Data-Driven PR Plan Template & Toolkit
Putting together a successful PR campaign takes a lot of work, from research and planning to execution, optimization and measurement. It can be a little overwhelming, especially for those who are still in the early stages of their PR careers, even just figuring out where to start might be a struggle. But don’t worry, we’ve got everything you need to build a data driven campaign.
In this toolkit you will find templates and other useful resources to help you plan, execute and measure data-driven PR campaigns. If you want to start building PR campaigns with data at their core, to improve your targeting, optimization, measurement, and reporting, these resources will help you to map out every stage of the process.
What's included in your toolkit
A Data-Driven PR Plan Template: This will help you to collate all of the important information for your campaign and map out progress.
Press Release Template: To ensure your press releases include everything journalists and influencers need.
Outreach Email Template: A sample email template to help you catch the attention of busy journalists and influencers.
Reporting Dashboard Template: An example of how you can track the results of your campaign and report to stakeholders.
Example AI Prompts: If you want to use AI tools to help with your campaign, these prompt examples will help you get the best results.