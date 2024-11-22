Top 12 AI Communication Tools

AI communication tools offer game-changing ways to get ahead in your marketing and PR efforts. AI streamlines how you communicate with customers, clients, or internal employees so you will no longer be burdened by the inefficiencies of email, clunky spreadsheets, and never-ending Slack threads.

Think of AI as the next iteration of technology. We started using software and apps to help us stay organized and perform tasks better and faster compared to paper-based processes.

Despite good intentions, however, apps and software can also lead to inefficiencies and errors. Studies show workers lose an average of four hours per week because of toggling between too many programs — a concept called context switching.

Adding AI to the process allows you to work more efficiently within your app or program. It does the heavy lifting for you, so even when you do need to switch between apps, you can easily make up for lost time and keep your work moving.

Let’s explore the growing role of communication AI tools and our top picks for 2025.

Contents:

We define AI communication tools as software or apps that use AI to improve and simplify how you communicate. AI has the power to predict trends, understand context, and automate tasks, all of which can help you be a better communicator.

Here are some ways you can use AI communication tools to improve how you work.

Automatically schedule meetings

Send follow-up messages

Personalize emails or other comms

Create meeting summaries

Get real-time transcriptions

Analyze sentiments of messages, calls, or documents

Real businesses are applying AI-enhanced communication tools in these and other ways. They’re proving to be game-changers for how you handle daily tasks, plan ahead, and use data to make decisions.

AI tools for communication can vary in size, scope, cost, and purpose. Let’s review 12 of the best tools that have infused AI and can contribute to a stronger communication plan.

1. Meltwater

AI in marketing is helping professionals stay a step ahead of their competitors, and Meltwater gives you a comprehensive way to apply it. The Meltwater platform uses AI consumer intelligence capabilities to identify and understand what people are talking about online and how they’re discussing it.

Social listening and consumer insights are powerful. They give you a chance to hear relevant conversations, even when your brand isn’t included. You can dig deeper into your audiences to learn their preferences, find new segments, and know how they think and feel, making it one of the best social media monitoring tools.

AI brings contextual understanding to the process. You gain a more complete picture of your brand and audience. Meltwater connects the dots to find hidden patterns in data you might have missed or didn’t know existed. Get alerts when trends and sentiments shift, or tap into custom data reports to figure out your next best steps.

2. Zendesk

Customer service platform Zendesk uses AI to help businesses serve customers faster and more efficiently. AI enables more personalized experiences so that customers feel valued as individuals.

Zendesk includes AI agents that offer the benefits of automation without sacrificing personalized support. Customers can “self-service” to get faster resolutions, which reduces wait time and increases satisfaction. AI agents are also available around the clock, allowing customers to reach out anytime they have a problem or question.

3. Grammarly

Grammarly is a free AI communication tool that helps you become a better writer with little or no effort. Using the browser version or the browser extension, Grammarly reviews your writing and makes suggestions on word choice, spelling and grammar, and tone of voice.

It’s also easy to use. Just click the highlighted text to Grammarly’s suggestions. A single click will make the change, or you can choose to dismiss the suggestion.

4. Otter.ai

Designed for AI-powered transcriptions, Otter.ai turns audio and video into transcripts. This gives you another way to make use of your content and tailor it for audiences who prefer reading over listening.

Otter.ai integrates with popular tools like DropBox, Google Docs, and Slack and can serve as a copilot within those tools. For example, if you’re having a Slack meeting, Otter can recap the meeting notes and create a list of action items based on the transcript.

5. ChatGPT

One of the most widely used AI communication tools, ChatGPT offers a low barrier to entry for AI adoption. ChatGPT is a large language model that uses plain text inputs and uploaded files to generate new content. Anyone can start using ChatGPT (there’s a free version) to create content, such as emails, blog post drafts, ad copy, or social media posts.

While ChatGPT does make quick work of content creation, users should be wary of using its outputs as is. They typically require editing and fact-checking, and may appear too similar to content that’s already been published.

6. Taskade

Taskade lets you build and deploy AI agents that can work in the background while employees focus on other tasks. AI agents can handle a wide range of requests, from planning itineraries to developing presentation materials.

You can also use Taskade to organize your tasks and set up searchable knowledge bases. This allows users to make the best use of their time and not have to second-guess themselves or waste time trying to find solutions.

7. Zohodesk

Zohodesk is an AI customer service desk software that can help resolve customer complaints faster. Similar to other help desk solutions, tickets enter the system for employees to review. AI features can analyze the context of the ticket, detect sentiments, and provide appropriate responses automatically.

Agents can resolve issues based on the context of the ticket details. This saves businesses from having to involve human employees for every issue while ensuring customers get a satisfactory solution.

8. ClickUp

For AI-driven project management, ClickUp combines common features like chats, tasks, goals, and documents into a single interface. Users have complete control over their workflows and how they organize their content.

AI acts as your personal assistant as you navigate your tasks, files, and spaces. You can ask it questions, like whether any tasks are overdue or what email address you should use to contact a specific person. It can even organize your tasks for you and show you what to work on next, based on tasks assigned to you and their status.

9. Jasper.ai

Think ChatGPT, but specifically for marketing. Jasper.ai is a copywriting tool designed to craft blogs, web copy, social media posts, and other content in a brand’s unique voice. This is an area that basic language models like ChatGPT struggle with. Jasper has skewed its product to be more aligned with popular communication channels.

Something AI does well is improve over time, and this benefit is clearly seen in Jasper. As the tool learns more about your brand, tone, style, and audience, its outputs reflect its knowledge growth and can create content that needs less editing.

10. TryEllie

AI email assistant TryEllie gives you a clear path to inbox management. The AI tool writes emails on your behalf and can learn from your unique style so that your emails sound more like you.

TryEllie understands the context of emails and can write appropriate replies to incoming messages. You can try the browser extension for free before committing to a paid plan.

11. Notta

Whether you’re on a Zoom call or a Slack meeting, Notta can collect the important elements of each session and turn them into a transcript or notes. One of its most powerful features is its ability to translate text. Notta is multilingual and makes meetings more accessible for those who aren’t able to navigate language barriers in real time.

You can also upload pre-recorded audio to Notta for a complete transcript or highlights. It can differentiate between speakers, pick out key information, and create a list of the next best actions based on what was discussed.

12. SalesLoft

Formerly known as Drift, SalesLoft uses AI to learn more about the experiences buyers want and expect. It looks at the customer journey and the content your customers are viewing on your website to find high-intent buying signals. It shows you how you can act on those signals to turn more visitors into customers.

SalesLoft helps you identify the most qualified leads and cater to them with experiences that convert. Personalize your chats and emails, start conversations on landing pages, and get data-driven insights into how your efforts are working.

Unlocking the Power of Al for Smarter Communication

No matter your communication strategy, AI can help you do it better. AI in marketing is becoming more common, but it’s still in its infancy. Capitalizing on it now gives you a competitive advantage over those who haven’t yet discovered its usefulness.

Meltwater is a leader among the best AI tools for communication, offering comprehensive data to power your comms strategy. Use Meltwater data to find trending topics, learn how people are talking about them, and understand their sentiments toward them.

Our platform offers easy-to-understand insights, not just numbers, so you can learn what the data means and what to do next.

