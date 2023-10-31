Calling all social media managers: we know you’re busy! We also know sometimes it can be tough to come up with clever content for your channels, 365 days a year. So we’ve put together a national days calendar just for you, to help your content planning for 2023.

Whether you’re looking for a way to celebrate the health industry professionals who continue to meet the challenges of Covid-19 (consider National Medical Assistants Day on October 18th) or to highlight a nostalgic bygone piece of technology (National Landline Telephone Day on March 10 perhaps?) we’ve got you covered.

These celebrations, especially the niche holidays, provide an entertaining, clever, and easy way to enrich your social media feeds - helping you connect with your online audience on so many more levels. Enjoy!