You may not be able to immediately see a conversion, but if you are patient, you will see the impact of your content marketing as the analytics become more accurate and you have trend data to reference.

To find out how you can use media monitoring tools to support your content marketing strategy fill out the form. Don't forget to download our free editable content calendar to visualise your content schedule.