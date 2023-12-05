As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2023 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

Total CEO Digital Footprint CEO Communication Excellence CEO Social Excellence CEO Responsibility Excellence CEO Investor Excellence

CEO Echo for November 2023: 8% fewer mentions of DAX and MDAX managers

Last month, the .companion metrics bot found 28% fewer CEO mentions than the average of recent months. Overall, 77% of the CEO response was generated through online editorial offerings, while the social media share was 23%. Overall, the content of the CEO Echo activated its readers 37% less in November than before.

47% of all DAX/MDAX bosses were mentioned in the context of financial news. In contrast, 53% had a content context that is better suited to setting topics and influencing reputation. Overall, the digital media response to the top employees had a very strong tone, with more positive than negative tonality.

Oliver Blume, Volkswagen CEO, dominates with 8% of the total CEO response

What share does a DAX/MDAX boss have in the overall CEO response, whether voluntary or involuntary? CEO footprint answers this question.

In November,Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume received the most media attention. He had a share of voice of 7.7%, making him the largest footprint of all board members. In second and third place this month are Mathias Döpfner with 7.5% and Bjørn Gulden (Adidas)with 6.2% share of all mentions. Blumes 69% of Echo did not take place in a financial context and was therefore above average for setting topics and content. 84% of the response from the Volkswagen CEO came from editorial media and 16% from social media. Content that mentioned Flower generated 4 interactions per mention. This corresponds to a rather average level of reader activation (8th place among all CEOs). Overall, the content-related mentions of Oliver Blume showed a very strong coloring with a tonality that was more negative than positive. A corresponding image effect can be assumed.

With Leonhard Birnbaum, E.ON is the best at putting content in editorial departments

Two common goals widely shared by media teams are communicating key messages and building a favorable reputation, both of which rely heavily on editorial mentions. The Communication Excellence ranking analyses and aggregates media volume (removing financial report listings).

At number 1 in November is Leonhard Birnbaum (E.ON). Before the paywall, 77% of its digital echo had a content context beyond business figures. His content showed 15 interactions per mention, which represents very strong reader engagement. In addition, the texts had a very strong tonality with a similar amount of positive and negative coloring. As a result, the response to the boss o fE.ON scored 2.0 points. In second and third place in theCommunication excellence follow Heinz Jürgen Bertram (Symrise)with 1.3 points and Vincent Warnery (Beiersdorf) with 1.3 points.

Arne Freundt (Puma) wins first place

Simply having a social media profile is not enough. If you want to have an impact on opinion leaders outside of editorial offices or on consumers and digital elites who are not easily accessible through the mass media, you have to be mentioned frequently on social media. The Social Excellence Index answers whether a company's attempts at this have been successful.

Last month, Arne Freundt (Puma) leads the rankings with 1.8 points. The response from Freundt was 33% “social”, its reader activation was weak with 3 reactions to a mention; the sentiment of his mentions was 72% positive. He was ahead of second place Rob Smith (Kion)with 1.1 points and Murray Auchincloss (BP) in third place with 1.1 points.

Heinz Jürgen Bertram (Symrise) has the highest number of mentions surrounding social responsibility

The .companion metrics bot also determines whether CEOs appear in the digital media echo as leaders in the context of the UN's sustainable development goals, e.g. in the context of social responsibility or climate and environmental protection. Our Responsibility Index shows how well this has been achieved. For this index, the metrics bot only analyses mentions related to this topic.

Heinz Jürgen Bertram (Symrise)sends greetings from number 1 in the responsibility rankings in November. 71% of the response from the Symrise boss related to social responsibility issues. Here his reading activation was 3, which corresponds to a rather average level of interaction. The tone was very strong, with significantly more positive than negative sentiments. Overall, Heinz Jürgen Bertrams scored Responsibility Index so 1.9 points. In second place is Gunnar Groebler (Salzgitter) with 1.8 points, in third place Theodor Weimer (Deutsche Börse) with 1.6 points.

Vita Niklas Östberg (Delivery Hero), takes the number 1 spot for the financial echo

CEO mentions in the context of balance sheet figures offer little scope for setting content-related agendas but are crucial for building investor confidence. In this environment, the metrics bot determines which CEOs were mentioned from a financial standpoint, forming an index for investor communication.

The .companion key figure bot identifiedDelivery Hero: CEO Vita Niklas Östberg as the top communicator for investors in November achieved the best point value with 2.2. 90% of his mentions related to the financial environment. That's 3.7 times as many as average. Its reader activation was strong, at a 4. The tone was strong, with more positive than negative sentiments. He is followed in second and third place by Roland Busch (Siemens) with 1.9 and Theodor Weimer (Deutsche Börse) with 1.5 points.

Media conversations were tracked and analyzed globally with the help of the market-leading monitoring tool, Meltwater

All content is in German and/or English and publicly accessible across websites, forums, and social media

The text and content of the CEO Echo are generated automatically by the .companion metrics bot

All Excellence index values are based on three criteria:

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context

2. How many of those mentions were positive

3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context 2. How many of those mentions were positive 3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received While it is necessary to have an above-average share of mentions in the respective category it's still possible to score high on a certain index despite one of the sub-criteria receiving results that are somewhat sub-par

