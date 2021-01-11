A Comprehensive Guide to Social Commerce

Considered taking a leap into social commerce?

Businesses have always turned to social media to market to their audiences. However, with the continued rise in social media consumption and platform changes, businesses can now expect frictionless social sales as well. This emerging possibility is known as social commerce.

In this guide, we unpack everything you need to know about social commerce as well as the importance of product reviews tracking to enable a successful social commerce strategy.

Learn the following:

What is social commerce?

Social media and e-commerce platforms dominating the social commerce landscape

Social commerce marketing strategies

A case study on successful product reviews tracking

Download the Comprehensive Guide to Social Commerce to gain a better understanding of this buzzworthy new channel to further your brand and your business.