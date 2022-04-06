Challenge

“We are always keeping an eye on the conversations happening in the media – including social media – and apply these narratives to our own work. It means that the relationships we’re establishing with outlets are meaningful,” said Jo Scard, Founder of Fifty Acres.

Jo said Meltwater’s range of services and integrated platform were the ideal solution for Fifty Acres’ needs.

“It was a no-brainer,” she said. “I think we’ve almost bought every single service that they have. There are so many ways that you can use Meltwater’s services, in combination or separately.”

Demonstrating proof of concept to clients

A major advantage Meltwater’s solutions provide to Fifty Acres is the ability to show their clients just how effective the communications strategies they’ve developed have been.

Visual reporting tools, with dashboard options including pie charts and graphs, mean Fifty Acres can aggregate important data into one aesthetically pleasing place to demonstrate their effectiveness to clients.

“If I can show a client a Meltwater dashboard, which is interactive, then that is so much more immediate than me showing them an Excel spreadsheet of the coverage they’ve got over the last week,” Jo said.

“All of those things are helpful for us as an agency to demonstrate our worth to a client, but it’s also important for a client to understand the value of what they’ve done. "