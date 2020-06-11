The Challenge

W Singapore started using Meltwater’s social listening tool in 2013. The hotel’s popularity was increasing and more people were talking about them online. “We use Meltwater on a daily basis to get an insight into guest feedback and experience, but it also allows us to connect with them on a more personal level,” said Jackson Sim, Associate Director of Digital Marketing.

When W Singapore first opened, the focus was solely on their owned media and channels. They soon started to see much more value in looking at earned media as this was a true barometer of public sentiment. “From a Digital Marketing perspective, it’s so important for us to get a reality check on what programs and events are working and why,” Sim continued. “It was impossible for us to keep track of everything without Meltwater — we have a presence across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and of course many people leave reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor. Meltwater captures all of this data into one place for us.”