Is your public relations team reaching the right media contacts? Having a list of journalists compiled in a media database helps you stay organized and efficient with your media outreach. Read on to improve your PR strategy through tips to creating and maintaining a journalist database.

Contents

What is a media database?

A media database is a repository of media contacts and journalists that PR professionals can use when reaching out for earned media coverage of a product, service, or company announcement.

Media or PR databases include, at a bare minimum, contact information for each journalist. Ideally, though, each journalist will also be tagged with other information making it easier to sort by industry and improve the relevancy of your public relations outreach.

Looking for media contacts? Check out Meltwater's media database.

9 steps to filling & maintaining a media database

Discovering relevant press contacts to add to your media database is a painstaking job. You could approach this project in-house, however most public relations agencies will use a service, such as Meltwater , to access a curated list of global journalists and influencers.

Here are the 9 top tips to compiling and using a stellar press list of journalists for your media database:

1. Identify your target audience

To help with pinpointing the right journalists from a PR database, it’s good practice to build a detailed persona of your target audience. Who do you want your story to be read by? The more niche your answer is, the more relevant (and ultimately more useful) your media list will be.

Of course, you’ll be considering basic demographics like age range, gender, location, and job title but these don’t tell you the whole story.

Psychographics are just as, if not more, important for getting in front of the most relevant communications cross-section. They can tell you preferred social networks, lifestyle, personality, professional interests, values, industry priorities, and the kinds of media they consume — do they prefer reading blogs, newspapers, trade magazines, forums, etc.? Get granular when creating audience personas; all this information will inform your journalist selection!

Tip: Take a look at the most popular US magazines, and the largest US newspapers.

Some questions to ask yourself about your target audience:

Who are they?

Where are they located?

What are their interests?

What type of media do they consume?

What publications do they read?

Once your audience has properly been profiled, and you know the type of content that interests them, you can start researching meaningful publications and gather your journalist list with this in mind.

Tip: Looking to leverage a media database in the Australian market? Check out our dedicated blog.

2. Identify relevant journalists

It can be easy to get caught up in reach figures. Logic dictates that reach = eyeballs, so that’s good, right? Wrong. It’s important to go after the right eyeballs, to maximize your PR efforts beyond just an impression.

Knowing exactly which contacts to add to your list of journalists is the first step in organizing and optimizing PR outreach. You need to have good foundations in order to see tangible results. We have listed a few considerations below.

Get to know writers, not just titles. Being aware of specific journalists that cover the types of content you want to get involved in is essential if you want your press list to be a useful tool.

You can uncover new journalists by staying up to date with news and jotting down key spokespeople covering the stories and trends relevant to you. This is time-consuming, however, and there’s lots of room for human error. You simply can’t read every single publication and are bound to miss some relevant writers.

To save time you can use a media monitoring tool like Meltwater to track industry news. Meltwater also provides a press contact / PR distribution solution to help scale your PR outreach efforts. Users can filter journalists by content, department, location and publication. You can also search based on topics they’ve written about recently to eliminate out-of-date contacts.

Meltwater also has a Media Contacts tab within our Explore tool for even more seamless way to identify and vet journalists who write on a particular topic.

PR AI assistant

In addition to that, Meltwater PR solutions now has an integrated AI assistant to help recommend relevant journalists and provide writing assistance for effective pitches.

What are the different types of journalists?

There are many different types of journalists that you could consider for your press list. Journalists may specialize in one specific kind of reporting or then may cover a wide range - before doing any kind of media outreach from your PR database it will be important to know the journalist's specialty.

Get more information below on the following types of journalists:

Business journalists

Investigative journalists

Entertainment journalists

Photojournalists

Sports journalists

Opinion journalists

Here are 6 different types of journalists your press list could include:

Business journalists: covering stories in the business world such as notable IPOs, c-suite hires, mergers, the stock market, and investment advice. They will likely also cover various trends in business such as gender and racial diversity, or hybrid work policies, workforce trends, AI adoption, and changing workplace expectations. Investigative journalists: taking a tip or a hunch and probing further to produce heavily researched articles. These journalists often write pieces that form public opinion and will typically write on the same story multiple times as new information comes to light. Examples include: The Boston Globe unearthing years of abuse in the Catholic Church, and the Watergate scandal. Entertainment journalists: covering entertainment news these journalists write about film, arts, music, dance, and stage productions from many different angles. They could focus on the scholarly side, such reviews or trends, or they might focus on celebrity culture, either in tabloids or for lighter news sites such as BuzzFeed. Photojournalists: photojournalism refers to telling a story through visuals rather than words. Often these journalists cover major events like warzones or natural disasters. They may also work in tandem with reporters to provide accompanying images for news pieces. Sports journalists: like entertainment journalists, these reporters cover sporting events, athletes, teams and coaches, sports medicine, and trends in the sports industry. Opinion journalists: opinion pieces are written on a particular topic from an opinion-based point of view rather than purporting to be non-biased and strictly based on facts. These pieces offer a specific perspective based on the journalist's area of expertise, background, or other qualifications. Op-eds, essays, and advice columns are two popular forms of opinion journalism.

3. Review previous coverage

Keep a record of previous earned media and refer back to see which journalists and media outlets provided the highest volume of coverage. Do you see a pattern? Is there a particular story that received more press? Are there journalists or outlets that frequently cover you? If so, these are valuable contacts with whom you should maintain a good working relationship. They’re likely to be quick wins for coverage compared to others who aren’t familiar with your company.

In addition to the number of hits you received, look at the sentiment of the mentions. This helps you identify the journalists who consistently write favorable articles and flag those authors who may require some extra nurturing. Any good media monitoring tool will be able to provide you with this kind of insight.

Don't forget competitor coverage

Your competitor’s strengths and weaknesses can easily become yours, so it’s good practice to put the same amount of effort into reviewing your competitor’s coverage as you do your own. Make a note of the types of publications their name keeps popping up in and add the journalists mentioning them to your own media list.

Tip: Learn how to conduct a competitor analysis

4. Utilize social media lists

Where you can, try and build media lists on social platforms too.

Journalists increasingly use platforms such as X, LinkedIn, newsletters, podcasts, and industry-specific communities to source stories and engage with audiences. Monitoring journalist activity across these channels can help PR teams identify relevant opportunities and outreach preferences.

Social media can also be used to spot future opportunities. Journalists frequently post source requests on the aforementioned platforms. You can also take advantage of tracking tried and true hashtags such as #journorequest. A social listening tool can send you instant alerts when a journalist tweets something along those lines, so you’re the first to know!

5. Nurture journalists for your media database

Authentic relationships take time to build, but those who play the long game are rewarded with sustainable and fruitful PR partnerships. Media relationships need to grow before they reach their full potential, yet many PR professionals’ skip the nurturing process and dive straight into what they want from the influencer — thereby not realizing these opportunities.

Instead, you should build up engagement over a long period of time. Start by following the journalist across all social platforms. Like their content, ask questions, and respond to questions posed by their community. Basically, get on their radar before “needing” them.

6. Pitch with intention

A blanket pitch sent to a broad set of journalists is easily disregarded as spam. Many journalists receive dozens to hundreds of pitches each day, making relevance and personalization more important than ever. The key is to identify the right person at a publication to pitch.

Pitching multiple people at the same publication reveals the lack of exclusivity, which immediately diminishes the value of your story. Meltwater can help save you time here by using keyword searches to identify individuals who write about topics relevant to your pitch. Further refinement is possible through a range of filters (geography, media type, role, reach, etc.). You can also use Meltwater's PR AI assistant to help with ideas and hone in on specific language that makes your pitch even more irresistible to journalists.

How many times should you follow up?

Following up is an important part of media outreach, but excessive follow-ups can damage credibility.

A common best practice is:

Initial pitch

First follow-up 2-4 business days later

Final follow-up roughly one week later

If there's still no response after two follow-ups, it's usually best to move on.

Rather than repeatedly sending the same message, provide new information, fresh data, updated timing, or an additional expert perspective.

What's the average PR pitch open rate in 2026?

PR pitch performance varies significantly by industry, publication type, and pitch quality.

While benchmarks vary, according to PRLab, an average cold email open rather was around 44% in 2025. More targeted pitches may get even higher open rates.

The most successful outreach programs focus on journalist relevance and relationship quality rather than maximizing email volume.

Tip for journalists: having a Meltwater profile can be a helpful asset in receiving pitches that are relevant and if you move publications, this information is easily updated as well.

7. Watch your market and competitors

Keep a close eye on the market and your competitors on a regular basis. Note the publications and journalists that have already talked about subjects related to your company. These types of journalist lists are more likely to warm to your message since they have already shown a strong interest in your sector.

When you pitch, one thing you should always be considering is how to differentiate yourself from your competitors. After all, if they have already talked about a product similar to yours, they’re not going to want to cover the same story again. But you could offer them an alternative viewpoint or an extension of the story.

8. Refine your targeting

Keep your press lists short and sweet. It’s more effective to have a handful of very relevant journalists with whom you have good relations than a huge database of contacts you rarely speak to.

Here are some criteria to pay attention to when refining your list of journalists:

Is the journalist a generalist or specialist?

Are they addressing the general public or are they experts in a specific area?

What’s their editorial line: critical, humorous, analytical?

Do they mind being contacted via social media?

Do they write chronicles, reports, articles, blogs etc?

By being aware of the above, you can adapt your messages to their way of processing information.

We can’t emphasize this step enough.

Journalists are overwhelmed by information. All it takes is one irrelevant email to become a blocked contact.

It’s easy to think that the more people we pitch to, the higher our chances are of landing a PR hit. This isn’t the case. Quality is better than quantity and personalization goes a long way. Even just addressing a journalist by their first name can make a difference!

Creating a media list takes time, as does making sure your PR database stays up-to-date. Journalists will move around, so a regular audit of your media contacts will only help your outreach efforts.

There is no media list “final draft”, but rather a working draft that you will continue to add journalists to and modify over time. Here are our top tips for cleaning and maintaining your media database:

Monitor bounce backs

If emails start bouncing back from a media contact, it’s likely the person has left. Bounce back emails contain a lot of valuable information — who’s on vacation, who’s covering them, who’s left the outlet and, perhaps, who is replacing them. Don’t delete these emails until you mine them for information and update your media database accordingly.

Be aware of no responses

If you’ve tried pitching someone a number of times and they still haven’t bitten, don’t waste your time badgering them. After several failed attempts it's time to move on.

Continuously look online, in the news, and on social media for those journalists who dominate relevant conversations that you want to be a part of and add them to your list.

Tip: Developing a relationship with somebody who is just starting out in the field is a lot easier than with a journalist who is very well established.

Keep tabs on media moves

There are lots of publications out there that provide readers with the movers and shakers in the industry — PR Week for one. You can also set up a search using your media monitoring tool to notify you when conversations around people leaving companies take place. That way you can begin building relationships with their replacements.

How to build a media outreach list without personal journalist relationships

Many PR professionals assume that successful outreach depends on having years of pre-established journalist relationships. While relationships certainly help, and you will naturally build them over time, they're not required to build an effective media list.

The way to get started is by identifying journalists who have recently covered your industry, competitors, similar products, relevant market trends, or even common customer challenges that your company solves.

Media monitoring tools can help surface journalists actively writing about these topics. From there, review their recent coverage, publication focus, and preferred angles before building a targeted outreach list.

In many cases, relevance and timing matter more than familiarity. A well-researched pitch sent to a journalist actively covering your topic can outperform outreach sent to a long-standing contact who no longer covers that area.

PR Newswire vs Business Wire vs building your own media list

Should you use PR Newswire, Business Wire, or build your own media list? The answer depends on your needs, business size, and available resources.

All three serve different purposes, so for large companies it might be prudent to take advantage of each, but smaller organizations should pay close attention to their specific KPIs to make the best choice for maximizing ROI.

Newswire services are useful for:

Regulatory announcements

Earnings releases

Corporate disclosures

Broad awareness campaigns

Media lists built from scratch are better for:

Product launches

Executive thought leadership

Trend commentary

Feature stories

Exclusive coverage opportunities

Newswire distribution provides reach, while targeted media lists get to more relevant audiences.

How media monitoring improves media outreach

The best performing media databases don't operate in isolation. With the help of media monitoring, PR teams can discover new journalists, track competitor coverage, identify trending topics as their momentum is building rather than after-the-fact, monitor for beat changes, and measure outreach results.

By combining media monitoring and media relations, PR teams create a continuous feedback loop. Coverage insights improve targeting, better targeting improves pitch performance, and stronger performance leads to more meaningful media relationships.

This integrated approach helps teams keep media lists accurate while continuously identifying new opportunities for earned coverage.

How to create a media list with Meltwater

Building a high-quality media list manually can be time-consuming, especially as journalists change beats, move publications, or update their contact preferences. The Meltwater media relations platform helps PR teams streamline the entire process by combining media discovery, outreach, monitoring, and measurement in one connected platform.

Teams can quickly identify relevant journalists based on publication, location, beat, recent coverage, and topics they've written about. AI-powered search and recommendations make journalist discover quicker and help identify those who are actively covering the stories that matter to their brand.

From here, Meltwater makes it easy to build a targeted media database, personalize outreach, and track engagement so you can continuously refine your outreach.

Meltwater combines media monitoring, influencer discovery, and media relations into an industry-leading AI-powered intelligence platform helping and empowering PR teams to stay one step ahead, without having to switch between tools.

Ready to build more targeted media lists and strengthen your media relations strategy?

Request a demo to see how Meltwater can help you discover the right journalists, streamline outreach, and measure PR impact from a single platform.

Also check out the Meltwater YouTube channel for a full playlist of how-to videos on Media Relations!

Frequently asked questions about media databases

What is a media database?

A media database is a searchable collection of journalists, media outlets, editors, influencers, and publication information used by PR professionals to identify relevant contacts for media outreach.

Journalists frequently change jobs, switch beats, launch newsletters, or leave publications. Regular audits, media monitoring, and verified contact data help keep media databases accurate.

How do I find journalists for my industry?

Start by reviewing recent coverage in your industry, monitoring competitor mentions, tracking trending topics, and using media databases that allow filtering by beat, publication, location, and recent articles.

Do I need journalist relationships before pitching?

No. While relationships can help, relevance is often more important. Many successful PR campaigns start by identifying journalists who are actively covering a topic and sending a highly relevant pitch.

Should I use a newswire or direct media outreach?

Both serve different purposes. Newswires help distribute announcements broadly, while direct outreach helps secure interviews, feature stories, and deeper editorial coverage.

Most PR teams should review media lists quarterly and continuously update contacts based on bounce backs, media moves, beat changes, and recent coverage activity.

What makes a good PR pitch?

A good pitch is timely, relevant, personalized, concise, and aligned with a journalist's recent coverage areas.

How does media monitoring improve PR results?

Media monitoring helps identify journalists, discover emerging stories, track competitors, measure earned media impact, and keep outreach lists accurate over time.