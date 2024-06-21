Skip to content
You need a 360 degree view to propel your company forward. By pursuing the bylines and mentions that matter you can establish a robust digital footprint. Meltwater helps you grow brand equity and build stronger strategies to achieve better results.

Seamless integration with your team.

Keep Stakeholders Informed

Transparency is vital to business success. Curate hand-selected feeds to share to investors, employees and other important stakeholders.

Monitor Brand Health

Be in control of your brand by monitoring mentions for spikes in negative or positive sentiment around your business.

Customize Reporting

Understand the media efforts making a real impact, so you can structure your business strategies backed by insight-driven analysis.

We power your business with impactful insights.

With Meltwater's suite of solutions, your team can harness the insights that drive impact and uncover the business opportunities you've been missing.

Our Technology

Media Intelligence

Monitor your brand
Media Relations

Reach key journalists
Social Listening & Analytics

Explore insights and trends
Social Media Management

Engage with customers
Consumer Intelligence

Understand your audience
Influencer Marketing

Grow your reach
Sales Intelligence

Increase sales revenue
Data & API Integration

Connect your data
Meaningful growth requires meaningful insights.

Too many tools that don't coordinate.

Businesses require a complex set of tools to run and grow effectively. But how much is too much? You need systems that talk with each other. Meltwater combines what you need for PR, Marketing, Reporting & Data Analytics all in one place.

Weak data doesn't drive sound strategy.

Strategic planning comes from following data. But only if it’s robust enough for your team to pull actionable insights. With Meltwater, you not only have access to a wider data source, you can also draw more accurate conclusions to inform business strategy.

Meaningful coverage is hard to come by.

If your competitors are achieving better buzz in news and industry publications, it’s time to reconsider your ways of generating PR. Follow industry and competitor keywords to track mentions across blogs, podcasts, forums, social media, review sites and traditional news.

Grow your business with Meltwater.

Step into your industry.

Technology
Travel & Tourism
Financial Services
Meltwater Explore
Staying on the cutting edge of tech is a stressful undertaking.

You need to know when new competitors and trends emerge in the market. Tracking keywords and monitoring mentions can inform product development and help you understand what’s actually happening with consumers — not what you think is happening.

Shifts in travel trends and consumer sentiment is nothing new.

Staying on top of the pulse of travel will determine your next strategic decision. Social listening uncovers cutting-edge top destinations, popular influencers and can even prevent crises by flagging news stories that could impact travel bookings.

Be ahead in a fast-moving market.

In finance, you need up-to-the-minute data on market shifts, key hires, IPOs and emerging trends to maintain a competitive advantage for your clients. Pull comprehensive reports to demonstrate how you’re benchmarking and share valuable insights with stakeholders.

laptop animation

Let's build your Meltwater Suite.

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.

