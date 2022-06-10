Automate the process of collecting competitive intelligence through our sales intelligence tool, Owler Max.
Gather data and receive real-time alerts around important events (i.e., acquisitions, funding rounds, etc.,) that your teams can use to personalize their sales outreach.
Sales intelligence is the timely data that helps your sales team prospect for new clients, engage with prospects, and close deals faster and more effectively. To do all of this, organizations rely on sales prospecting tools to help find and analyze sales intelligence data. This sales intelligence data includes news on target companies, company leadership, funding and revenue data, employee count, competitive relationships, and much more. This sales intelligence data can inform and guide your sales process.
Sales intelligence data helps you improve your strategy and prospecting process — especially when this data is combined with prospecting tools. Using the sales intelligence data you’ve collected can help you personalize your outreach and build relationships with your current and prospective clients.
With more than 300 billion emails being sent per day, your personalized outreach needs to be relevant to stand out. Personalization starts with something as essential as addressing your target by name in an introductory email, referring to the company’s latest news, or congratulating them on an award, acquisition, or new funding round. This is where our easy-to-use sales intelligence tool Owler Max can help you gain a competitive advantage.
Aggregating sales intelligence data is time-consuming, and understanding competitive relationships between companies and industry trends can be tricky without an automated competitive intelligence or sales intelligence platform. If sales intelligence research is done manually, it is easy to miss critical sales triggers such as new funding rounds, a leadership change, or an industry-wide shift in sentiment. Missing key triggers and insight can mean missing a reason to reach out and make a sale.
Owler gathers end-to-end data about your potential customers and their company, including the name and LinkedIn details of the company’s CEO, revenue, employee count, funding rounds, news, acquisitions, and much more. This is the sales data that will give you a competitive advantage. Our sales prospecting tool, Owler Max, is a single source of truth that can be integrated into your sales process and be the difference between success and failure in your client onboarding process.
Your sales team can now streamline its prospecting process. They no longer have to spend hours scouring the web for competitors, company news, company insight, and analysis for your sales outreach. Owler provides all of the competitive intelligence and sales intelligence data you need — all in one place, in its sales intelligence tool.
Sales intelligence tools extract and analyze data on prospects from various sources. With Owler Max, the ultimate sales intelligence software, this information is tracked and presented to you in a way that is easy to understand and act on.
Using this sales intelligence data, you can build empathy, identify buying signals and strengthen technographic data.
Our sales prospecting tool helps sales teams streamline their research processes and assists with lead generation. Having access to our comprehensive sales intelligence data can transform your sales prospecting process into one that is primarily data-driven. Enhance your competitive strategy with company data pulled from various sources, including directly from business professionals, that includes firmographic data such as company size, revenue, industry, sector, HQ, Sic Codes, and more.
Our sales intelligence tool empowers your team to have meaningful conversations with your prospects, key accounts, and business partners.
Your most likely sales prospect is the company most closely related to the customer whose deal you just closed. Using a competitive intelligence tool, you can access the sales intelligence your team needs to identify the prospects that may be most interested in your business.
Equip sales teams with actionable sales intelligence through real-time news alerts. These alerts can be curated around important events, including acquisitions, funding announcements, partnerships, and environmental and social governance (ESG) news. Each of these triggers is a reason to reach out to your potential customers.
Owler's sales intelligence solution integrates seamlessly into your existing CRM and communications tools, ensuring the most up-to-date company news is available wherever you are and fits seamlessly into your strategy.
Christopher Bennett, Anitian
Who knows how quickly I would have found those companies, or if I would have found them at the right time if we did not have Owler? You need to pitch to potential clients at the right time in our business; otherwise, you're not going to be able to sell to them. Owler has been a key figure in over $1 million in sales.
Jan Ritter, Inteliquent
You get a quick daily report, and you can pick through the accounts you’re following and see which ones have something of interest. Owler’s team solution is giving us a better view of what's happening in the industry and making sure we're up to date and have visibility on our customers and prospects.
Trevor Shan, Business Development Manager, Openprise
Owler’s competitor research ability really is priceless. That single source of truth for our account research leading to incredibly reduced research time has made a huge difference for us.