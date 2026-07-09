Influential and high-profile CEO’s social media presence often extend far beyond company announcements. They put a recognizable voice behind a corporate strategy, give customers and employees a feeling of direct access to leadership, and shape which ideas become associated with both the executive and the business they lead.

But high visibility alone does not tell us whether that influence is actually working.

Our social listening analysis of seven prominent CEOs found very different relationships between reach, engagement, and sentiment. Elon Musk generated dramatically more attention than anyone else analyzed. Lisa Su had a fraction of that reach, yet 95.1% of conversation around her was positive. Dylan Field and Mark Zuckerberg both generated predominantly neutral conversation despite having very different audience sizes.

The takeaway is not that there is one correct way for a CEO to use social media. It is that executive influence has many dimensions and nuances. Understanding the difference between attention, interaction, and audience response can tell communications teams far more than follower counts alone.

Contents

Why CEO visibility on social media matters

In traditional corporate communications, pre the maturation of social media, a much wider distance was placed between senior leaders and the audiences they wanted to reach. CEOs would speak through earnings calls, press interviews, speeches, or carefully prepared company statements, while day-to-day communication remained largely in the hands of the PR and marketing teams.

Social media has changed the relationship between CEO and consumer base.

A CEO can now speak directly to employees, customers, investors, journalists, developers, creators, and peers without waiting for a formal media moment.

For comms teams, it creates an opportunity to build familiarity around the person leading the company. It does also create an element of risk. Everything from a product announcement to an off-the-cuff reply can unwittingly become part of the broader conversation, steering attention in the wrong direction or causing a flurry of replies that threaten to grow in to a PR crisis.

That makes executive social media more than a publishing exercise. The strategy is in learning how audiences respond and if that response helps reinforce positive reputation (or at the very least falls into the "all publicity is good publicity" category).

What makes a CEO influential on social media?

The most visible CEO is not necessarily the most positively received, and the most positively received CEO may not have the largest audience.

A 2026 study from Journal of Management Studies analyzed more than 250,000 posts from 320 S&P 1500 CEOs on X between 2009 and 2021. The researchers treated CEO social media prominence as a combination of audience attention and positive emotional response, rather than assuming that visibility alone represented influence.

Our analysis takes a similar view.

Reach tells us that the CEO has strong all-around visibility

tells us that the CEO has strong all-around visibility Engagement indicates that audiences are actively interested in the conversation

indicates that audiences are actively interested in the conversation Sentiment adds a deeper layer, demonstrating whether perception is predominantly positive, neutral, or negative.

There is also the qualitative side of influence to consider. CEOs who stand out give audiences a reason to follow the person because, while they represent the company, they also offer something else: a recognizable point of view, genuine subject-matter expertise, a consistent set of themes, or an intriguing personality.

They become pulse points to understand where an industry is headed, offer a more candid perspective on building a company, translate technical developments for a broader audience, or share the thought process behind an important decision. Style and tone aren't uniform — they can be measured or informal, highly technical or personal, but these executives contribute something distinctive rather than simply republishing corporate announcements.

How we analyzed CEO influence on social media

Using Meltwater Social Listening, we examined the owned content of seven top CEOs from August 2025-August 2026 across all major social media channels.

The analysis compared three primary measures:

Average reach estimates the potential visibility generated by their posts.

Average engagement measures interactions with their content.

Sentiment distribution shows the share of analyzed conversation classified as positive, neutral, or negative.

These measures allow us to compare the scale and tone of the conversation influenced by executive.

The data uses different signals of executive visibility and audience response to illustrate impact, rather than focusing on establishing a final ranking of who is the “best” CEO on social media.

Top CEOs on social media in 2026

The seven executives covered in this analysis take notably different approaches to social media. Some communicate at enormous scale. Others speak to more defined professional communities. Some are highly polished and strategy-led; others use a noticeably more informal personal voice.

CEO Company Average reach Average engagement Positive sentiment Elon Musk Tesla / SpaceX / xAI 14.2B 10.9M 20.7% Sam Altman OpenAI 80.5M 278K 55.3% Mark Zuckerberg Meta 41.2M 1.19M 35.3% Satya Nadella Microsoft 40.7M 69K 59.2% Marc Benioff Salesforce 38.7M 18.1K 67.7% Dylan Field Figma 20.6M 13K 28.2% Lisa Su AMD 1.1M 8.43K 95.1%

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Satya Nadella’s social presence is measured and closely aligned with Microsoft’s broader strategic narrative. His posts frequently connect developments in AI with productivity, economic opportunity, the future of work, and human agency.

That framing is visible in his 2026 communication around Microsoft’s Work Trend Index, where he argued that organizations need to rethink how work is structured as AI agents take on more execution, with the opportunity being to expand rather than diminish human agency.

In our analysis, Nadella averaged 40.7 million in reach and 69,000 engagements, while 59.2% of conversation was positive and 40.8% neutral.

Those figures do not prove that his content strategy causes positive sentiment. They do, however, show a relatively positive reaction to an executive whose public communication stays closely connected to a small number of recognizable strategic themes.

Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI

Elon Musk operates at an entirely different scale from every other executive in our analysis.

Starship and Super Heavy move out to continue preflight testing pic.twitter.com/zYN1fkvNIk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 12, 2026

He averaged 14.2 billion in reach and 10.9 million engagements, several orders of magnitude above most of the group. His social presence is unusually high-volume and direct, moving between company and product developments, responses to other accounts, and, often, commentary on subjects far outside the realm of the businesses he leads.

His sentiment profile demonstrates why reach should not be equated with approval. Of the conversation analyzed, 68.0% was neutral, 20.7% positive, and 9.95% negative.

Musk is therefore the clearest example in this dataset of attention as its own form of influence. His posts generate enormous visibility, but the scale of that attention is just one factor. The emotional response offers more layers to how the conversations are being received.

Sam Altman, OpenAI

Sam Altman uses social media as a relatively direct channel to developers, founders, AI users, and the wider technology community.

His posts often shift between short, informal product updates, and much broader arguments about how AI should develop. In our analysis, he averaged 80.5 million in reach and 278,000 engagements. Sentiment was 55.3% positive, 36.8% neutral, and 7.42% negative.

Last week, a security researcher using our previous model found and disclosed a vulnerability in React that could lead to source code exposure.



I believe these models will be a net win for cybersecurity, but we are in the 'real impact phase' as they improve. pic.twitter.com/wzcEBslCWo — Sam Altman (@sama) December 18, 2025

In June 2026, Altman and OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki published a statement arguing for advanced AI to become broadly accessible and useful, while emphasizing safety, privacy, affordability, and the distribution of its benefits.

The combination of more informal posts with longer more thought-leadership content gives Altman an advantage for widening his audience. By building a persona that is truly invested in, and an authority on, the industry he can help steer both the heavily involved as well as fair-weather followers.

Marc Benioff, Salesforce

Marc Benioff’s social presence combines Salesforce strategy and product messaging with a long-running emphasis on trust.

Recent posts around Agentforce have focused not only on the technology itself but also on governance, security, customer data, and the infrastructure businesses need to deploy enterprise AI responsibly.

That gives his social presence a relatively consistent through-line: new technology is discussed alongside the standards and values he believes should govern its use.

Benioff averaged 38.7 million in reach and 18,100 engagements in our analysis. His positive sentiment share was 67.7%, the second highest among the executives analyzed, with 28.7% neutral and 2.58% negative.

Mark Zuckerberg’s current public communication is closely tied to Meta’s longer-term technology strategy, particularly AI, wearables, infrastructure, and the company’s concept of personal superintelligence.

Meta has increasingly used Zuckerberg himself to articulate that vision. In recent communications, he has described personal superintelligence as technology intended to help individuals pursue their own goals rather than focusing only on centralized automation or productivity.

Zuckerberg averaged 41.2 million in reach and 1.19 million engagements in our analysis, giving him the second-highest average engagement after Musk.

Yet 62.7% of the conversation around him was neutral, compared with 35.3% positive and 1.96% negative. Like Musk, his results demonstrate that high engagement should not be treated as a be-all-end-all signal of good reception.

Lisa Su, AMD

Lisa Su’s social presence reflects the technical authority she has built around AMD’s role in AI and high-performance computing.

Her posts tend to center on major technology milestones, customers, partners, developers, and the teams building AMD’s products. When AMD expanded its partnership with Meta in 2026, for example, Su used the announcement to explain the infrastructure challenge behind scaling AI, the technologies involved, and the collaboration between the two companies.

Her content leans technical, but it rarely comes across as as tech-forward for tech-forward's sake. Her posts connect engineering progress with what customers are trying to accomplish.

Su produces the most distinctive sentiment result in our analysis. Her average reach was 1.1 million and average engagement 8,430—the lowest of the group on both counts—yet 95.1% of conversation was positive and only 4.92% neutral.

Dylan Field, Figma

Dylan Field, CEO of Figma, brings a different tone into the mix.

His social communication is closely tied to Figma’s design and developer communities, and he uses a noticeably informal voice. When announcing Figma’s Q2 2026 results on LinkedIn, Field opened with simply: “Breaking news: things are going well.” The post went on to generate more than 3,000 reactions and 100 comments.

Field also often writes in depth about the changing relationship between design, code, AI, and creative work.

That combination of styles makes his social presence feel more native to the professional community Figma serves rather than separate from it.

Field averaged 20.6 million in reach and 13,000 engagements in our analysis. Conversation was 63.4% neutral, 28.2% positive, and 8.06% negative.

Three communication strengths seen across influential CEOs

There is no single posting formula shared by this sample — it covers a wide range.

Their social presence runs the gamut from extraordinary volume to comparatively focused communication. But while it's difficult to extrapolate hard-and-fast "rules" that make their posts stand out, by examining their content alongside the listening data, some patterns begin to emerge.

Build a recognizable strategic narrative

Strong executive communication gives audiences a clear idea of what the leader believes matters most within a particular narrative. It comes out of what they prioritize posting about, coupled with their point of view on that topic.

Nadella repeatedly connects AI with human agency, organizational change, and productivity.

Benioff returns to trust and enterprise AI.

Zuckerberg frames much of Meta’s future around personal AI.

Su links AMD’s technology to the infrastructure and partnerships needed to make large-scale AI possible.

Repeated strategic themes make it easier to understand what themes the executive—and by extension the organization—wants to highlight and promote in relation to their industry.

Develop an executive voice that is distinct from the corporate account

A CEO account is most useful when it contributes something the company account cannot.

Altman and Field provide clear examples.

Altman frequently communicates in short, informal language aimed at builders and people actively using AI. Field turns a public-company earnings update into a quippy “Breaking news" alert, before diving into the details.

Neither approach would necessarily make sense for the corporate accounts of OpenAI or Figma, which is precisely the point.

A recognizable executive voice does not require being deliberately provocative or excessively personal. What's important is that the audience can identify a human point of view rather than the carefully constructed corporate-speak of a brand.

For communications teams, the goal should not be to make a CEO sound casual just for the sake of it. It should be to understand what perspective the executive can provide that a brand channel cannot.

Separate attention from approval

Reach and engagement are valuable measures of visibility, but they do not tell the whole story. Musk had dramatically more reach and engagement than anyone else in this analysis, yet 68.0% of conversation around him was neutral and 20.7% positive. Zuckerberg had the second-highest average engagement at 1.19 million, while 62.7% of his sentiment was neutral.

Su presents the opposite profile: substantially less engagement, but the highest positive sentiment share. For communications teams, that is an important distinction.

Comms teams must dig deeper into the attention a leader is generating in order to draw the most accurate insights on how the message is landing, and whether or not a shift in tone or content is warranted.

How to understand executive influence with Meltwater

An executive’s social presence does not exist in isolation. Their posts sit inside a much larger ecosystem spanning social platforms, news coverage, industry commentary, competitors, customers, employees, and increasingly AI-generated answers.

Meltwater brings those signals together to help PR, communications, and marketing teams understand what is happening, what it means, and where attention may be moving next.

For executive communications, that can include tracking how conversation around a CEO changes over time, comparing share of voice and sentiment with other executives, identifying which messages are gaining traction, seeing who is driving the wider discussion, and detecting emerging reputation risks before they become established narratives.

Using social listening you can begin to understand whether the content is reaching the right audiences, what people are taking away from it, and how the executive’s public presence contributes to the broader reputation and awareness of the organization.

Want to understand how executives, competitors, and stakeholders are shaping the conversations that matter to your organization?

Explore Meltwater’s social listening capabilities to turn global media, social, and AI signals into intelligence you can act on.

FAQs about CEOs on social media

Which CEOs have the strongest social media presence?

There is no single measure that determines the strongest CEO social media presence.

Meltwater analysis revealed that Elon Musk generated the highest average reach and engagement by a substantial margin. Lisa Su recorded the highest positive sentiment share at 95.1%, followed by Marc Benioff at 67.7% and Satya Nadella at 59.2%. Mark Zuckerberg generated the second-highest average engagement at 1.19 million.

Those results measure different dimensions of influence, which is why reach, engagement, and sentiment are more informative when viewed together.

Which CEOs get the most engagement on social media?

Elon Musk generated the highest average engagement at 10.9 million. Mark Zuckerberg followed at 1.19 million, while Sam Altman averaged 278,000 (based on Meltwater analysis of seven top CEOs).

What makes a CEO influential on social media?

CEO influence can include the amount of attention an executive attracts, the degree to which audiences interact with their content and the surrounding conversation, and the emotional response that conversation generates.

Research published in the Journal of Management Studies in 2026 similarly distinguishes between audience attention and positive emotional response. Its analysis of 320 S&P 1500 CEOs found that posting volume, positive tone, and content variety were positively associated with CEO social media prominence, although they affected attention and emotional response differently.

What type of content do influential CEOs post?

Meltwater analysis found that CEOs use markedly different approaches. Nadella connects technology with longer-term business and workforce themes. Su focuses heavily on technology, partners, customers, and engineering progress. Field combines product and business updates with a more informal founder voice. Benioff frequently connects Salesforce’s AI strategy with trust and governance, while Zuckerberg focuses heavily on Meta’s longer-term technology vision.

The commonality is that the strongest accounts have a recognizable point of view rather than simply repeating corporate announcements.

Does high engagement mean people view a CEO positively?

Not necessarily. Engagement tells you that audiences are interacting with content or conversation. Sentiment helps explain the tone of that response. Neither should be used as a substitute for the other.

How does executive thought leadership support business goals?

Executive thought leadership can help stakeholders understand a company’s expertise, strategy, and point of view before they interact directly with the organization.

How can companies measure a CEO’s social media influence?

Start by defining what the executive presence is intended to accomplish.

Reach and share of voice can show whether visibility is growing. Engagement can reveal which subjects audiences respond to. Sentiment can show how the surrounding conversation is framed. Topic analysis can identify the ideas becoming associated with the executive, while competitor benchmarking provides context for whether those results are unusual within the category.

Social listening can then connect the CEO’s owned content with the wider conversation around them, helping communications teams see not just what the executive publishes, but how those messages travel and how audiences respond.