CEO Echo

As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2022 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

Total CEO Digital Footprint

CEO Communication Excellence

CEO Social Excellence

CEO Responsibility Excellence

CEO Investor Excellence

Interactive CEO Dashboard

Gain insight into which CEO's are leading today's conversation. Filter for CEO, industry, company or country and get direct get powerful insights visualized in mentions and hashtags.

Analyzing CEO Visibility & Sentiment

Filter for CEO, industry, company or country and get direct get powerful insights visualized in mentions and hashtags.

Fill out to form to get free access to the CEO Monitor.