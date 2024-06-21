Skip to content
As a modern PR and communications professional, your role has rapidly evolved. Your responsibilities have grown to include traditional and non-traditional media, both on and offline. To stay on top of your game, you need tools to streamline your work, strengthen your message, and prove ROI.

A solution created with your goals in mind.

Build Authentic Relationships

Scale your outreach and build stronger connections with media outlets, influencers, journalists and editors with a GDPR-friendly database and relationship management system.

Protect and Promote Your Brand

Squash issues before they become crises while seizing in-moment opportunities. Monitor mentions of your brand, executive team, campaigns and hashtags in real-time.

Showcase Your Impact

Measure and broadcast your earned media wins with intuitive dashboards, while tapping into our analyst team for brand and competitive insights.

We help you focus in on what's important.

With Meltwater's suite of solutions, you and your team can confidently capture the mentions that matter and uncover the insights you've been missing.

Our Technology

Media Intelligence

Monitor your brand
Media Relations

Reach key journalists
Social Listening & Analytics

Explore insights and trends
Social Media Management

Engage with customers
Consumer Intelligence

Understand your audience
Influencer Marketing

Grow your reach
Sales Intelligence

Increase sales revenue
Data & API Integration

Connect your data
The PR landscape has changed.

Proving ROI is complicated.

PR is more than press-clippings, so proving ROI has gotten complicated. How do you figure out the value of a byline vs. a web link in an article? Our custom scoring and reporting solutions can help you discover the answers.

Reputation management takes work.

News travels fast. You have to be quick to respond if a spark of bad press turns into a flame. But quickly doesn’t mean rashly. With social listening and media monitoring you'll see the full picture so you can address issues effectively.

Guessing doesn't cut it anymore

Whether recharging your brand story or aligning to new corporate social responsibility standards, you can't take guesses anymore. Become a data-driven communicator by discovering how your brand is perceived by customers, stakeholders, and the competition.

Time investment is critical.

Mining through thousands of irrelevant mentions is not only exhausting, it’s ineffective. When you can automate media monitoring, you minimize the risk of human error and free up your time to do the things machines can't, like building relationships with journalists.

Let's streamline your PR efforts.

Dive into your industry.

Ramp up recognition and coverage for your institution.

Elevate your university's presence around the globe, integrate student life and social media, improve alumni programs and outreach through social media monitoring, real-time alerting and media monitoring solutions.

Get first access to vital market shifts.

Receive up-to-the-minute data on market shifts to guide your clients with proactive advice. Respond tactfully to changes and lend solid recommendations using media intelligence to track institutions & industries, and IPOs.

Analyze the sway of public opinion.

Develop a deeper understanding of public opinion through integrated media monitoring and social listening. Uncover insights that drive your approach to policy, campaign coordination and response to online conversations.

PR is not just traditional media.

Leverage authentic brand ambassadors and uncover insights on your customers’ shopping journey from in-store to online. Scale your brand’s reach where you care about most with Meltwater’s full suite.

