As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2023 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

Total CEO Digital Footprint CEO Communication Excellence CEO Social Excellence CEO Responsibility Excellence CEO Investor Excellence

September 2023 CEO Echo rankings

Total Digital Footprint

Communication Excellence

Social Excellence

Responsibility Excellence

Investor Excellence

Source Information

Previous CEO Echo results

CEO Echo for September 2023: 42% more CEO mentions

Last month, the .companion CEO metrics bot found 42% more CEO mentions than the average of the previous months. Overall, 59% of mentions captured by the CEO Echo were generated by editorial online content, while social media generated 41%. In Septemeber, CEO Echo content saw engagement drop by 57%.

47% of all CEO mentions were related to financial news, meaning they simply referred to company figures that are often required to be disclosed by law. In contrast, the context of 53% of mentions was linked to corporate agendas. Overall, the tonality of mentions was equally positive and negative.

Bernard Arnault, LVMH CEO, dominates with 11% CEO Echo coverage

What role does a CEO play in a company's overall corporate messaging, whether voluntary or involuntary? The CEO Footprint aims to answer this question.

In September, Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, received the highest amount of media coverage. His share of voice totalled 10,9%, the largest footprint of all top board members. In second place was Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair Holdings, with 10,8%, and François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, took the third spot with 9,9% share of all mentions. 98% of conversations around Arnault's echo were not related to company financials, and thus were above average for agenda-driving topics and content. 15% of the LVMH CEO's echo came from editorial media and 85% from social media. Content that mentioned Arnault generated 9 interactions (clicks, shares, likes) per mention. This shows that audiences are engaged and made Arnault the 28th most engaged CEO in the ranking. In total, mentions for Bernard Arnault were more often positive than negative. We can assume this had a corresponding impact on his overall reputation.

Communication Excellence

Mashreq Bank's CEO, Ahmed Mohamed Abdelaal, takes the number 1 spot

Two common goals widely shared by media teams are communicating key messages and building a favorable reputation, both of which rely heavily on editorial mentions. The Communication Excellence ranking analyses and aggregates media volume (removing financial report listings).

Ahmed Mohamed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreq Bank, was ranked first in September. Outside of the paywall, 99% of his digital echo discussed the CEO in stories beyond financial figures. Stories generated 13 engagements per mention, signifying readers are highly interested. Furthermore, coverage was significantly more positive than negative. As a result, the response to Mashreq Bank’s CEO received 3.1 points. Stefan Hartung, CEO of Bosch came in second place with a score of 2.1 and Toshiaki Higashihara, CEO of Hitachi, took third place with a Communication Excellence score of 2.1.

Social Excellence

Ahmed Mohamed Abdelaal, Mashreq Bank’s CEO, wins first place

Simply having a social media profile is not enough. If you want to have an impact on opinion leaders outside of editorial offices or on consumers and digital elites who are not easily accessible through the mass media, you have to be mentioned frequently on social media. The Social Excellence Index answers whether a company's attempts at this have been successful.

Last month, Ahmed Mohamed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreq Bank, topped the ranking with a Social Excellence score of 3.0 points. 99% of the conversation came from social media and his engagement was highly engaged with 13 interactions per mention. Moreover, the sentiments of his mentions were 97% positive, meaning Mohamed-Abdelaal was well ahead of runners-up Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com, with 2.1 points and Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, who placed third with 2.1 points.

Responsibility Excellence

Ulf Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle, has the highest number of mentions surrounding social responsibility

The .companion metrics bot also determines whether CEOs appear in the digital media echo as leaders in the context of the UN's sustainable development goals, e.g. in the context of social responsibility or climate and environmental protection. Our Responsibility Index shows how well this has been achieved. For this index, the metrics bot only analyses mentions related to this topic.

In September, Ulf Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle, saluted us from first place in the responsibility ranking, with 46% of Nestle CEO's mentions related to social responsibility topics. His engagement rate was 549 which can be considered highly interested. The tonality of media conversations was as much positive as it was negative. Overall, Mark- Schneider’s Responsibility Index came to 21.4. Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, followed in second place with 3.1 points, and Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail, in third place with 2.3 points.

Investor Excellence

Fani Titi, CEO of Investec, takes the number 1 spot for the financial echo

CEO mentions in the context of balance sheet figures offer little scope for setting content-related agendas but are crucial for building investor confidence. In this environment, the metrics bot determines which CEOs were mentioned from a financial standpoint, forming an index for investor communication.

In September, the .companion metrics bot identified Investec's CEO, Fani Titi, as the top communicator for investors after he achieved 10.4 points. 94% of his mentions were related to the financial environment, which is 66.3 times this month's average. His readership was interested, indicated by an engagement rate of 7, and he experienced significantly more negative than positive comments. He is followed in second and third place by Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of Voestalpine, with 6.0 points and Matthias Zachert, CEO of Lanxess (4.9 points).

Media conversations were tracked and analyzed globally with the help of the market-leading monitoring tool, Meltwater

All content is in German and/or English and publicly accessible across websites, forums, and social media

The text and content of the CEO Echo are generated automatically by the .companion metrics bot

All Excellence index values are based on three criteria:

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context

2. How many of those mentions were positive

3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received

Previous 2023 CEO Echo results

Interactive CEO Dashboard

