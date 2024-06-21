PR & Communications
As a modern PR and communications professional, your role has rapidly evolved. Your responsibilities have grown to include traditional and non-traditional media, both on and offline. To stay on top of your game, you need tools to streamline your work, strengthen your message, and prove ROI.
A solution created with your goals in mind.
Build Authentic Relationships
Scale your outreach and build stronger connections with media outlets, influencers, journalists and editors with a GDPR-friendly database and relationship management system.
Protect and Promote Your Brand
Squash issues before they become crises while seizing in-moment opportunities. Monitor mentions of your brand, executive team, campaigns and hashtags in real-time.
Showcase Your Impact
Measure and broadcast your earned media wins with intuitive dashboards, while tapping into our analyst team for brand and competitive insights.
We help you focus in on what's important.
With Meltwater's suite of solutions, you and your team can confidently capture the mentions that matter and uncover the insights you've been missing.
The PR landscape has changed.
Dive into your industry.
Ramp up recognition and coverage for your institution.
Elevate your university's presence around the globe, integrate student life and social media, improve alumni programs and outreach through social media monitoring, real-time alerting and media monitoring solutions.
Get first access to vital market shifts.
Receive up-to-the-minute data on market shifts to guide your clients with proactive advice. Respond tactfully to changes and lend solid recommendations using media intelligence to track institutions & industries, and IPOs.
Analyze the sway of public opinion.
Develop a deeper understanding of public opinion through integrated media monitoring and social listening. Uncover insights that drive your approach to policy, campaign coordination and response to online conversations.
PR is not just traditional media.
Leverage authentic brand ambassadors and uncover insights on your customers’ shopping journey from in-store to online. Scale your brand’s reach where you care about most with Meltwater’s full suite.
Let's build your Meltwater Suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.