From Sentiment to Emotion, to Attitude

A smarter approach to analyzing social listening.

Sentiment tells you how people feel. But it rarely tells you why, or what to do next.

In a fragmented media and social landscape, brands are drowning in unstructured data. While sentiment and emotion analysis have become standard tools, they often miss nuance, misread intent, and fail to provide the context needed for confident decision-making.

This white paper introduces attitudinal analysis, a modern approach that reveals tone, intent, and meaning behind conversations across social, media, and voice-of-customer data.

What You’ll Learn

In this paper, you’ll discover:

Why sentiment and emotion analysis break down in real-world text, especially with sarcasm, ambiguity, and mixed signals

in real-world text, especially with sarcasm, ambiguity, and mixed signals The limitations of legacy emotion models (including why frameworks like Plutchik’s Wheel no longer hold up for linguistic analysis)

(including why frameworks like Plutchik’s Wheel no longer hold up for linguistic analysis) How attitudinal analysis captures intent, tone, and context — not just positivity or negativity

— not just positivity or negativity The Conversus Attitude Framework , a 15-attitude system built from hundreds of millions of real conversations

, a 15-attitude system built from hundreds of millions of real conversations How attitudes predict behavior like churn, loyalty, advocacy, and purchasing intent more reliably than sentiment alone

like churn, loyalty, advocacy, and purchasing intent more reliably than sentiment alone Practical use cases for brand perception, crisis detection, competitive intelligence, CX, and marketing optimization

Who Should Read This

This white paper is essential reading for:

Marketing & Brand Leaders seeking deeper insight into perception and intent

seeking deeper insight into perception and intent PR & Communications Teams managing reputation, crises, and narratives

managing reputation, crises, and narratives Insights & Research Professionals working with unstructured data

working with unstructured data Agencies & Strategists delivering high-impact analysis to clients

delivering high-impact analysis to clients CX & Customer Intelligence Teams focused on loyalty and churn prediction

Get the full white paper to explore how attitudinal intelligence transforms unstructured data into confident decisions.