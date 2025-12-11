Discover how Gen Z consumes content, their favorite platforms, trends, and what brands need to know to engage this digital-native generation.

Gen Z is the first generation that we can consider “digitally native.” While their Millennial predecessors were dabbling in technology growing up, Gen Zers have been fully immersed in it, almost from day 1. They were scrolling social media before they learned to drive, and their habits reflect a world where attention is currency and relevance is everything.

Unlike older audiences, Gen Z doesn’t separate advertising and entertainment. They welcome brands in the same spaces as their family and friends. But they also don’t want a sales pitch — they give weight to content that delivers quick hits of value, personality, and purpose.

For marketers, that means the old playbook is out. Gen Z moves fast. They demand transparency and thrive on trends.

When you know how Gen Z consumes content, you can create a powerful strategy that actually reaches them. Here’s how.

Contents

Who Is Gen Z?

Gen Z refers to people born roughly between 1997 and 2012.

Source: Parents

That means that as of 2026, the oldest will be in their late 20s. They’re buying homes and building careers. The youngest are still in middle school.

Together, they share several characteristics:

Most have never known a world without smartphones or social media.

Short-form video (TikTok, Reels, YouTube Shorts) is their default language.

In Gen Z marketing, they value transparency and real voices over polished campaigns.

They expect brands to take stands on social, environmental, and ethical issues.

Many know the economy is shaky, so they research, compare, and hunt for value.

They’re quick to adopt (and abandon) memes, platforms, and cultural moments.

They jump seamlessly between channels and devices, often in a single session.

Gen Z defines what it means to engage with content and brands online.

Gen Zs Content Consumption Habits

Understanding how Gen Z spends their time online is the first step to creating campaigns that connect. Here’s a quick rundown on content consumption for Gen Z users.

Favorite platforms

Gen Z likes a good “content cocktail".” They jump between apps for a mix of content marketing and community.

Source: Statista

TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat are must-haves.

Emerging platforms are also gaining traction. For example:

Social audio features like Clubhouse lean in with niche audiences.

like Clubhouse lean in with niche audiences. Discord and similar private interest-based communities (servers, groups) are becoming more common and allow for deeper engagement.

(servers, groups) are becoming more common and allow for deeper engagement. Short-form “micro-platforms” (new video tools, ephemeral formats) keep surfacing as Gen Z chases novelty.

The main takeaway: Gen Z is everywhere.

Preferred content formats

Gen Z doomscrolls like the rest of social media users. But they also engage with formats that allow for creative expression and participation.

Favorite types of content include:

Short-form videos (15- to 60-second clips) create punchy stories that fit into a fast-scroll cycle.

(15- to 60-second clips) create punchy stories that fit into a fast-scroll cycle. Memes offer relatable content that Gen Z is eager to share.

offer relatable content that Gen Z is eager to share. User-generated content and interactive content allow the audience to remix, react, or co-create to get more traction.

Authentic storytelling shines a light on behind-the-scenes, real people, imperfect moments, and voices they can relate to.

Time spent online

Gen Z spends a serious chunk of their day on a screen. The average user spends more than seven hours per day consuming media, more than any other age group.

Source: DemandSage

Most of that time is spent on mobile devices, nearly double that of desktop and laptop computers. Most of Gen Z’s social, video, and interactive content consumption happens via mobile. Desktop tends to be for “serious browsing” or fallback use cases.

Tip: Get even more data on internet and social media use by age group in the Global Digital Report

Key Trends in Gen Z Content Consumption

Gen Z is rewriting the rules of how content spreads and sells. Three big trends are shaping how this generation decides what’s worth their attention.

The creator economy and influencer impact

The creator economy is evolving from sideshow to main stage. By 2030, it’s expected to be worth $500 billion.

As of 2024, 28% of Gen Z identify as creators. That number is growing.

Brands should see creators (particularly Gen Z) as partners, storytellers, and bridges into tight communities.

Don’t expect polish, though; in true Gen Z fashion, these creators are choosing raw, authentic, non-salesy content to get the message across. Marketers can also get insight into reaching Gen Z through adapting to the "Gen Z stare."

Authenticity and social values

Gen Z doesn’t pander to hollow marketing trends. They want content that aligns with their values and speaks with realness.

Authenticity matters to 86% of Gen Zers when it comes to choosing which brands to support. They expect brands to live their values with performative actions, not just words.

The decline of traditional advertising effectiveness

Gen Z is immune to many conventional ad approaches. But rather than thinking advertising is dead, brands should simply recognize that it is shifting.

Instead of interruptive banner ads, radio spots, and TV-style commercials, Gen Z prefers feed-native formats and creator-led content. Short-form video is the new favorite over long-form content.

Gen Z also has a quicker path to ad fatigue. They’re quick to skip, scroll, or block what feels intrusive or inauthentic. This means brands need to meet their audience where they are and skip baseless tactics.

How Brands Can Adapt Their Content Strategy for Gen Z

Brands that want to win over Gen Z customers have to evolve fast. It’s not enough to show up in the same places they are. You need to show up in the right way.

Here are the shifts you’ll want to bake into your Gen Z content strategy.

Content style and tone

Gen Z has an internal BS detector. They can smell forced messaging or overproduced polish from a mile away.

Your content needs to be real:

Include raw cuts, candid moments, and mistakes.

Always lead with value: teach, inspire, entertain.

Selling should take a backseat, or be completely absent.

Use humor, vulnerability, and even self-awareness.

Think of your brand as a curious, helpful friend. Then speak to your audience in a tone that fits.

Platform-specific strategies

Don’t pour the same content into every channel and expect it to land. Gen Z knows the language of each platform and won’t tolerate misplaced content.

Let’s look at some high-level strategies for popular platforms:

TikTok : Lean into trends, sound design, fast cuts, and remix culture. A brand that jumps in late or doesn’t quite grasp a trend will feel tone-deaf.

: Lean into trends, sound design, fast cuts, and remix culture. A brand that jumps in late or doesn’t quite grasp a trend will feel tone-deaf. YouTube Shorts/Reels : Use teaser-style storytelling by opening with a hook in the first few seconds. If you have more to say, link to longer videos.

: Use teaser-style storytelling by opening with a hook in the first few seconds. If you have more to say, link to longer videos. Instagram: Blend polished visuals and in-feed stories with behind-the-scenes and ephemeral content. Let posts breathe, but also create space for quick, conversational content in Stories.

Always tailor each post for the platform’s format. Vertical video, looping, captions (many Gen Z users will view videos on mute), and micro-CTAs (“duet this,” “stitch me,” “tap for more”) are table stakes.

Leveraging influencers and micro-creators

Big name endorsements still get eyeballs, but for Gen Z, they don’t always get trust.

Micro-creators (those with more niche, loyal followings) often generate more engagement and credibility. Choose creators who genuinely use your products or align with your values, not just those with big follower counts.

Let them own the creative, and don’t force scripted brand messages. They know their audience better than anyone and can broaden your creative horizons.

FAQs on Gen Z Content Consumption

Get to know your Gen Z customers. Here are a few quick answers to the most common questions marketers ask about their habits and preferences.

How does Gen Z consume content differently from other generations?

Gen Z moves fast, prefers mobile-first experiences, and expects interactive, bite-sized content they can comment on, remix, or share. They trust peers and creators over brands and switch platforms frequently.

What are Gen Z's favorite content platforms?

TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat dominate daily use. Niche platforms like Discord and BeReal are gaining traction as community-driven spaces.

What type of content resonates most with Gen Z?

Gen Z favors short-form video, memes, authentic behind-the-scenes clips, and value-driven storytelling.

How much time does Gen Z spend online daily?

On average, Gen Z spends about 7-8 hours per day across devices, with the majority of that time spent on mobile, according to DemandSage.

What content trends are emerging among Gen Z?

Gen Z is at the helm of the creator economy, preferring micro-influencers with strong community ties and highly engaged audiences, interactive formats like polls and dance challenges, and socially conscious messaging that combines entertainment with purpose.

How should brands adapt their content strategy for Gen Z?

Brands can reach Gen Z by creating authentic, unfiltered content tailored to each platform, prioritizing short-form video, partnering with trusted creators, and weaving brand values into messages instead of relying on traditional ads.

Boosting Your Content Creation for Gen Z

Gen Z offers a preview of where content consumption is headed. They demand authenticity, speed, and value, all of which is forcing brands to rethink how they create and measure content.

Meltwater’s audience insights and social listening suite help brands stay on top of generational shifts in content consumption. Powered by AI, Meltwater stays on top of trending topics and the context behind them, helping brands learn more about their audience and join conversations authentically.