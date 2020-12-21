Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

Artificial Intelligence (AI), is transforming the digital landscape.

Brands are beginning to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to shape their marketing strategies. A recent study by Forrester of over 700 business leaders found that 78% planned to spend at least 5% more on AI marketing technologies in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 54% said they’re already using AI marketing to better personalise the customer experience across channels or touchpoints.

But the automation of jobs remains a big concern. Our survey found over half of marketers (61%) believe the integration of AI will result in a loss of jobs. However, when it comes to creativity, 63% are confident it will not become automated by AI. You can read the whole survey here, but for now, here’s a little taster of some of our findings (plus data from our Media intelligence tool and BrightEdge)