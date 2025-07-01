Tailoring Social and Media Intelligence for Global Enterprises

Here at Meltwater, monitoring and analyzing trends is part of our DNA, and it’s what has helped us ensure that we’re not just meeting our users’ needs, but anticipating them. Over the past few years, we’ve carefully observed major shifts in the media landscape, transforming how enterprises use social and news intelligence and the capabilities they require. Trends move at breakneck speed, narratives evolve at the intersection of social and news, and, on top of it all, long-term market and industry shifts are reshaping consumer behaviors en masse. That’s what drove us to create Explore+.

A category-leading, enterprise-grade social and media intelligence solution, Explore+ delivers flexibility and scale without sacrificing depth. Here’s how it’s redefining intelligence for consumer insights, marketing, and PR teams.

Unified intelligence for everyone

Understanding what people are saying about your organization, your competitors, and your industry isn’t a one-team priority. Those who want to lead conversations in today’s fast-moving media landscape need insights that all roles can align and innovate on without being a data whiz.

Explore+ brings intelligence from across social, news, broadcast, reviews, and other sources together on one platform. Advanced dashboards and AI assistants (more on that below) deliver the 360-degree views organizations need to move quickly with confidence. No steep learning curves, just shareable, visual analytics that teams across organizations can use to inform decisions that drive impact. That swiftness means everything when the next hot trend is taking off or a PR emergency is brewing.

Deeper insights, fewer obstacles

Modern enterprise teams need to stay nimble. A crucial part of Explore+’s versatility is its flexibility. Comprehensive data coverage, flexible data slicing, and unlimited real-time searches remove the obstacles to exploring anything and everything, including localized phenomenon, niche verticals, and multi-year trendlines. From quick temperature checks to structured deep dives, you don’t have to trade speed for quality insights.

For those familiar, Explore+ builds on the strengths of Meltwater’s Explore and Radarly platforms, unifying them into a single enterprise-grade solution that delivers both breadth and depth. This evolution combines the best of both worlds—fast, intuitive discovery and structured, scalable insights—so teams can adapt to any question, from any corner of the business.

This high level of data quality doesn’t happen overnight. It’s the fruit of Meltwater’s domain investments and relationship-building over the past 20+ years. We’ve been steadily building for this moment so our customers can stay at the cutting edge of whatever comes next.

Unmatched efficiency and transformed teams

A key consideration in building Explore+ was having intention behind every feature, not just throwing shiny buttons in for the sake of it. That guiding principle led us to incorporate AI in ways that actually enhance the user’s ability to work strategically, no matter the role, with enhancements that power workflows and keep them on track.

Insights, communications, and marketing teams can spend less time on common tasks, like creating Boolean strings and automating reports, thanks to Mira–Meltwater’s AI engine. They can skip straight from questions to answers with Mira Studio, the chat-based experience embedded in the platform that does the heavy lifting to instantly provide insights like market trends, key content summaries, and competitive intelligence. Critically, they can get those insights to key stakeholders right where they already collaborate most with the Meltwater Copilot, which surfaces Explore+ intelligence directly within Microsoft Teams and Office.

Additionally, Explore+ offers advanced dashboarding features and over 50 customizable, analytic widgets that let users visualize key data in whatever way works best for stakeholders across projects and departments. And stay tuned — soon our customers will have the ability to reconcile earned, owned, paid, social, and influencer data, making it even easier to democratize insights within complex organizations.

Governance at scale

Finally, enterprise scale and governance are crucial aspects of Explore+ that ensure the success of your global listening programs. As most large-scale teams know, lack of structure is a recipe for slow progress and quick chaos. Teams run the risk of managing overlapping searches, building redundant dashboards, or missing out on key findings discovered elsewhere.

Explore+ addresses this with features like user roles, custom permissions, and folder systems with private data storage, bringing controlled flexibility and alignment to otherwise unwieldy processes. Multi-layered governance ties all the moving parts together, giving enterprises the oversight and structure they need to scale access to intelligence without sacrificing clarity.

That means your global insights team can manage standardized dashboards for executive reporting, while your local market teams create tailored views to their regional needs. This balance of control and flexibility ensures that social and media intelligence moves thoughtfully across your unique organization.

With Explore+, we’re entering a new chapter of our mission to empower smarter decision-making. Through industry-leading technology and best-in-class service, we’re transforming the future of enterprise intelligence solutions. Join us as we keep building toward a more informed tomorrow—request a demo below to learn more.