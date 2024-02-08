Exclusive Super Bowl Analysis

Skip to content
Navigate the impact of the Super Bowl with these real-time insights

Capitalizing on cutting-edge intelligence from Super Bowl reactions

Examine the broader discussions surrounding the Super Bowl, pinpointing trends, sentiments, and consumer responses, while identifying the key brands that prominently feature in these conversations. Access the Insight Page Here.

Measuring the impact of every moment of truth

In this dashboard, assess how each pivotal moment during major events like the Super Bowl influences customer sentiment and shapes brand reputation. Access the Insight Page Here.

Luxury brands analysis

This dashboard provides a first performance measurement of the impact of luxury fashion brands, Loewe and XY, in dressing the artists and their influence on the overall event. Access the Insight Page Here.

How should you navigate the impact of big events like the Super Bowl?

Watch on-demand webinar

Turn billions of conversations into insight.

Spot online brand mentions in real-time and analyze social data to build a holistic understanding of your customers, highlighting their concerns and cares to build strategy. Then turn reports to autopilot so your team can focus on what matters.

Build a brand empire in social media.

For retail and consumer goods companies, your owned social channels are one of the first places consumers will interact with you. First impressions need to be perfect, and it’s challenging to pull that off at scale. Streamline your social media management and make building customer communities easier, while flawlessly keeping up with your online customer service.

Partner with influencers that share your brand values.

Influencers can be a powerful voice for speaking your message out to the masses. But it’s a big job to pinpoint exactly the right influencer for your brand to partner with. Our tools make sure they’re authentic and simplify the process, so you can run large-scale, global influencer campaigns with ROI.

Uncover the insights that will build your brand.

Billions of conversations are taking place online, and buried within that mountain of data are nuggets of impactful insight waiting to be uncovered. Using smart tech and market research methodologies, we turn noisy data into focused consumer insights that help you identify unmet needs and new opportunities.

Know when the press is talking about you.

A story in the press can drive a sudden spike in sales or boost your brand, or it could be the start of a crisis. Either way, when your business is covered in online media, broadcast or podcasts, our products make sure you know about it immediately, giving you the advantage of reacting quickly to any opportunity.

