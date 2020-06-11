Customer Stories
W Hotels

Meet W Singapore Established in 2012, and now with over 200 employees, W Singapore has rapidly become a titan amongst the city’s overcrowded hospitality landscape. With Asia’s tourism boasting growth of 4 to 5% year-on-year, W Singapore’s social media strategy focuses on agility, content and driving influence.

Meltwater enables W Singapore to:

Connect with customers on a personal level

Get an insight into guest experience

Measure the ROI on events

The Challenge

W Singapore started using Meltwater’s social listening tool in 2013. The hotel’s popularity was increasing and more people were talking about them online. “We use Meltwater on a daily basis to get an insight into guest feedback and experience, but it also allows us to connect with them on a more personal level,” said Jackson Sim, Associate Director of Digital Marketing.

When W Singapore first opened, the focus was solely on their owned media and channels. They soon started to see much more value in looking at earned media as this was a true barometer of public sentiment. “From a Digital Marketing perspective, it’s so important for us to get a reality check on what programs and events are working and why,” Sim continued. “It was impossible for us to keep track of everything without Meltwater — we have a presence across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and of course many people leave reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor. Meltwater captures all of this data into one place for us.”

Solution

Obtaining an Insight into Guest Experience

With close to 20k Instagram followers and 37k Facebook followers, it’s clear that social media is a channel that can make a huge difference to brand perception and future bookings. “We started to publish more user-generated posts to drive engagement and our aim to was to create more lifestyle content. We noticed that people tend to react more positively when they see content posted by their contemporaries,” said Xavier Boey, Assistant Digital Marketing Manager. “Our team will typically run analysis using Meltwater every quarter to understand the hotel’s social media reach and sentiment. On an ad-hoc basis, it’s really important to look at pre and post-event metrics”, said Andrea See, Digital Marketing Executive.

Outcome

From July – September 2017, W Singapore saw user engagement increase by more than 200% and the total reach increased by 10%. The increase in chatter has meant that W Singapore has been able to be more strategic in their external communications. “With the uptick in conversations, we have a larger set of data to work with. It makes it easier to identify trends and I can report this to Management so they can make informed decisions for our next campaigns,” said Boey.

