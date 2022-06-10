Sales intelligence is the timely data that helps your sales team prospect for new clients, engage with prospects, and close deals faster and more effectively. To do all of this, organizations rely on sales prospecting tools to help find and analyze sales intelligence data. This sales intelligence data includes news on target companies, company leadership, funding and revenue data, employee count, competitive relationships, and much more. This sales intelligence data can inform and guide your sales process.

Sales intelligence data helps you improve your strategy and prospecting process — especially when this data is combined with prospecting tools. Using the sales intelligence data you’ve collected can help you personalize your outreach and build relationships with your current and prospective clients.

With more than 300 billion emails being sent per day, your personalized outreach needs to be relevant to stand out. Personalization starts with something as essential as addressing your target by name in an introductory email, referring to the company’s latest news, or congratulating them on an award, acquisition, or new funding round. This is where our easy-to-use sales intelligence tool Owler Max can help you gain a competitive advantage.