SAN FRANCISCO (February 20, 2020) – Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence, today announces the addition of podcast monitoring into their product suite, giving customers the ability to monitor 25,000 podcasts globally in real-time.

In 2019, over half of all Americans listened to a podcast, with over 30% tuning in to podcasts on at least a monthly basis. This is a sharp increase from years prior and is a trend reflected around the world, with podcasts increasing in popularity in all languages. With Meltwater’s new podcast integration, we are adding over 3,000 new podcasts to the platform every day, from over a dozen languages.

Meltwater customers can now monitor podcasts for all the keywords that are important to them. Additionally, they can surface opportunities to place thought leaders from their organization on podcasts that cover topics relevant to their expertise.

Having the ability to monitor podcasts globally allows our customers to benchmark their presence on podcasts against their competitors, understand the sentiment of every mention, analyze their overall performance, and share relevant podcasts with stakeholders easily.

Rounding out a complete all-in-one solution, customers can monitor and analyze podcasts alongside online news, print media, broadcast coverage, and social media. Now, more than ever, they can rest assured that Meltwater will capture more content and conversations than anyone else in the industry.

“The consumer popularity of podcasts is steadily increasing around the world, and companies are now turning their attention to podcasts as an important medium for them to consider as a part of their Public Relations and Marketing strategy. We are excited to add podcast monitoring to the solutions that we deliver to our customers, and to help them gain insights from podcasts to see how that corresponds with what’s being said in the news and all across social media,” said Niklas de Besche, Executive Director of Product at Meltwater.

Meltwater customers can speak to their Account Manager to add podcast monitoring to their subscription.

