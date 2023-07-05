Global finance conversations in 2023 (so far)

From changing digital payment habits to bank mergers and acquisitions, there has been plenty to discuss in the banking and financial services sector so far this year. While finance-related conversations are thriving in the digital world, some platforms are seeing more money mentions than others. We used our social listening and analytics platform to measure mentions of banking and financial services keywords across 10 sources from the first half of 2023. Here is where finance keyword mentions have decreased and increased.

Where finance mentions decreased

Of the 10 sources we analyzed, finance and banking keyword mentions only fell on Pinterest and blogs.

Blogs

Volume change compared to previous period: -19% (-880K mentions)

On social blogs, the 2023 finance conversation has been on the decline. This may be due to other sources drawing bigger audiences in previous months. Some of the top blogs that had the most mentions answered common banking and finance questions and provided timely market updates and analysis. [Note: This analysis looked at blog mentions from January 1 through May 31, 2023, due to changes in how we index Wordpress blogs. All other insights in this blog are based on data from January 1 through June 30, 2023.]

Pinterest

Volume change compared to previous period: -1% (-2K mentions)

Though finance mentions on Pinterest lagged slightly in February and March, the conversation began rebounding in May. Some of the most engaging content on the platform was about saving money.

Where finance mentions increased

Mentions of finance keywords increased across Twitch, podcasts, forums, Reddit, broadcast, news, and Twitter. Each of those conversations had significant spikes in March, during the collapses of multiple U.S. banks.

Twitter

Finance conversations boomed on Twitter during the March bank collapses, but one of the most engaged Tweets was a joke. In it, the Tweeter says they reached “financial freedom” via “liquidating assets” by buying iced coffees, sodas, and smoothies every day. It racked up 29.4K retweets and 158.9K likes.

Broadcast

Broadcast news coverage in 2023 spiked on March 13, 16, and 20 and May 1, each corresponding with news breaks about the collapses of Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse, and First Republic Bank.

Twitch

There was also a tiny increase in finance mentions on Twitch, known primarily for video game content. The livestream platform has a very niche community of stock market and crypto enthusiasts.

Podcasts

Finance talk on podcasts is rising slightly, likely related to more popular news podcasts covering this year’s prominent finance stories. Notably, one of the podcast episodes that had the biggest impact was The Ramsey Show’s April 4 episode “Do I Need a Credit Card for International Travel? (Hour 2),” which reached 242 million listeners.

News

As with broadcast news coverage, finance mentions in news sources grew, spiking along with major news breaks during the spring banking crisis. One of the finance-focused news articles that had the biggest impact on social media was Ghanian outlet Starrfm Online’s piece “Standard Bank, PAPSS partner to enhance cross-border payment across Africa”. Its Social Echo — meaning the number of times it was shared, commented on, and reacted to on social media — was 773K.

Reddit

As they did on forums, people looking to chat finance converged on Reddit in March. The top five subreddits for finance mentions were:

r/wallstreetbets (84,800 mentions from 14 million members)

r/personalfinance (63,500 mentions from 17.9 million members)

r/Superstonk (56,200 mentions from 885,000 members)

r/PersonalFinanceCanada (41,300 mentions from 1.2 million members)

r/AskReddit (33,400 mentions from 41.7 million members)

Forums

Forums grew as a site for finance conversations during the spring banking crisis. The top forum, with 229K mentions, was tickerreport.com.

TikTok

Volume change compared to previous period: <1% (+300 mentions)

TikTok’s finance community, centered on #fintok and #moneytok, has gotten lots of attention over the past few years for bringing financial literacy resources to Gen-Z, as well as being a source of misinformation. But in the first half of 2023, finance industry keyword mentions on the platform increased negligibly, peaking on March 15 at 221 mentions.

The TikTok that drew the most engagement was an “on the street” style interview video about financial “red flags” and “green flags” in relationships. As of July 3, it racked up 5.2 million likes and 30.2 million plays.

From sharing saving advice to commenting on industry upheavals, finance conversations are alive and well, offering a wealth of insights into consumer opinions, perceptions, and behaviors.