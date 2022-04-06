Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Fifty Acres

Building Strategy Through Intelligent Analysis

Fifty Acres Logo
Fifty Acres Pride Parade Banner
Fifty Acres Logo

As a full-service communications agency focused on helping not-for-profits create change, Fifty Acres needed a tool to track the national conversation on a variety of important topics, help their clients shift and lead those conversations by engaging with stakeholders, government and the media, and then, finally, demonstrate just how effective their efforts had been.

What happened

network icon

Fifty Acres wanted a simple solution: a hub of information that could be accessed whenever it was needed, by any member of the team, no matter where they were. The Fifty Acres team works remotely, so this was a key consideration.

analytics icon

Fifty Acres uses Meltwater for research, monitoring, outreach and media releases. Meltwater’s solutions play a critical role helping Fifty Acres determine where it’s best to pitch stories to have the best chance of success and the maximum impact.

love message icon

Visual reporting tools, with dashboard options including pie charts and graphs, mean Fifty Acres can aggregate important data into one aesthetically pleasing place to demonstrate their effectiveness to clients.

Challenge

“We are always keeping an eye on the conversations happening in the media – including social media – and apply these narratives to our own work. It means that the relationships we’re establishing with outlets are meaningful,” said Jo Scard, Founder of Fifty Acres.

Jo said Meltwater’s range of services and integrated platform were the ideal solution for Fifty Acres’ needs.

“It was a no-brainer,” she said. “I think we’ve almost bought every single service that they have. There are so many ways that you can use Meltwater’s services, in combination or separately.”

Demonstrating proof of concept to clients

A major advantage Meltwater’s solutions provide to Fifty Acres is the ability to show their clients just how effective the communications strategies they’ve developed have been.

Visual reporting tools, with dashboard options including pie charts and graphs, mean Fifty Acres can aggregate important data into one aesthetically pleasing place to demonstrate their effectiveness to clients.

“If I can show a client a Meltwater dashboard, which is interactive, then that is so much more immediate than me showing them an Excel spreadsheet of the coverage they’ve got over the last week,” Jo said.

“All of those things are helpful for us as an agency to demonstrate our worth to a client, but it’s also important for a client to understand the value of what they’ve done. "

Jo Scard Headshot

“If I can show a client a Meltwater dashboard, which is interactive, then that is so much more immediate than me showing them an Excel spreadsheet of the coverage they’ve got over the last week."

Jo Scard, Chief Executive & Founder, Fifty Acres

The Solution

Meltwater’s platforms have given Fifty Acres a central, integrated tool that allows them to:

  • Engage in thorough intelligence gathering, research and strategy building
  • Work out which pockets of the media to pitch to
  • Track the penetration of client messaging in the media and on social
  • Perform ad hoc searches to help them pitch for new business
  • Communicate the impact of campaigns effectively with visual reporting
  • Create interactive presentations 
  • Better show the value of their work for clients.

Jo said the best thing about Meltwater’s platform was that it helped demonstrate to clients where they should be targeting media and why, using simple graphs. 

“It’s real-time, too, so we can show the impact of a campaign as soon as it ends,” she said.

Meltwater helps Fifty Acres to:

- Track and monitor the effectiveness and penetration of client messaging

- Prospect for new business and demonstrate value to existing clients

- Develop highly targeted, effective media campaigns.

Download Success Story

Related Items

female school principal
Customer Story

imageseven Customer Story

foxtel webinar banner
Webinar

On Demand Webinar with Foxtel Group

guideboook for Australian media landscap
Blog Post

Australia's Evolving Media Landscape