Meltwater for Fashion Brands

Retail Fashion is ever-evolving, we'll help you build what comes next.
With rapid shifts in fashion and the heavy damage done by the global pandemic and supply chain crisis, fashion retail brands are forced to be more agile and more resilient. Challenged to look for ways to succeed, we have the tools to navigate this new business landscape.
$1.3 billion is the estimated value of global retail sales via social media channels in 2023
28% of internet users state their primary use for social media is to find inspiration for things to purchase.
60% of US consumers say YouTube is the most trusted social channel for product research and purchasing, followed by Instagram and Facebook.
Example Live Consumer Data For Fashion Topics
Exclusive Super Bowl Analysis
Examine the broader discussions surrounding the Super Bowl, pinpointing trends, sentiments, and consumer responses, while identifying the key brands that prominently feature in these conversations.
How can you effectively measure and amplify the brand's impact in the aftermath of such a monumental event?
Fashion Retailer Resources
Trends & Influencers within Cosmetics & Perfume
Meltwater ran an analysis of audiences and influencers that are driving trends shaping the Cosmetics & Perfume industry. See how they're impacting your brand. Watch the on demand webinar to learn more.
The Fashion Industry's New Era
Created in partnership between Meltwater and Twitter,The Fashion Industry’s New Erais a guide to the key trends that matter most to fashion netizens today. Read the full report here.
40 Top Global Fashion Influencers to Inspire You
If there was ever a vertical where influencer marketing was a natural fit, it would be the fashion industry. In this blog, we’ve separated out into broad categories such as “body positivity” and “sustainable”
H&M - Case Study
H&M Mexico operates 38 stores within Mexico and maintain a large online presence to communicate with customers. Learn how Meltwater's platform plays a key role in monitoring their communications campaigns— and continuously refining them.
Country Road - Case Study
Learn how Meltwater helped an iconic Australian lifestyle brand, Country Road to plan and monitor a wide range of marketing activities, promotions and partnerships. Read case study here.
Puma - Case Study
PUMA is a major international sportswear company that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories. Read full case study.
Products Leading Fashion Brand Use to Enhance Performance
Turn billions of conversations into insight.
Spot online brand mentions in real-time and analyze social data to build a holistic understanding of your customers, highlighting their concerns and cares to build strategy. Then turn reports to autopilot so your team can focus on what matters.
Build a brand empire in social media.
For retail and consumer goods companies, your owned social channels are one of the first places consumers will interact with you. First impressions need to be perfect, and it’s challenging to pull that off at scale. Streamline your social media management and make building customer communities easier, while flawlessly keeping up with your online customer service.
Partner with influencers that share your brand values.
Influencers can be a powerful voice for speaking your message out to the masses. But it’s a big job to pinpoint exactly the right influencer for your brand to partner with. Our tools make sure they’re authentic and simplify the process, so you can run large-scale, global influencer campaigns with ROI.
Uncover the insights that will build your brand.
Billions of conversations are taking place online, and buried within that mountain of data are nuggets of impactful insight waiting to be uncovered. Using smart tech and market research methodologies, we turn noisy data into focused consumer insights that help you identify unmet needs and new opportunities.
Know when the press is talking about you.
A story in the press can drive a sudden spike in sales or boost your brand, or it could be the start of a crisis. Either way, when your business is covered in online media, broadcast or podcasts, our products make sure you know about it immediately, giving you the advantage of reacting quickly to any opportunity.
