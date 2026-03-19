Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis
Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis
Document-level sentiment is no longer enough, here’s what to do instead.
Traditional sentiment analysis was built for a simpler media landscape. Today, conversations are complex, multi-entity, and full of nuance.
This co-authored white paper from Meltwater and Converseon explains why organizations must move beyond document-level sentiment to entity- and aspect-level analysis to unlock more accurate, actionable, and AI-ready insights.
Download the white paper to learn how leading brands, researchers, and communications teams are closing critical insight gaps and future-proofing their analytics.
What You’ll Learn
In Getting Granular with Sentiment Analysis, you’ll discover:
- Why document-level sentiment creates blind spots in modern media and social analysis
- How entity-level sentiment reveals who or what sentiment is actually about
- How aspect-level sentiment uncovers the specific drivers shaping perception
- Real-world examples showing how mixed sentiment is misclassified, and how granular models fix it
- Why granular sentiment is becoming essential for AI accuracy, explainability, and governance
- How entity- and aspect-level approaches improve recall, precision, and actionability
Who This Paper Is For
This report is designed for professionals who rely on sentiment data to guide decisions, including:
- Communications and PR leaders
- Social listening and media intelligence teams
- Market research and insights professionals
- Brand, reputation, and risk managers
- Data, analytics, and AI governance leaders
If accuracy, transparency, and actionability matter to your work, this paper is for you.
Through Meltwater’s partnership with Converseon, research-grade NLP models and attitudinal analytics are integrated directly into Meltwater’s enterprise social intelligence capabilities, enabling deeper insight without sacrificing scale.
The result is a practical, evidence-based guide to the next evolution of sentiment analysis.
Download your copy today!
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