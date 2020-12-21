Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

Artificial Intelligence (AI), is transforming the digital landscape.

Brands are beginning to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to shape their marketing strategies. A recent study by Forrester of over 700 business leaders found that 78% planned to spend at least 5% more on AI marketing technologies in the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 54% said they’re already using AI marketing to better personalise the customer experience across channels or touchpoints.

But the automation of jobs remains a big concern. Our survey found over half of marketers (61%) believe the integration of AI will result in a loss of jobs. However, when it comes to creativity, 63% are confident it will not become automated by AI. You can read the whole survey here, but for now, here’s a little taster of some of our findings (plus data from our Media intelligence tool and BrightEdge)