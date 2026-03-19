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Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis

Illustration of a globe floating in a blue background. Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis Report

Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis

Document-level sentiment is no longer enough, here’s what to do instead.

Traditional sentiment analysis was built for a simpler media landscape. Today, conversations are complex, multi-entity, and full of nuance. 

This co-authored white paper from Meltwater and Converseon explains why organizations must move beyond document-level sentiment to entity- and aspect-level analysis to unlock more accurate, actionable, and AI-ready insights.

Download the white paper to learn how leading brands, researchers, and communications teams are closing critical insight gaps and future-proofing their analytics.

What You’ll Learn

In Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis, you’ll discover:

  • Why document-level sentiment creates blind spots in modern media and social analysis
  • How entity-level sentiment reveals who or what sentiment is actually about
  • How aspect-level sentiment uncovers the specific drivers shaping perception
  • Real-world examples showing how mixed sentiment is misclassified, and how granular models fix it
  • Why granular sentiment is becoming essential for AI accuracy, explainability, and governance
  • How entity- and aspect-level approaches improve recall, precision, and actionability

Who This Paper Is For

This report is designed for professionals who rely on sentiment data to guide decisions, including:

  • Communications and PR leaders
  • Social listening and media intelligence teams
  • Market research and insights professionals
  • Brand, reputation, and risk managers
  • Data, analytics, and AI governance leaders

If accuracy, transparency, and actionability matter to your work, this paper is for you.

Through Meltwater’s partnership with Converseon, research-grade NLP models and attitudinal analytics are integrated directly into Meltwater’s enterprise social intelligence capabilities, enabling deeper insight without sacrificing scale.

The result is a practical, evidence-based guide to the next evolution of sentiment analysis.

Download your copy today!

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