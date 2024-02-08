Skip to content
Exploring Social Media & Marketing Trends in 2024

In this webinar, we will delve into pivotal trends shaping both social media and marketing landscapes.  We will encompass the latest trends in social media, providing a comprehensive overview to keep you abreast of the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key Topics:

1. The Most Popular Social Media Channels: We will use data from our State of Social Media 2024 report, to highlight the most popular social media channels.

2. Influencer Marketing & Creator Economy: Dynamics of crafting authentic narratives within the influential landscape and thriving creator economy.

3. AI in Modern Marketing: Witness the evolution of artificial intelligence in marketing, from personalized experiences to ethical considerations.

4. How Social Listening gets you closer to your customers: Strategies to use social listening to elevate customer engagement and turn challenges into opportunities on social platforms.

Secure and boost your (social media) marketing strategy in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing and social media. Fill out the form to get access to this webinar!

