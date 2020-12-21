Customer Stories
Webinar

How to Foster an Engaged Community on Social Media

Whether it’s in your local community or an online social community coming together, building and strengthening connections with others has become a crucial part of driving business success today. As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, social media has become a critical place for brands to build engagements and drive reach, affinity, and conversions with their target audiences. During this webinar, we’ll be discussing how to foster a community with the power of social media in three distinct ways: 

  • How to Creatively Foster a Community on Social Media 
  • Though posts in-feed, user-generated content (UGC), and Stories 
  • How to Leverage the Power of Conversation to Grow Your Community
  • Through customer service, community management, captions, and hashtags 
  • How to Tactically Build a Community on Social Media 
  • Through Facebook Groups, storytelling video, and partner

