Discover what media relations means, why it matters in PR, and how to build strong media relationships that drive earned media coverage.

Media coverage can set a brand up for success. It might only take one headline to spark a buzz, build credibility, and put your company in front of the right audience. But to get this coverage, your public relations team first needs to build up their media relations strategy.

What others say about your brand often carries more weight than what you say yourself. Trust is hard to earn, but positive, intentional press helps you break down barriers. The right media mentions can build authority and awareness and shape your story in an authentic way.

It all starts with media relations and knowing how and when to pitch journalists. Take a closer look at the strategies that work.

Contents:

Defining Media Relations

Media Relations definition: The practice of building relationships with journalists, influencers, and media outlets with the goal of securing positive press coverage for a business or brand.

In a communications strategy, media relations amplifies your message through trusted third-party sources. This earned coverage builds credibility in ways that internal communications or paid advertising cannot.

Typically, PR professionals handle media relations, though smaller teams may hand this task to marketing. Larger organizations may have dedicated media relations managers, while smaller companies often rely on PR agencies or marketing staff to own this function.

Why Media Relations Still Matters Today

Brands are pumping out more content than ever. We’ve reached the point where people are skeptical about self-promotion. Media coverage brings back some of the credibility and trust that the everyone-is-a-publisher mentality has lost.

High credibility of earned media: Coverage from a respected journalist or outlet comes from an independent source, making audiences more likely to trust and engage with it.

Press coverage for reputation and visibility: A positive story in the right outlet can raise awareness, attract customers, and position your brand as a leader in your industry.

Declining trust in branded content: Third-party validation turns messaging into stories that resonate because they come from trusted voices.

“Earned” doesn’t have to mean “a lack of control.” Intentional outreach allows you to choose where your brand shows up, so you can get the benefits of earned coverage without the chaos.

Media Relations vs. Public Relations

Media relations is a subset of public relations. PR sets the strategy, and media relations executes one of its most visible tactics: securing third-party coverage that validates the brand.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of PR and media relations to show how they work together.

Real-World Media Relations Examples

Media relations can make an impact on real campaigns. These examples show how smart media outreach can turn into measurable wins.

New product launch

A tech company unveiling its latest wearable device can use media relations to drum up interest before the launch. Coverage in trusted publications establishes credibility with early adopters and drives massive interest come launch day.

Apple does this with every iteration of its iPhone (and the rest of its product range). Journalists line up to cover the latest Apple tech. You’ll usually find out about new products in top-tier tech outlets like Wired and TechCrunch before the product becomes available to the public.

Crisis response

Food brands are no strangers to recalls. But even with the most careful processes and commitment to quality, a recall can threaten reputations and bottom lines.

Media relations gives food companies an outlet to share transparent updates and interviews from executives. Companies can turn potential backlash into stories about responsibility and consumer safety. They also have opportunities to respond to bad situations in a positive manner, which can help reestablish credibility and trust during critical moments.

Thought leadership

Startups can leverage media interviews, quotes, and op-eds to build its CEO’s reputation in industry-related press. Over time, executives become go-to sources for commentary, which can boost personal brands and organizational authority.

Through each of these use cases, media relations tools like Meltwater can quantify their impact. Meltwater supports outreach with the largest media database of different outlets and journalists. PR pros can build media lists, track which outlets publish coverage, and measure the impact of each mention through metrics like reach, impressions, and earned media value.

How to Build Strong Media Relationships

Media relations begins with a pitch. But it’s the lasting relationships with journalists and media outlets that matter most. They’ll be more likely to cover you in the future if you present yourself as a trustworthy, respected source.

Here’s how to strengthen those connections:

Research and personalize outreach

Before you send a media pitch, do your homework. Make sure the media outlet is a good fit for your brand and shares your target audience.

When you’re ready to pitch, send it directly to the journalist. Personalize the message by addressing them by name and mentioning some of their work you’ve enjoyed. Learning about a journalist’s beat, recent articles, and preferred angles makes your pitch feel more personalized and less like a mass email.

Media relations tools like Meltwater centralize your outreach and tracking, making it easier to manage the workload. Meltwater’s extensive journalist database combines with social listening and media monitoring so you can see where coverage is happening at all times.

You can also keep track of who’s writing about your industry. This bird’s eye view makes it easier to match the right story with the right reporter.

Respect journalist timelines and preferences

Reporters tend to juggle multiple stories and deadlines, so timing is everything. Keep your pitches concise and aligned with their preferences (if known).

When you show you respect their time and that you’ve done your homework, you stand to make a stronger first impression.

Stick to proper etiquette when following up

Don’t panic if you don’t hear back right away. It’s completely acceptable to send a polite follow-up, and doing so can make the difference between a missed email and a story.

Wait a few days before checking in, keep it brief, and don’t overdo it. Persistence should never feel like pressure.

Building and maintaining these relationships is more manageable and practical with the right tools. Media relations platforms streamline communication and help you stay on top of who’s covering your brand and how the public responds.

Examples include:

PR CRM tools: Platforms like Meltwater act as PR CRMs, giving you journalist databases, contact management, and outreach tools all in one place.

Platforms like Meltwater act as PR CRMs, giving you journalist databases, contact management, and outreach tools all in one place. Press release distribution services: Services like PR Newswire or Business Wire send your announcements to multiple news outlets quickly and at scale.

Services like PR Newswire or Business Wire send your announcements to multiple news outlets quickly and at scale. Coverage monitoring and sentiment analysis: Monitoring tools track mentions across online, print, and broadcast outlets, while sentiment analysis highlights whether coverage is positive, neutral, or negative.

Together, these tools give you a clear picture of your press coverage and its reach, tone, and overall impact.

FAQs

What are some examples of media relations?

Examples of media relations include pitching story ideas to journalists, securing product reviews, and arranging interviews with company leaders. Media relations can also involve responding to press inquiries and providing expert commentary.

Is media relations earned or owned media?

Media relations falls under earned media because coverage comes from relationships and credibility, not paid placements. Unlike owned channels, such as blogs or social media, third parties ultimately control the output.

How do you measure success in media relations?

You can measure media relations success by tracking metrics like share of voice, sentiment, impressions, and coverage quality. These metrics show how effectively your press efforts build visibility and strengthen reputation.

Starting Your Media Relations Strategy

Media relations delivers something money can’t buy — third-party credibility that’s authentic, engaging, and meaningful. When you build strong relationships with journalists and track coverage with the right tools, you can gain the full picture of your impact.

Meltwater helps you turn press mentions into long-term value. Our platform combines journalist databases, media monitoring, social listening, and sentiment analysis to help you gain coverage and understand its impact.

