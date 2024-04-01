10 examples of effective press releases + a template to download

Press releases are alive and well. They’re a staple of the PR professional’s world, helping to increase brand visibility and awareness — provided they’re well-written, that is. As we all know, most journalists are continuously swamped with press releases, and it often takes time, effort, and a bit of chasing to land press coverage for your business.

If you’re sending press releases but struggling to land coverage, it’s time to go back to the drawing board and rethink what how you're communicating. To help spark some inspiration, we’ve gathered a list of 10 press release examples, each communicating different messages.

Browse these examples then read on for tips on how to write a press release that journalists won't ignore.

Contents

10 Examples of Effective Press Releases

Whether it's to announce the launch of your new product, a new acquisition, or to promote your next event, below you will find many sample press releases to inspire you. You'll also find a free press release template at the bottom of this article which you can download for free and customize.

1. Press release for a product launch

A press release is one of the most effective promotional tools in your kit when launching a new product, but in most cases, announcing a new product isn’t enough to make this a newsworthy story.

Before pitching anything, ask yourself how is this product worthy of being considered as news? Are innovative technologies used? Does it offer anything different from what’s already on the market? What is ‘new’ about this product?

If a product is new to your company but not the market, you’re unlikely to land coverage. So, think about what sets this product or service out from the rest and lead with this message.

Why this press release works:

The added value of this product is obvious and innovative: the phone offers an improved photographic experience thanks to artificial intelligence. While Huawei covers on all the benefits of their product (longer battery, larger memory, larger screen), they chose to rely almost exclusively on this innovation because that’s the newsworthy hook.

The press release is also not scattered in technical jargon. The paragraph about artificial intelligence linked to photography is clear and to the point. While it doesn’t present the technology, it does offer concrete benefits that will improve the user's daily life.

We also like how the press release summarizes the major characteristics of the new models first in the form of a bulleted list, then goes into the details of each model for those who wish to know more.

Other examples of interesting product launch press releases:

"Apple Watch: The ultimate combination of design, function, and value": an Apple press release that highlights the values ​​embodied by the product. "MEET THE CAMERA THAT THINKS IT’S A TELESCOPE. THE COOLPIX P1000 MEGAZOOM": an original title to present the unique advantage of this new model of camera launched by Nikon.

2. Press release for the launch of a service

To get earned media placements in your desired publications, you will need to show that your new service addresses a very real problem experienced by your target audience — and demonstrate that this problem has yet to be addressed.

The promise of your service should be simple and summarized in the title of your press release. Similarly to new product announcements, new service press releases should present how the need is met by this service and its innovative nature compared to what’s currently available in the market.

Why this press release works:

The promise of this new service is clear and conveyed in the title of the press release. BlaBlaCar demonstrates the real need for this service, which no one was responding to (“There are 13.5 million people who drive to work and back”) and how they were in the best position to meet it (“We are seeing a steady increase in shorter-distance trips offered on BlaBlaCar”).

Other examples of interesting service launch press releases:

Announcing our return to 17 additional destinations by Virgin Atlantic not only explains routes that have reopened after Coivd-19 lockdowns, but also health and safety practices when flying.

3. Press release to promote an event

When it comes to communicating an event, there are various ways to approach journalists. Think about what exactly it is you want journalist to do. Do you want them to raise awareness of your event amongst their readership? Do you want to personally invite them to come? Do you want to invite them so they can cover key highlights?

Keep your goal in mind and frame the press release story about what you want journalists to do after reading it.

Why this press release works:

In very few words, this press release delivers a tremendous amount of information. The opening statement alone helps audiences quickly understand what the release is about, reading: “Creatives from across the world come together to deliver practical learning, inspiration and insight through the free programme.”

To spark interest and engagement, the press release also highlights the presence of public figures joining the speaker line up and goes into depth around why the agenda looks the way it does which significantly adds purpose to the event. Finally, in terms of form, the press release presents a clear call to action aimed at its target, inviting people to register and get tickets.

Other examples of interesting event promotion press releases:

4. Press release to announce a new partnership

When you’re communicating a new partnership, there are three essential elements to integrate into your press release:

The reasons for this partnership - and the synergy between the companies in question

The benefits of this partnership for the companies concerned and their customers

The concrete actions that will result from this partnership

Why this press release works:

One of my favorite things about this press release is how the synergy between the two companies is presented, both of whom are addressing the “new normal” travel industry by encouraging customers to embark on local adventures.

The second paragraph of the press release is dedicated entirely to promoting awareness of drive-to vacations by explaining just how many destinations are on our doorstep (“According to the National Park Foundation, most Americans live within 100 miles of a national park”).

Meanwhile, the third paragraph nicely makes the link between the values ​​of Marriott Bonvoy and the National Park Foundation. Quotes from spokespeople from each company reinforce the idea of ​​a common vision, which in turn, positions this partnership beyond a business strategy.

Other examples of interesting partnership press releases:

5. Press release to announce a fundraiser

The good news is that fundraising is very popular, but that also means that landing coverage through this type of announcement is difficult for PR pros. That being said, driving earned media through fundraiser announcements isn’t unheard of. It is, however, important that you keep your fundraising press release announcement current by including the following elements:

A presentation of your company and the achievements made

The concrete objectives of the fundraising efforts

The different actors involved and their motivations behind this investment

Why this press release works:

The two bullet points featured in the introduction clearly summarize the objectives of this fundraising effort. The press release is also structured under headings which makes it particularly readable. The fact that Beiersdorf details how they plan to make a difference, beyond the monetary investment (“Beiersdorf’s 50 million Euro aid program is based on four pillars: disinfectant donations, product donations, employee donations and corporate donations”) also gives journalists different potential story routes to follow.

Other examples of interesting fundraiser press releases:

6. Press release to promote a new study

If you’re struggling to find something relevant and newsworthy to communicate, publishing a study on your market or your consumers is a good way to win coverage. If you’re considering following this approach, communication around your study should include the following:

The big questions your study answers

A summary of the main lessons that emerge

The methodology employed

The consequences of the study results for your target

Why this press release works:

The title is well written, and it not only announces that Cancer Research has published a study, but immediately presents the major lesson of the study which will arouse interest in journalists.

The press release plays a lot on emotion using strong vocabulary such as words like “urged”, “protect” and “damage”. By emphasizing the impact of the results of the study, the text makes you want to resolve the issues raised. Research methodology has also been included which supports the credibility of this study. In addition to this, the quotes presented in this press release are not just a paraphrase of the content of the study but add real value with further relevant analysis of the study results.

Other examples of interesting new study press releases:

7. Press release to announce an award

Spreading awareness about an award you’ve recently obtained is a great way to position your brand. If you decide to communicate such news (and we recommend you do), here is the information to include in your press release:

What winning the award means in relation to the values ​​of your company

The reasons you won the award

The commitments that you will implement to honour obtaining such an award

Why this press release works:

After a brief reminder of the brand's positioning in this ranking over the past few years, Cisco presents the reasons for winning the number one spot: “The survey found that an overwhelming 95 percent or more of employees found that Cisco is a safe place to work and that they are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation or race. In addition, employees felt they could also take off work when necessary".

Cisco also took the time to explain other related awards won: “In addition, two Cisco leaders were named recipients of the 2020 For All Leadership Awards”, to help further cement their positioning.

This release worked particularly well as the tech giant used it as an opportunity to communicate its values, particularly around conscious culture, mental health and its impact in local communities, even linking to their 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report as proof!

Other examples of interesting awards won press releases:

"SAP Announces Winners of the Seventh Annual SAP Innovation Awards" by SAP. SAP took the initiative to create their own awards and drive coverage off the back of the results. “Microsoft announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists” Microsoft also created their own awards.

8. Press release to announce an acquisition

Acquisitions are always interesting; they testify to the maturity of a market and make it possible to identify emerging players. To announce an acquisition, it is important to include:

The motivations that led to this acquisition

that led to this acquisition The impact on both company’s customers

on both company’s customers Developments planned to integrate the acquisition into the overall strategy of the company

into the overall strategy of the company The conditions under which the acquisition took place are not mandatory, many companies refuse to disclose the amount of the acquisition, but if you have the possibility to communicate them, don’t hesitate

Why this press release works:

The release details how both companies’ capabilities complement eachother whilst clearly explaining how all customer needs will be addressed through the acquisition. The release features quotes from external news articles, helping to convey how the move is perceived as positive from both internal and external audiences. I also particularly like how they have used this opportunity to promote the attendance of a ‘guidance’ conference call that will share further details for stakeholders involved, such as customers.

Other examples of interesting acquisition press releases:

9. Press release to announce a milestone

In the majority of cases, a company anniversary isn’t interesting enough to encourage a journalist to write about you, it’s up to you to make the milestone newsworthy. To help, many companies create interesting content, organize an event or a contest or announce the release of a limited-edition product.

Why this press release works:

Covid-19 might have cancelled many events in 2020, but it wasn’t about to cancel Fischer-Price’s 90th birthday! To spark some buzz, Mattell decided to base their release around a ‘first-of-its-kind digital experience’, a curated exhibition of classic Fisher-Price toys from the past nine decades, rather than the milestone itself. The virtual museum is innovative, relevant and adds a human element to the story which makes it newsworthy.

Other examples of interesting product launch press releases:

"HEINZ Relishes 150 Years" by Heinz gives readers a ‘highlight reel’ to show where they come from, as well as where they are today. “Bacardi® Rum Unveils Bold New Pack Design” To celebrate Bacardi’s 153rd anniversary, the renowned rum worked with mixologists and bartenders from across the globe to help them design their new iconic Barcardi bottle.

10. Press release to announce an appointment

When a large group appoints a new leader, the announcement is often picked up by business press. If you want to broadcast this type of communication, here is the information to include in your press release:

Appointed person's journey

Role and objectives of the person in their new role

Why this person is the perfect candidate for this role

Why this press release works:

This press release presents the reasons which led to the role that Heidi B. Capozz will occupy and the actions already taken to achieve the objectives of this new leadership position. The rest of the press release is dedicated to her professional career before joining the group, showing such accomplishments further cements why Capozz is best suited for this position.

How to Write the Perfect Press Release

Journalists are bombarded with hundreds of pitches in their inboxes every single day, not to mention the rampant follow-ups from people asking if they’re last email was received. Precious time is wasted reading mediocre, overly promotional, or flat out irrelevant content.

If you want to stand out and break through this noise as a PR professional, there are some key things to remember.

🤖Let AI help! Meltwater's PR Assistant uses generative AI to enhance your writing, creating pitches that inspire and hook the right audiences. It will also suggest relevant journalists, increasing the chances your pitch is picked up. Also, learn more about AI press release optimization.

Press release tips from an expert

We sat down with former Editor-In-Chief of BizCommunity, Leigh Andrews, to get some tips and techniques for press releases from real journalists. Their advice fell into three main categories:

Format: What you need to know before and during the process of putting the press release together Pitch: How to improve your aim when pitching to the media Follow up: Perfecting the dreaded follow-up

1. Formatting your press release

Avoid using PDFs — they may look neat and tidy, but it makes copying and pasting text much more difficult. The most pleasing format is a clean Word Document. You can’t go wrong with pasting the content of the press release into the body of the email too — sometimes the attachment is faulty and its best to have all your bases covered.

— they may look neat and tidy, but it makes copying and pasting text much more difficult. The most pleasing format is a clean Word Document. You can’t go wrong with pasting the content of the press release into the body of the email too — sometimes the attachment is faulty and its best to have all your bases covered. Include contact details of the brand for the potential customer who will be reading the press release, and your own contact details in case the media want to contact you for more information.

of the brand for the potential customer who will be reading the press release, and your own contact details in case the media want to contact you for more information. When it comes to length , do some research into who you’re pitching and what they prefer when it comes to the length of press releases, as this may differ. Leigh advises that at BizCommunity, 500-word press releases and 1,000-word opinion pieces suit them best.

, do some research into who you’re pitching and what they prefer when it comes to the length of press releases, as this may differ. Leigh advises that at BizCommunity, 500-word press releases and 1,000-word opinion pieces suit them best. There is no need to squeeze the company’s name into every line of every paragraph. Leave out adjectives like “best,” “world’s leading” and “most advanced” if you don’t have the sources to back up those statements.

if you don’t have the sources to back up those statements. Provide the correct links to research and resources that you’ve used to get to any conclusion.

to research and resources that you’ve used to get to any conclusion. With regards to style , it again depends on where in the world and to whom you’re sending your press release. For example, at BizCommunity, they use British English, not American, and their style guides are mostly based on Oxford and Guardian style guides.

, it again depends on where in the world and to whom you’re sending your press release. For example, at BizCommunity, they use British English, not American, and their style guides are mostly based on Oxford and Guardian style guides. If you’re a “wordy wonder,” remember that media houses do edit for clarity and conciseness when it comes to earned editorial. If your boss or client wants it published word-for-word, it might be better to have it published through a paid-for media office.

To minimize too many back-and-forth emails, check that you’ve included all the details necessary in the release and that you’ve actually attached what’s necessary. More specifically; names and addresses, dates and times, all pricing information, social media handles and the relevant hashtags.

and that you’ve actually attached what’s necessary. More specifically; names and addresses, dates and times, all pricing information, social media handles and the relevant hashtags. Include at least one image , as an attachment, in your email. Don’t embed it in your Word Doc or, worse, in your PDF. Make sure the image you use is licensed for republishing or that you own the rights, and include the designer or photographer’s name and details.

, as an attachment, in your email. Don’t embed it in your Word Doc or, worse, in your PDF. Make sure the image you use is licensed for republishing or that you own the rights, and include the designer or photographer’s name and details. Proofread: take one final read through and ensure you’ve included everything and taken out "[Confirm X]" or similar placeholders. Do a spell-check for typos, get a colleague to read it as well. A second set of eyes will often catch errors you've missed. Ensure you have the client’s approval before you hit send.

Top Tip: Use embargos. Embargoed press releases are shared with the intention of only being published at a later, specified date. Although a great way to organize work in advance, embargoes are often referred to as the weapon of mass destruction — a disaster if things go wrong.

If you’re sending an embargoed release, be sure to have the date and time of release clearly specified. Remember to take into account different time zones if you’re sending news globally, as this can have major ramifications if done incorrectly.

2. Pitching to the media

Once your press release has been written, checked, double-checked, and approved, you’re ready to pitch it to the media. There are seven steps to success you need to be aware of. They may sound simple, but they’re often overlooked:

You need a professional-sounding email address . Even if you’re a freelancer or solo agent using Gmail as your host, make sure the first part of your email address is your name or company name — you have less chance of being automatically sent to spam, and it just sounds more professional.

. Even if you’re a freelancer or solo agent using Gmail as your host, make sure the first part of your email address is your name or company name — you have less chance of being automatically sent to spam, and it just sounds more professional. A stand-out subject line is not, “BREAKING NEWS” in capitals, as journalists get hundreds of those. It’s also not “Press Release”, as that doesn’t make anyone want to click. Use a stand-out feature or data point from your story as it will grab attention and make it easier for the publisher to follow up.

Individualize your greeting but don’t go crazy — ideally you want to find out the name of the person you’re emailing. If you don’t know the name a simple “Hello,” or “Good morning,” will do. Avoid using gendered salutations such as “Dear Sir”.

but don’t go crazy — ideally you want to find out the name of the person you’re emailing. If you don’t know the name a simple “Hello,” or “Good morning,” will do. Avoid using gendered salutations such as “Dear Sir”. Start with a sentence on why this news is important , to avoid having your mail sent to the “evergreen inbox” for a slow news day.

, to avoid having your mail sent to the “evergreen inbox” for a slow news day. Including a CTA is crucial : ask the receiver if they’re interested in publishing the news or if there’s any more information they need that is not included in the release.

: ask the receiver if they’re interested in publishing the news or if there’s any more information they need that is not included in the release. Keep it short : this is the hundredth email your receiver is opening today.

: this is the hundredth email your receiver is opening today. Lastly, include your own details: name, company, email address and phone number.

Top Tip: Formalities

Don’t call to say you’re going to email and don’t email asking if you can send the release — this type of formality is outdated today. Just send the release.

Don’t lay out the press release with embedded links and logos, text boxes and images. The editors will just have to remove and redo it all themselves anyway, which adds more time to the editing and uploading process.

The worst is to promise exclusivity when your well-meaning colleague has already pitched the same release to another editor or worse, a different publisher.

Tip: We have a dedicated blog about how to pitch your press release to journalists for you. Also, if you use our Meltwater media database and Meltwater press distribution tool, you can automate the process of finding journalists and sending out your press releases.

3. Master the follow up

The art of the follow-up is difficult to get right. It takes a lot of practice and trial and error, but it's a crucial part of the process.

Here are a few quick tips:

Don’t follow up as soon as you’ve hit send. If you haven’t received a response within 24 hours, one follow-up call or email should be sufficient. (Unless it really is urgent, timely, or “breaking news”).

If you haven’t received a response within 24 hours, one follow-up call or email should be sufficient. (Unless it really is urgent, timely, or “breaking news”). Be careful about calling after office hours. Editors are likely juggling just as much trying to maintain a work-life balance as you are. Of course, emergencies can sometimes happen. If they do, highlight the exact part of the press release you need to be changed or omitted, and send it through as soon as possible.

By following these tips to write a better press release, you’ll be practicing good communication that journalists may want to read — and use — in their upcoming stories.

General tips for pitching your press release

Be prudent : Avoid issuing press releases about every move a company does. That might cause journalists to tune out when you have real news to announce.

: Avoid issuing press releases about every move a company does. That might cause journalists to tune out when you have real news to announce. Craft a compelling headline : Journalists are busier than ever, if you can get straight to the point in the headline, this will save them time. Of course, you’ll want to support it with strong content in the body of the release as well, but if they don’t make it past the headline, it won’t matter.

: Journalists are busier than ever, if you can get straight to the point in the headline, this will save them time. Of course, you’ll want to support it with strong content in the body of the release as well, but if they don’t make it past the headline, it won’t matter. Be reachable : Make sure the primary contacts and quoted sources are in the office the day the release is sent. If a journalist has a question or needs a comment, they’ll need that now – not days later.

: Make sure the primary contacts and quoted sources are in the office the day the release is sent. If a journalist has a question or needs a comment, they’ll need that now – not days later. Use numbers and data : If you have research to cite, include it. If you don’t have your own research, you can cite someone else’s with proper credit. Brands rarely include numbers unless it’s a quarterly report – and that’s a missed opportunity. Look for ways to incorporate more numbers such as statistics and figures in your releases.

: If you have research to cite, include it. If you don’t have your own research, you can cite someone else’s with proper credit. Brands rarely include numbers unless it’s a quarterly report – and that’s a missed opportunity. Look for ways to incorporate more numbers such as statistics and figures in your releases. Draft strong quotes : Write quotes that sound like something a person would actually say. And don’t include too many quotes, one or two should be plenty.

: Write quotes that sound like something a person would actually say. And don’t include too many quotes, one or two should be plenty. Brief is better: You can link to additional information, but the job of the release is to get a journalist’s attention. Keep it short and focused.

Free Download: Press Release Template

To help you increase earned media, we've created a free downloadable press release template that includes tips for completing each part.

The template is downloaded in Word format so you can easily customize text to reflect your brand and adapt it to your message. Download your press release template here.

Automate Your PR Work with Meltwater

Investing in a media intelligence tool like Meltwater's Media Database can make your life much easier by providing you with an expansive, industry-wide journalist database, allowing you to reach out to and engage with relevant contacts at the click of a button as well as use the Meltwater Press Distribution Functionality to automate your send-outs.

You can also take advantage of generative AI when writing your PR pitches with Meltwater. Learn more about Meltwater's AI-powered PR assistant.

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