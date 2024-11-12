Guide
Marketing Trends to Watch in 2025
As AI technology advances at breakneck speed and the world of social media faces another eventful year, it’s trickier than ever for marketers to plan ahead.
Our 2025 Marketing Trends Guide gives you our predictions for the big issues that will impact PR and marketing professionals over the coming year, so you can map out a winning strategy for your brand.
This year’s trends guide looks at:
- How AI is changing content marketing
- Global efforts to regulate AI
- Advances making data-driven PR easier
- PR’s fight against misinformation
- Social media beating out linear TV
- The booming creator economy
Download your copy today, and get ready for whatever 2025 throws at you!
