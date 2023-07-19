Engage With Impact: Transform & Future-Proof Your Business Take an inside look at how Meltwater helps companies fuel growth and maintain a competitive edge, with an eye toward the future. This keynote unveils exciting new AI enhancements to the Meltwater Suite, and shares what you can expect from our 2023 product roadmap. John Box, CEO, Meltwater



Aditya Jami, CTO, Meltwater



Trevor Noah Keynote Our closing keynote speaker, Trevor Noah, shares his insights and thoughts on how brands can embrace authenticity, using humor in marketing, the power of social media, and much more. Trevor Noah, Comedian & Bestselling Author



Zubari Timol, VP of Culture, Meltwater



Bethenny Frankel Keynote Brand-building maven Bethenny Frankel provides insights from her personal experience as a self-made businesswoman, social media personality, and entrepreneur. Bethenny Frankel, Founder & CEO of Skinnygirl



Jenny Force, VP of Corporate Marketing, Meltwater



The Future of Storytelling: Amplify Your Impact With AI What does the advent of new AI & AR technologies mean for how we communicate with consumers? This session illustrates how brand storytellers can use AI to their advantage. Miri Rodriguez, Senior Storyteller, Microsoft



PR & Media Agency Panel: Trends Shaping The Industry Speakers from top agencies participate in a panel discussion on the biggest issues facing agencies and their clients today, how they problem solve, and where they see the future of the industry going. Adam Woullard, VMLY&R



Heddy Parker DeMaria, Hunter PR



Scott Suthren, Performance Art



Noah Finn, Finn Partners



Engagement-driven Innovation Innovation is an enabler in developing and launching meaningful products and shareable content. This session dives into how to use innovation to create relevant experiences for consumers globally. Marusia Diaz, Sr. Marketing Director Global Innovation Fanta, Sprite, and Schweppes, The Coca-Cola Company



Creative Connecting in the "Me-conomy" Research shows that today’s consumer wants more “me.” From purpose to functionality, here’s how brands can connect with their consumers creatively in the “Me-conomy” era. James Wright, Global CEO, Red Havas



Cruising Through Crisis Communications Challenges When a crisis occurs, there’s rarely time to take a beat, especially when the ripple effects just keep coming. Containing high-stakes and high-profile brand crises requires the deft management of a lot of moving parts, and consistent communication, both with external and internal stakeholders. Tune into this session to hear expert tips on navigating PR crises. Chris Chiames, Chief Communications Officer, Carnival Cruise Line



Panel: Where Is Media Headed? Traditional media and non-traditional media have all but melded together completely, so what does this mean for the future of journalism and PR? And then there’s the advancement of AI, the threat of misinformation, and more. Our panel of experts cover it all as they explore how businesses should adapt to the media's evolution. Dayan Candappa, Newsweek



Audrey Cooper, WNYC



Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan, Inc. Magazine



Shawna Thomas, CBS News



How Generative AI Will Transform Marketing & Communications Experts from our product leadership team break down the current landscape of AI technology and what it means for the future of our industry and the world of PR & marketing. Aditya Jami, CTO, Meltwater



Yodit Teklemariam, Head of Product Marketing, Meltwater



Guillaume Decugis, Head of Consumer Insights, Meltwater



Product Deep Dive:

Social Listening & Consumer Intelligence Right now billions of conversations are taking place online that have the potential to unlock powerful insights for your business. But you can't find them if you aren't actively listening. Capture the mentions that matter, and uncover the opportunities you've been missing. Use social listening to the fullest advantage with tips from this expert led product demo. Robert Bishop, Meltwater



Nick Patsiopoulos, Meltwater



Arnould Moyne, Meltwater



Product Deep Dive:

Sales Intelligence Prospecting and monitoring key target accounts should not be challenging or convoluted. Quickly identify the appropriate accounts, contacts, and information to initiate meaningful discussions and cultivate connections that result in higher sales. With Meltwater's sales intelligence, your sales teams can quickly expand their revenue and surpass expectations. Derrick Jenkins, Owler



Product Deep Dive:

Engage Social Media Management Make your social channels work for you, not against you. Managing owned social is complex, especially at a global scale but Meltwater can help you simplify the process and grow your community from a solid foundation. Watch this product deep dive to see how! Ryan Hansen, Meltwater



Nate Pallen, Meltwater



Product Deep Dive:

Media Intelligence Nothing happens in the real world without leaving a mark online. Media intelligence illuminates hidden insights and can be your guide on everything from your SEO profile and competitive intel to managing crises and measuring brand equity. This demonstration showcases everything that Media Intelligence can do for you and your business. Josh Leask, Meltwater



Andy Revels, Meltwater

