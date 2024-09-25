Social Media Statistics for Taiwan [Updated 2024]

Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2024 – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. See Simon Kemp's article about The Changing World of Digital in 2024. Download the Global Digital Report 2024 and the Global Digital Report 2023 for free.

In the midst of 2024, Taiwan's social media scene significantly influences how people interact, communicate, and consume information. Social media is no longer simply a tool for keeping in touch; it is also a significant tool for corporate development, brand awareness, and cultural trends.



Social media is integral to Taiwanese society, influencing its population and those who wish to engage with it. We will closely examine the main trends, platform growth, and user habits shaping how people use social media in Taiwan through 2024, offering valuable insights for businesses, leaders, and digital marketers; this article will dive into Taiwan's social media statistics for 2024, examining how its online population now interacts with its evolving digital environment.

Table of Contents

General social media statistics in Taiwan

With 19.20 million social media users in 2024, a 5.0% drop from the prior year, the number of social media identities has fallen despite the high level of internet penetration. Nevertheless, social media continues to play a significant role in the lives of 80.2% of the population, impacting the way people in Taiwan communicate, consume information, and connect with brands online.

Additionally, general social media statistics in Taiwan show that its citizens utilize more than one mobile connection since cellular mobile connections have reached 30.85 million, indicating a penetration rate of 128.9%. The growing dependence on mobile technology for communication, commerce, and entertainment is reflected in this 1.8% increase in mobile connections.

Internet use in Taiwan remains high, with 21.71 million users, or 90.7% of the population, online at the beginning of 2024. The stable digital infrastructure in Taiwan is essential to many parts of life, including education, e-commerce, and social involvement; the modest 0.1% rise in internet users from the previous year is evidence of this. Additionally, since 80.2% of Taiwanese live in metropolitan areas, having constant access to the Internet is essential to most people's day-to-day lives.

In 2024, the population of Taiwan was 23.94 million, up 29,000 individuals from the previous year, a rise of 0.1%. The gender ratio in Taiwan is nearly the same, with men making up 49.4% of the population and females 50.6%. With a median age of 42.7, Taiwan has a relatively high age demographic.

A density of 676 individuals per square kilometer results from Taiwan's high urbanization rate; 80.2% of its population lives in urban areas. As an additional crucial demographic statistic, 98.5% of adults in Taiwan who are 15 years old and older can read and write. The gender literacy rates are almost equally as high as one another, at 97.3% for women and 99.7% for men. As a result of these developments, Taiwan's urban-centric and educated culture will have laid a solid groundwork for digital engagement and the ongoing expansion of its online ecosystem.

Internet usage statistics in Taiwan show that digital connection remains strong, as there were 21.71 million internet users in 2024—or 90.7% of the entire population. This statistic indicates internet adoption has been consistent throughout the nation, with a slight rise of 26,000 new users, or 0.1% year-on-year. No change has been seen in the ratio of internet users to the entire population in Taiwan from the previous year; internet penetration has been constant with its steadily increasing population.

93.8% of Taiwanese internet users access the internet through mobile devices, highlighting the importance of mobile connection in Taiwan's digital environment. Taiwanese internet users typically spend about 7 hours and 13 minutes connected to the internet daily. While relatively strong, this result represents a slight decrease in daily online time of 1 minute, or 0.3%, from the previous year.

Internet usage statistics in Taiwan

Various online activities are reflected in Taiwanese internet use in 2024, with the top five reasons highlighting how individuals aged 16 to 64 connect with digital media.

At 61.1%, most internet users in Taiwan are online to find information. The internet is a crucial resource for readily available information, whether for learning, current events, trends, or daily concerns. The second most popular is viewing multimedia material, like videos, TV programs, or movies, which 60.1% of Taiwanese internet users do.

Following closely behind, 59.5% of users utilize the internet to maintain personal relationships, highlighting the significance of connectedness through social media. In addition to doing specific tasks, 57.5% of internet users browse the web to pass the time. Everything from reading articles to discovering new information falls under this category of informal internet interactions.

Lastly, 54.1% of internet users are on the internet to be updated about news and events, showing that staying informed is an integral part of Taiwan's digital habits. Many people get their news on current events, both local and worldwide, via its many social media platforms.

In line with the preceding section on internet use in Taiwan, the top three categories of websites and applications visited by internet users in Taiwan further highlight the vital role of the internet in everyday life.

With 98.8% of internet users interacting with these platforms, chat and messaging websites and applications dominate the market. In both personal and professional settings, this highlights the importance of instant messaging in Taiwan. As we will see later, social media platforms such as LINE thrive in Taiwan, where the population loves to stay connected with friends and loved ones.

With an active usage rate of 95.9%, social networks rank as the second most popular platform type. Wherever you are in 2024, you can't escape the importance of social media as a means of communication, content exchange, and media consumption.

Web portals or search engines come in at number three, with 87.2% of internet users in Taiwan using them. People depend on these platforms to seek answers, study subjects, and surf the web. This further supports the idea that getting information is a top motivation for internet usage.

Social media usage statistics in Taiwan

As of January 2024, Taiwan has 19.2 million social media user identities, accounting for 80.2% of the population. There may have been a drop of 5%, or 1 million users, from the previous year, but social media is still significant in Taiwan's online environment. The widespread adoption of social media among adults is reflected in the penetration rate among individuals aged 18 and above, at 85%.

Social media use in Taiwan has decreased by 7 minutes in the last year, with users spending an average of 1 hour and 59 minutes daily on various social media platforms. Each month, users connect with 6.1 distinct social media platforms, showcasing the variety of their digital activities.

It is important to note that Taiwan's social media demographic is almost equally divided by gender, with female users comprising 50.4% of all social media identities and male users comprising 49.6%. Furthermore, 88.5% of Taiwanese internet users regularly utilize at least one social media site, demonstrating social media's extensive integration into everyday online activity in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Meta advertising audience entering January 2024 shows distinct trends across age groups, with the 25–34 age group emerging as the most extensively engaged audience segment. Men in this age bracket comprise 12.8% of the audience, and women 14%. According to this, Taiwan's young adults represent a significant market segment for digital advertising using Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, among other social media platforms.

The age range of 35–44 comes closely behind, with males making up 10.6% of the audience and women making up 11.6%. This group is a rich source of social media engagement for companies seeking to reach middle-aged professionals. The younger generation, aged 18-24, is also substantial, with 7% of men and 10.2% of women using Meta's platforms. Advertisers should not overlook this younger user base, mainly if they sell goods and services targeted to students and young professionals using trendy and viral digital marketing techniques.

Social media participation starts to decline with increasing age groups. Among users aged 45-54, 7.5% are males, while 8% are women. Among users aged 55-64, 5.3% are men and 5.8% are women. Lastly, across Meta's platforms, 3.5% of men and 3.6% of women are 65 and older, making up the lowest share of the audience.

According to these numbers, companies and marketers in Taiwan would do well to focus their social media efforts on reaching large majority of young and middle-aged internet users online.

These consumer choices may be monitored with the help of real-time, dynamic data gathered from social media users' diverse opinions and feedback.

In 2024, the main reasons Taiwanese use social media are to connect with friends and family, enjoy digital media, and learn information. Keeping in touch with friends and family ranks highest, as 53.4% of Taiwanese users aged 16 to 64 use social media for this purpose. The significance of social media sustaining interpersonal connections is made clear by this, especially in an era where it’s so easy to get in touch with someone.

For 47.5% of users, filling spare time is the second most important reason, demonstrating social media as a tool to spend free time through casual digital media consumption. Watching videos and discovering fresh content on platforms like YouTube and TikTok are two examples of how social networks have become necessary for people to spend their free time.

The third most important reason is to see what's being discussed, as 33.9% of users actively participate in these discussions. In this way, platforms serve as avenues for online chatter, allowing users to keep up with current events and trends via these social media platforms.

32.9% of Taiwanese social media users are on social media to find content such as articles and videos. One of the best things about social media is the individualized nature of its content experience through its algorithms, tailoring what the user wants to see based on their interests. Also, this aligns with the need for social media to fill users' spare time.

Finally, reading news stories is also a priority for 26.5% of Taiwanese social media users, demonstrating the value of social networks as spaces for social discourse for recent events. Many social media users in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape depend on social media to inform them of the latest happenings.

Most used social media platforms in Taiwan

The most used social media platforms in Taiwan mirror the inclination for online communication and digital media consumption. At the top of the list is LINE, which is used by 90.9% of internet users between the ages of 16 and 64 every month. The fact that LINE is integral to Taiwanese digital life daily—offering everything from texting for the casual user to digital payments for businesses—makes this come as no surprise.

Following closely after is Facebook, where 85.1% of Taiwanese social media users consistently engage. Taiwanese users still choose Facebook to keep in touch, share the latest news, and interact with local communities. Instagram is the third most popular social media platform in Taiwan, with 68.1% of users connecting with it at least once a month. The platform's integrated messaging and sharing tools and visually-driven content make it a popular choice for Taiwanese users looking to use social media for the reasons previously discussed in this article.

LINE is the favorite social media platform for Taiwanese social media users, with 48.1% of users naming it their top platform, reflecting its dominance in Taiwan’s online landscape, particularly in communication and commerce.

Instagram is the second most popular platform, with 16.6% of users identifying it as their favorite. Although slightly behind, Facebook remains the preferred platform for 14.3% of users. Its long-standing presence and adaptability make it essential for Taiwanese users to achieve their social media goals.

These figures highlight the strong presence of communication-driven platforms, emphasizing the importance of social interaction in Taiwan’s social media ecosystem.

Taiwanese social media users spend varying amounts of time on different social networking platforms, with some having far more active and dedicated user bases. On average, users spend 23 hours and 54 minutes monthly on TikTok, making it the social media platform on which the Taiwanese spend the most time. Even though it ranks lower in total use, its audience is devoted to watching its short-form, interactive videos.

YouTube comes in second, with users spending 23 hours and 12 minutes each month, reflecting its popularity as a platform for consuming digital media. On average, Facebook users spend 20 hours and 21 minutes monthly, making it the third most social media platform in Taiwan based on time spent.

Despite having the most extensive user base, LINE users spend 19 hours and 19 minutes monthly on the platform. Instagram rounds out the top five, with users spending 12 hours and 7 minutes monthly. The social media platform’s visually-driven content, with a focus on reels and stories and its sharing capabilities, keeps users returning for amusement, trends, and personal connections.

While YouTube and TikTok may have a smaller user base, these social media statistics reveal that their audiences are highly engaged and spend significant time-consuming content on these platforms.

TikTok maximizes its digital advertising potential through the heavy usage of its 5.65 million user base. This audience represents 23.6% of the total population and 26% of Taiwan’s internet users, highlighting the platform’s growing relevance over the last year. Over the previous quarter entering 2024, TikTok increased its ad reach by 11.3%, adding 572,000 users. Year-on-year, the platform saw a 6% growth, with 318,000 more people being targeted by ads.

TikTok’s advertising audience is balanced between men and women aged 18 and above, with 54.3% of users being male and 45.7% female. The platform reaches 30.8% of adult men and 24.9% of adult women with its ads, making it an effective tool for targeting both demographics.

YouTube remains a top social media platform in Taiwan's digital advertising market, reaching 19.2 million users. This accounts for 80.2% of the population and 88.5% of Taiwan's internet users. Over the past year, the platform's ad reach decreased slightly by 5% or 1 million users, but YouTube's reach remained stable quarter to quarter. Ads on YouTube reach an almost equal number of female and male users, with 50.6% and 49.4% getting targeted, respectively, allowing advertisers to engage a broad, well-balanced audience.

Given its widespread use, YouTube is essential for digital marketing in Taiwan, especially for companies targeting its wide range of digital consumers. Despite the slight decline in ad reach, Taiwanese social media users' heavy video consumption ensures it will remain a crucial part of the digital advertising landscape.

Mobile usage statistics in Taiwan

Heading into 2024, mobile usage in Taiwan has steadily risen, reaching 30.85 million by January 2024. In fact, with a mobile penetration rate of 128.9%, many people in Taiwan use more than one mobile connection. Cellular connections grew consistently, increasing by 1.8% over the past year and adding 544,000 new connections.

Furthermore, every cellular connection in Taiwan, 100%, operates on 3G, 4G, or 5G networks, ensuring that all provide internet services. Thanks to Taiwan's modern mobile infrastructure, users enjoy fast and stable internet access.

Ultimately, mobile devices play a crucial role in the daily lives of Taiwanese consumers, and these mobile usage statistics highlight the importance of this technology in keeping Taiwan connected. As a result, with such high levels of mobile penetration and broadband access, businesses and marketers have significant opportunities to engage customers through mobile-first strategies in Taiwan's dynamic mobile environment.

Mobile users in Taiwan spend 4 hours and 16 minutes daily using their devices. Notably, they dedicate 35.5% of their smartphone time to social media applications, making these the most-used app category. Entertainment applications account for 24.9% of total smartphone time. Video streaming and entertainment services like Netflix and YouTube dominate this sector, driven by the increasing demand for multimedia content.

Mobile games make up 19.9% of all smartphone time, reflecting Taiwan's strong gaming culture, where people frequently use their devices for this purpose. Furthermore, users spend 11.5% of their mobile time on productivity and utility apps, indicating their reliance on smartphones for time management, task organization, and efficiency-boosting. Meanwhile, they spend less time on activities like shopping applications, which make up 2.9% of smartphone use, and online browsing or search engines, which account for 6.6% of daily smartphone time.

Overall, this distribution emphasizes the versatility of smartphones in Taiwan, as they provide users with a wide range of tools for communication, entertainment, productivity, and convenience.

Ecommerce statistics in Taiwan

E-commerce in Taiwan has continued to grow into 2024, with 59% of internet users aged 16 to 64 purchasing a product or service online weekly. Notably, 27.6% of users choose to buy groceries online, underscoring the rising demand for convenient access to essential goods. Additionally, 10.9% of internet users purchase second-hand products online, demonstrating their interest in sustainability and cost-effective options.

On top of that, consumers actively rely on price comparison tools, with 34.8% using these services to secure the best deals. At the same time, 7.2% of internet users are turning to “buy now, pay later” services, reflecting an increasing demand for flexible payment solutions.

Consequently, Taiwanese consumers embrace online shopping in their daily routines, driven by the convenience, affordability, and payment flexibility that e-commerce offers. Businesses seeking success in Taiwan’s digital marketplace must thoroughly understand these consumer behaviors and preferences to develop effective e-commerce strategies.

The Taiwan e-commerce environment is shaped by various factors influencing customers to purchase online. Free shipping is the most significant online purchase driver for Taiwanese consumers, with 61.9% of internet users stating it as their top reason to shop online. In addition, coupons and discounts appeal to 43.7% of shoppers, emphasizing how price cuts can drive purchasing behavior. Many Taiwanese online consumers actively seek the best deals, allowing businesses to provide special offers and discounts to stay ahead of the competition.

Moreover, a simple online checkout process is essential to 34.2% of consumers. Shoppers are more inclined to complete their transactions when the checkout is seamless, enhancing user experience and sales. On top of that, cash on delivery is favored by 30.4% of consumers, underscoring the preference for flexible payment options that instill confidence and security during purchases. Also, customer reviews are essential for 25.6% of buyers, highlighting the value of trust and credibility in online shopping. Positive reviews significantly boost product reliability and drive more conversions.

It's important to realize that by recognizing these key factors, businesses can better align with Taiwanese consumer preferences and enhance their success in the online marketplace.

Businesses’ investment in their e-commerce infrastructure has made it incredibly safe for people in Taiwan to shop online, especially in consumer categories where customers once needed to visit stores. As a result, Taiwanese consumers are more confident purchasing essential items like clothing, furniture, and household goods online due to easier browsing and product visualization.

For example, household essentials grew significantly, rising 33.6% year-over-year to $96.54 million in 2023. The convenience of comparison shopping and access to a wide range of products drive this shift in purchasing habits. Similarly, fashion has thrived, with an 11.7% increase leading to $4.08 billion in spending. Better sizing guides, customer reviews, and easy returns have transformed this category, which previously relied on in-store visits.

Likewise, furniture sales reached $270.8 million, growing by 9.5%. This rise can be attributed to advanced digital marketing techniques, such as high-quality images and virtual room setups, helping consumers visualize products in their homes.

These changes highlight how Taiwanese consumers have evolved in their shopping habits. They now trust online platforms to buy products that once required in-person store visits. Businesses are quickly adapting to meet the needs of modern consumers who value convenience and practicality, making e-commerce in Taiwan an opportunity to boost sales.

Digital marketing statistics in Taiwan

Digital marketing statistics in Taiwan show that its businesses are using advertising tools like search and influencer marketing more and more to get consumers' attention. Annual digital ad spending reached $3.7 billion heading into 2024—a 9.7% increase from the previous year; these ads now account for 65% of all ads spent by Taiwanese companies.

Search advertisements rose by 13.2%, reaching $1.37 billion, highlighting the growing importance of targeting consumers actively researching goods or services online. The alignment of the growth in consumers' reliance on search ads and the investment companies pouring into this form of advertising has led to a beneficial relationship between the two; companies that can successfully target individuals can reap the rewards of innovative, targeted digital marketing.

At the same time, video ads now bring in a total of $694.1 million. On top of that, an 18.8% increase in influencer marketing shows companies have also been tapping influencers and using them to impact consumer choices. This elevates influencers to a pivotal position in today's digital advertising ecosystem, where brands can align with influencers who can boost engagement and reach untapped audiences.

In a very competitive online environment, companies need to take this diverse approach to digital marketing to get the most out of their advertising spend. To stay relevant and competitive in Taiwan's digital economy, businesses must focus on their mobile and social media strategies, invest in relationships with influencers, and create compelling content that will work with various platforms' algorithms.

Knowing how to reach people more likely to be interested in your products or services is tricky. This may be easier with the necessary social listening tools to guide you in listening to the chatter that matters.

Digital marketing strategies in Taiwan need to pay close attention to how customers in Taiwan find brands online. Complementing the added investment of brands towards search engine ads, 42.1% of internet users depend on search engines to discover new brands. By investing in search ads and optimizing for search engines, businesses can directly reach consumers looking for relevant products.

Furthermore, 36.2% of Taiwanese customers say they first heard about a brand via word of mouth, highlighting the importance of companies providing quality products and services in line with Taiwanese consumers' top purchase drivers. Companies that present quality products and services can enhance this effect; offering seamless shopping experiences and authentic customer reviews helps boost confidence in the brand.

Also, digital banner advertising is essential to a comprehensive online marketing plan, as 29.6% of internet users discover new businesses via these kinds. These ads reinforce brand visibility and drive engagement, keeping the label in mind as users browse the web, increasing involvement and engagement and leading to more social chatter through the various social media platforms.

By leveraging search engine marketing, word-of-mouth strategies, and digital banner ads, companies in Taiwan can increase their brand exposure and maintain a competitive edge. Adopting these channels and aligning with customers’ online behaviors is essential for thriving in Taiwan's digital marketplace.

What's ahead for social media in Taiwan in 2024?

As we continue into 2024, Taiwan's digital marketing and social media landscape contains many consumer engagement sources and company growth. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LINE, YouTube, and TikTok all significantly shape Taiwanese social media users' online habits. To succeed in Taiwan's modern digital marketplace, businesses must be flexible and willing to engage in search engine marketing, influencer partnerships, and mobile-first tactics. Leveraging online platforms to maintain customer interaction is possible by being aware of Taiwan’s social media statistics and aligning with consumer trends and preferences.

Taiwan's digital economy rapidly expands as online shopping for essentials such as groceries, clothing, and home furnishings grows. Additionally, social media has continued to play an essential role in communication and commerce. Companies' future ultimately depends on their ability to capitalize on social listening to recognize Taiwan's digital marketing trends.

Taiwan’s online economy is evolving quickly, and businesses that can adjust their strategies on the fly based on Taiwan's social chatter - whether providing engaging material, personalized tactics, and frictionless online experiences - will be the ones to succeed.

