Report

The State of Social Listening in 2022 | Social Media Today

One of the most significant, yet often overlooked aspects of social media marketing is listening: monitoring what people are saying about your brand, competitors and products in order to formulate a more informed, targeted approach to your marketing.

In partnership with Social Media Today, 650+ top marketers reported how they’re using social listening as of Q1 2022 — and we’ve compiled that into The State of Social Listening in 2022. Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • How widely, and for what purpose, is social listening being practiced by brands today?
  • Which social media platforms brands are focused on to track mentions — and extract value — for their research efforts?
  • Effective strategies for implementing and improving social listening in 2022

Uncover this year's trends in social listening by downloading our report today!

