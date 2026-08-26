Report
How LinkedIn Content Wins in AI Search
Discover what 9.5 million citations reveal about LinkedIn’s growing influence on answers from major AI platforms. Complete the form to receive the report and on-demand webinar featuring Gina Kleiner, Senior Director of Product Marketing, LinkedIn, and Jenny Force, VP of Global Marketing, Meltwater.
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How LinkedIn Content Boosts Brand AI Visibility
Our research shows that LinkedIn content on your Company Page and, especially, your team’s personal profiles, significantly expands your brand’s visibility in AI generated answers. But it’s not as simple as just posting more content on your Company Page - we discovered some clear patterns in what kind of content gets cited, and why. Get instant access to the report, and our webinar discussing the findings.
Why AI platforms trust LinkedIn content
Across a wide range of B2B query categories, LinkedIn content is one of the most cited platforms in AI generated answers, and consistently gets cited more frequently than platforms like Reddit, Wikipedia, and G2. What’s its secret? Our report explores exactly which factors make LinkedIn so powerful for AI visibility.
Getting your LinkedIn content cited
AI doesn’t cite just any content - it looks for structure, authority, verifiable data, and genuinely helpful information, amongst other things. We’ve uncovered a clear, repeatable formula that improves the chances of your LinkedIn posts getting cited by AI, boosting your brand visibility. It’s all in the guide, and you’ll get access to our on demand webinar at the same time!
Get a Meltwater GenAI Lens demo
Do you know how the top AI platforms talk about your brand when your customers are researching buying decisions? GenAI Lens helps you track, measure, and improve your brand’s AI visibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
Meltwater analyzed 9.5 million citations generated by six major AI models across 16 B2B categories to understand which sources and content types influence AI-generated answers.
LinkedIn was the second most-cited source across the B2B categories studied, with a citation share of 0.53%, and ranked among the top five domains in 14 of 16 categories.
LinkedIn combines practical professional expertise with the independent, third-party perspectives AI models favor, making its content especially useful for answering specific business questions.
Individual members generate 75% of LinkedIn citations, compared with 25% from Company Pages, showing that credible expert voices are more influential than corporate publishing alone.
AI models favor structured, answer-focused content such as ranked lists, comparisons and decision guides—particularly pieces featuring clear headings, bullet points, named companies and tools, and sourced data.
Brands should empower subject-matter experts to publish original, structured content consistently, focus on practical buyer questions, and monitor citation performance across AI models so they can refine their topics and formats over time.