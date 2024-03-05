Top 20 Instagram Influencers for Coachella 2023

Coachella is as much about fashion and visibility as it is about the music. These top Instagram influencers know how to make their appearances known.

Coachella has come and gone for another year, but the Instagram influencers it lured are still making an impact on social media. These influencers capture the essence of the one-of-a-kind festival, from food and fashion to celebrity encounters. It’s THE event of the season, and brands can latch on to its popularity by partnering with the top Instagram influencers who lived it.

Coachella is home to more than 250,000 attendees who descend on the Empire Polo Club for two weekends each year. The sheer size makes it a formidable marketing opportunity, but it’s the brand equity this festival has built through the years that makes it a marketing must.

Coachella isn’t just a music festival. It’s the world’s largest unofficial fashion show.

It’s become a place where celebrities and Instagram influencers gather. They’re showcasing their favorite fashion picks and beauty trends while setting the tone for what’s bound to be popular. All eyes are on the attendees as they experience all the festival has to offer.

Those same attendees are eager to capture it all on camera, celebrity or not. They’re providing a collective play-by-play highlighting the most beautiful, unique, and interesting aspects of the festival. For brands, this organic sharing gives them massive reach beyond the festival as they ease fans’ FOMO and place their brand in an elite spotlight.

Setting up a booth or multi-sensory experience at Coachella isn’t a brand’s only foot in the door. Using Klear data, we’ve rounded up the top Instagram influencers for Coachella 2023 — it’s never too early to start planning for 2024!

1. Suede

Followers: 1.8 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 95

With an active presence on Instagram and Twitter, Suede caters mostly to a Gen Z/Millennial female audience. She’s mentioned brands like Adidas and MAC Cosmetics in previous posts and focuses mostly on fashion and beauty content. She earned an average reach of 59.2K per post and a 1.43% average engagement rate on Instagram.

2. Meghan Rienks

Followers: 1.9 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 98

Active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Meghan Rienks is a business influencer with past like Macy’s and No7 Beauty. More than 90% of her followers are female, most of whom are in their 20s. Her average posts reach over 369.2K users and earn an average 3.94% engagement rate on Instagram.

3. Will Smith

Followers: 135.8 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 97

A name that needs no introduction, actor Will Smith is one of the most popular Instagram influencers of Coachella. Focused mostly on business and entertainment, the Men in Black star has mentioned top brands and companies like Target, Google Pixel, and Onitsuka Tiger on his profile. Instagram engagement rates average 1.35%, with posts reaching over 10 million people.

4. Caspar Lee

Followers: 8.9 million

Location: United States/United Kingdom

Klear Influencer Score: 100

Caspar’s presence spans Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook with content on all things business. Posts reach an average of 8 million followers and have included top brands like Uber Eats UK, Spotify, and Google. His most engaging account is Instagram, where posts see a 6.67% average engagement rate.

5. Emma Roberts

Followers: 19.9 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 93

Hollywood stars like Emma Roberts are one of the crowning jewels of festivals like Coachella. This for-the-people event tends to attract more celebrities than any of its kind. Emma is active solely on Instagram and nets a 1.58% average engagement rate, with posts reaching as many as 2.6 million followers at a time.

6. Helen Vanwinkle

Followers: 6.1 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 98

Also known as Baddiewinkle to her fans, Helen Vanwinkle is an internet personality who proves influencers on Instagram know no age limits. She shot to fame at the age of 85 with the catchphrase, “Stealing your man since 1928.” She’s popular on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with Instagram posts seeing a 1.96% average engagement rate.

7. Sonny

Followers: 36.4 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 99

Sonny John Moore, also known as the musician Skrillex, popularized the dubstep genre. He’s a singer-songwriter and DJ and played at Coachella 2023 despite not having released a new album in years. Also a presence on Facebook and Twitter, Instagram is where his most engaged following lives, with posts reaching nearly 5 million viewers and earning a 1.31% average engagement.

8. Calum Hood

Followers: 7.6 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 94

Australian musician Calum Hood has grown quite a loyal following stateside. He’s the bassist and a vocalist of the rock group 5 Seconds of Summer, which has had several hits and was featured on the popular teen show Riverdale. As one of the top celebrity Instagram influencers, Calum reaches about 3.8 million people per post with a 5% average engagement rate.

9. Aida Domenech

Followers: 4.8 million

Location: Spain

Klear Influencer Score: 99

Aida Domenech is credited with contributing to the rise of influencers in Spain. She’s now one of the top Instagram influencers for lifestyle content, including fashion, beauty, and travel. She’s mentioned brands like Pantene and Furla in previous posts and caters mostly to a female Spanish audience.

10. Lucky Blue Smith

Followers: 3.4 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 98

American fashion model, musician, and actor Lucky Blue Smith has been influencing since he was 10. He appeared alongside Lady Gaga in her music video I Want Your Love and has mentioned brands like Columbia Sportswear and Hugo on his Instagram. Posts reach an average of 460K users and earn a 6.48% average engagement rate.

11. Lua

Followers: 3 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 99

Lua (also known by her handle Luanna) boasts a powerful Instagram presence across lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment topics. Having partnered with brands like Mastercard and JCPenney, Lua reaches more than 588K users with her posts.

12. Eva Marisol Gutowski

Followers: 2.3 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 99

Other social media platforms (like YouTube) can also give brands ways to reach new audiences who share their interest in Coachella 2023. Take Eva Marisol Gutowski, for example. This American YouTuber has amassed 11.3 million subscribers in addition to large followings on Instagram and Twitter. Eva talks about business-related topics on her channels and has partnered with brands like Planned Parenthood and Mugler.

13. Danielle Campbell

Followers: 3.9 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 97

Active on Twitter and Instagram, Danielle Campbell posts content on topics related to business, management, and entrepreneurship. Her posts reach an estimated 2 million people (mostly women in their 20s), with engagement averaging 4.7% per post.

14. Sonia Ammar

Followers: 731.4K

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 93

Tunisian model, actress, singer, and influencer Sonia Ammar grew up in Paris before moving to Los Angeles. She appeared alongside Neve Campbell and Jenna Ortega in 2022’s Scream and recently graduated from Berklee College of Music. She reaches an average of 410K followers with every post and boasts an impressive 5% engagement rate on Instagram.

15. Steven Kelly

Followers: 409.1K

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 93

Fashion influencer Steven Kelly caters to a mostly female audience, reaching more than 45K followers per post. He’s partnered with popular brands like Lids and most commonly posts about modeling. Despite a smaller following compared to celebrity Instagram influencers, he earns a high 6.43% engagement rate.

16. Coachella

Followers: 6.4 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 99

Coachella’s official Instagram page has become an influencer hotspot of sorts. It’s one of the best resources to find all things Coachella 2023, including celebrity Instagram influencers who are reposting content or tagging Coachella in their captions. The Coachella account reaches 1.1 million followers with each post and sees a 2.34% average engagement rate.

17. Peyton List

Followers: 35.3 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 100

One of the few biggest Instagram influencers with a perfect Klear score of 100, Peyton List is a powerhouse in entertainment-related content. She attracts some of the biggest names in the business, including Freeform and JCPenney, and reaches more than 8.6 million people per post.

18. Julie Sarinana

Followers: 7.7 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 97

With strong followings in the United States and Germany, Julie Sarinana posts a variety of fashion and lifestyle content. Many of her posts include fashion-forward hashtags like #whatiwore and #outfitinspiration, perfect for tapping into the Coachella audience. Her posts reach an average of 283.9K followers and have attracted brand partnerships from companies like Armani.

19. Kendall + Kylie

Followers: 5.2 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 93

The famous Jenner sisters are no strangers to events like Coachella 2023. They have a huge fan base, which is one reason why their brand reaches 46.5K followers per post. Their audience is largely US females, but they have fans in many other countries.

20. Alessandra Ambrosio

Followers: 11.8 million

Location: United States

Klear Influencer Score: 94

Another well-known name, Alessandra Ambrosio rose to fame as a Victoria’s Secret model. Coachella 2023 marks her 20th year attending the festival, a feat worthy of landing her a spot on this list of Instagram influencers. She reaches nearly 200K followers with every post, which usually focuses on fashion, business, and #goodvibes.

