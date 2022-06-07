Maximize Your Social Reach
Meltwater’s social marketing solutions help you expand and understand your social reach through influencer partnerships and targeted marketing efforts based on rich audience data.
Why Do You Need a Social Marketing Solution?
A social marketing solution is essential to help get your message in front of the right people, increase brand awareness and loyalty, and drive sales.
- 96% of US and UK consumers who followed influencers were engaging with them more or to the same extent as before the coronavirus outbreak. (GlobalWebIndex)
- 60% of people learn about products and services on Instagram, and 75% take action after seeing a post. (Instagram)
- 59.8% of marketers agree that authenticity and quality are equally important elements of successful content. (State of UGC 2021 Report)
- Ads featuring UGC garnered 73% more positive comments on social networks than traditional ads. (Jukin Media, 2018)
How Meltwater Can Help You Expand Your Social Reach
Partner With Influencers
Find the Right Collaborators
Use advanced filters to find influencers who are relevant to your audience and the topics they care about.
Quality Assurance
Ensure influencers match your brand’s needs through a 360-degree view of their following, their true reach, and their engagement metrics.
Manage Campaigns
Create campaign briefs, distribute communications, and manage content approval and contracts all in one place.
Measure ROI
With unique influencer links, portfolio tracking, and full ROI analysis, easily justify the value of your influencer marketing campaigns and share results in exportable reports with stakeholders.
Discover and Promote UGC
Build Trust
Aggregate content from fans and influencers on social media to humanize your brand, engage your online community and showcase your products or services.
Rights Management
Instantly share user's content across your channels with our marketing integrations. Plus, you can customize usage request messages to creators at scale.
E-Commerce Solutions
Give your audience easy ways to discover and shop the products they find in your content by automatically mapping your products to your content images.
Publish Content Everywhere
Publish user-generated content onto any channel including websites, apps, digital signage, emails, or ads. Track behavior like clicks, scrolls, and post views.
Gamify Social Interactions
Build and customize unique experiences, such as countdowns, polls, and sweepstakes.
Gather Audience Insights
Understand Your Customers
Understand the communities and commonalities that drive the social media conversations around your brand, your industry, and your competitors.
Define Target Markets
No more guessing who you should market to. Plan a social marketing strategy around key segments and uncover insights to craft messages that convert with confidence.
Improve Your Retargeting
Uncover adjacent audiences for more intelligent and high-converting ad campaigns.
Build a Community
Learn how, when, and where your fans already live online. Cultivate your online community, building a loyal following by interacting and sharing relevant content.
Send Newsfeeds & Newsletters
Motivate Your Teams
Celebrate wins through curated feeds highlighting brand mentions on social media and in the news. Repackage news into curated newsletters for important internal stakeholders.
Keep Teams Informed & Aligned
Make sure your employees are fully up to date on industry trends, competitor news, and company updates.
Provide Social Proof
Display public-facing feeds with positive reviews, testimonials, and mentions on your website. Build trust and increase conversions for new customers and potential hires!
Testimonials
Warren Talbot, Marketing Manager
"The Meltwater team catered to our requirements by providing us with social media reach and engagement AVE figures that helped us recap our post event results. Due to the success of our digital initiatives and events, we can now look at investing more in web and advertising."
Itai Bichler, Head of Global Digital Marketing
"The influencer ranking system is the best we've seen in the industry. It truly excels when it comes to drilling down into the content for context. This makes my job a whole lot easier when it comes to making sense of current and past relationships from an influencer collaboration perspective."
Jason Maldonado, Senior Manager of Social Media
“The digital listening tool was something that really caught my eye. We were able to do an analysis looking back over the year, we looked at all of that analysis to better inform our social media strategy moving forward.”