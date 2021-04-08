PUMA is a major international sportswear company that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Engage users in over 80 countries
Track over 10K unique uses of the campaign hashtag
Obtain a 24x higher than average engagement rate
PUMA tapped Digitas, a global marketing agency, to help them identify local influencers around the world to engage local running communities and drive conversations about PUMA.
Using Audience, the team conducted sophisticated audience segmentation to find influencers. Advanced monitoring functionality helped the team identify engaged users and analyze the engagement.
"The Audience platform was an important tool in precisely unearthing the influential users we wanted to use for our campaigns. It would be difficult to manually discover these niche profiles; however, using Audience made it a lot easier for us to hone in on the best profiles for us to work within each city."
- Leslie Fines, Social & Content Strategy Manager, Digitas