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From Sentiment to Emotion to Attitude

Abstract digital visualization of data flow, with colorful lines connecting nodes across a futuristic interface. From Sentiment to Emotion to Attitude Report

From Sentiment to Emotion, to Attitude

A smarter approach to analyzing social listening.

Sentiment tells you how people feel. But it rarely tells you why, or what to do next.

In a fragmented media and social landscape, brands are drowning in unstructured data. While sentiment and emotion analysis have become standard tools, they often miss nuance, misread intent, and fail to provide the context needed for confident decision-making.

This white paper introduces attitudinal analysis, a modern approach that reveals tone, intent, and meaning behind conversations across social, media, and voice-of-customer data.

What You’ll Learn

In this paper, you’ll discover:

  • Why sentiment and emotion analysis break down in real-world text, especially with sarcasm, ambiguity, and mixed signals
  • The limitations of legacy emotion models (including why frameworks like Plutchik’s Wheel no longer hold up for linguistic analysis)
  • How attitudinal analysis captures intent, tone, and context — not just positivity or negativity
  • The Conversus Attitude Framework, a 15-attitude system built from hundreds of millions of real conversations
  • How attitudes predict behavior like churn, loyalty, advocacy, and purchasing intent more reliably than sentiment alone
  • Practical use cases for brand perception, crisis detection, competitive intelligence, CX, and marketing optimization

Who Should Read This

This white paper is essential reading for:

  • Marketing & Brand Leaders seeking deeper insight into perception and intent
  • PR & Communications Teams managing reputation, crises, and narratives
  • Insights & Research Professionals working with unstructured data
  • Agencies & Strategists delivering high-impact analysis to clients
  • CX & Customer Intelligence Teams focused on loyalty and churn prediction

Get the full white paper to explore how attitudinal intelligence transforms unstructured data into confident decisions.

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