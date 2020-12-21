How to Foster an Engaged Community on Social Media

Whether it’s in your local community or an online social community coming together, building and strengthening connections with others has become a crucial part of driving business success today. As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, social media has become a critical place for brands to build engagements and drive reach, affinity, and conversions with their target audiences. During this webinar, we’ll be discussing how to foster a community with the power of social media in three distinct ways:

How to Creatively Foster a Community on Social Media

Though posts in-feed, user-generated content (UGC), and Stories

How to Leverage the Power of Conversation to Grow Your Community

Through customer service, community management, captions, and hashtags

How to Tactically Build a Community on Social Media

Through Facebook Groups, storytelling video, and partner