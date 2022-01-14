In Short

Meltwater allows Brut. to:



Dive deep into social conversations

Brut. needs to understand social conversations in real-time and get as close as possible to what people are saying about specific topics. Social listening enables Brut. to tap into different communities and understand where their interests lie.

Transform audience data into insights

Meltwater's Audience solution allows users to collect and analyze a specific social account’s data to uncover consumer insights. Brut. used this solution to gain a deeper understanding of how their audiences behave and react.

Understand the real impact of their content strategy

The Meltwater platform provides Brut. with actionable strategic insights on their audiences that the company can apply to create a data-driven approach to managing their content strategy.