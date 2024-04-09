As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2024 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

Total CEO Digital Footprint CEO Communication Excellence CEO Social Excellence CEO Responsibility Excellence CEO Investor Excellence

CEO Echo for February 2024: 22% more CEO mentions

Last month, the .companion CEO metrics bot found 22% more CEO mentions than the average of the previous months. Overall, 58% of mentions captured by the CEO Echo were generated by editorial online content, while social media generated 42%. In March, CEO Echo content saw engagement drop by 42%.

40% of all CEO mentions were related to financial news, meaning they simply referred to company figures that are often required to be disclosed by law. In contrast, the context of 60% of mentions was linked to corporate agendas. Overall, the tonality of mentions was equally positive and negative.

What role does a CEO play in a company's overall corporate messaging, whether voluntary or involuntary? TheCEO Footprint aims to answer this question.

In March, Evan Greenberg, CEO of Chubb, received the highest amount of media coverage. His share of voice totaled 21,7%, the largest footprint of all top board members. In second place was Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, with 5,3%, and Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, took the third spot with 4,7% share of all mentions. 95% of conversations around Greenberg's echo were not related to company financials, and thus were above average for agenda-driving topics and content. 3% of the Chubb CEO's echo came from editorial media and 97% from social media. Content that mentioned Greenberg generated 5 interactions (clicks, shares, likes) per mention. This shows that audiences are somewhat indifferent and made Greenberg the 50th most engaged CEO in the ranking. In total, mentions for Evan Greenberg were more often negative than positive. We can assume this had a corresponding impact on his overall reputation.

Communication Excellence: United Nations's CEO, Sanda Ojiambo, takes the number 1 spot

Two common goals widely shared by media teams are communicating key messages and building a favourable reputation, both of which rely heavily on editorial mentions. The Communication Excellence ranking analyses and aggregates media volume (removing financial report listings).

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO of United Nations, was ranked first in March. Outside of the paywall, 100% of her digital echo discussed the CEO in stories beyond financial figures. Stories generated 214 engagements per mention, signifying readers are highly interested. Furthermore, coverage was significantly more positive than negative. As a result, the response to United Nations’ CEO received 13,5 points. Nicola Leibinger-Kammüller, CEO of Trumpf came in second place with a score of 2,1 and Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, took third place with a Communication Excellence score of 1,9.

Social Excellence: Sanda Ojiambo, United Nations’ CEO, wins first place

Simply having a social media profile is not enough. If you want to have an impact on opinion leaders outside of editorial offices or on consumers and digital elites who are not easily accessible through the mass media, you have to be mentioned frequently on social media. The Social Excellence Index answers whether a company's attempts at this have been successful.

Last month, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO of United Nations, topped the ranking with a Social Excellence score of 2,5 points. 92% of the conversation came from social media and her engagement was somewhat indifferent with 6 interactions per mention. Moreover, the sentiments of her mentions were 100% positive, meaning Ojiambo was ahead of runners-up Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, with 2,3 points and François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, who placed third with 2,2 points.

Andrew King, CEO of Mondi, has the highest number of mentions surrounding social responsibility

The .companion metrics bot also determines whether CEOs appear in the digital media echo as leaders in the context of the UN's sustainable development goals, e.g. in the context of social responsibility or climate and environmental protection. OurResponsibility Index shows how well this has been achieved. For this index, the metrics bot only analyses mentions related to this topic.

In March, Andrew King, CEO of Mondi, saluted us from first place in the responsibility ranking, with 28% of Mondi CEO's mentions related to social responsibility topics. His engagement rate was 47 which can be considered highly interested. The tonality of media conversations was more positive than negative. Overall, King’s Responsibility Index came to 8,0. Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, followed in second place with 3,6 points, and Jakob Stausholm, CEO of Rio Tinto Group, in third place with 3,1 points.

Investor Excellence: Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, takes the number 1 spot for the financial echo

CEO mentions in the context of balance sheet figures offer little scope for setting content-related agendas but are crucial for building investor confidence. In this environment, the metrics bot determines which CEOs were mentioned from a financial standpoint, forming an index for investor communication.

In March, the .companion metrics bot identified GlaxoSmithKline's CEO, Emma Walmsley, as the top communicator for investors after she achieved 12,0 points. 76% of her mentions were related to the financial environment, which is 53,9 times this month's average. Her readership was highly interested, indicated by an engagement rate of 77, and she experienced more positive than negative comments. She is followed in second and third place by Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, with 7,3 points and Jean-Marc Chery, CEO of STMicroelectronics (3,3 points).

Media conversations were tracked and analyzed globally with the help of the market-leading monitoring tool, Meltwater

All content is in German and/or English and publicly accessible across websites, forums, and social media

The text and content of the CEO Echo are generated automatically by the .companion metrics bot

All Excellence index values are based on three criteria:

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context

2. How many of those mentions were positive

3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received

While it is necessary to have an above-average share of mentions in the respective category it's still possible to score high on a certain index despite one of the sub-criteria receiving results that are somewhat sub-par

