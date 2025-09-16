How to Write a Media Pitch That Gets Results

Learn how to write a media pitch that grabs journalists’ attention, boosts your outreach success, and helps you land media coverage.

Getting your brand or business featured in top-tier media can do wonders for your reputation. But first, you need to know how to write a media pitch that will convince journalists to publish you.

Journalists and editors get bombarded with hundreds of requests from PR and communications professionals each day, and yours may get lost in the shuffle. If your subject line doesn’t grab them or your message can’t deliver fast, you’re left with wasted time and no feature.

Forget about blasting a generic press release to a massive list. Here’s how you can leverage precision, timing, and value to create a media pitch that gets noticed.

What Is a Media Pitch?

Media Pitch definition: A brief, personalized message sent to a journalist, editor, or influencer to propose a story idea and earn media coverage for a product or business.

A media pitch is your gateway to a solid PR strategy. It’s how you introduce yourself to journalists and show you have an idea worth covering.

Unlike a press release, which is a formal announcement ideal for broad distribution, a media pitch targets a specific journalist or publication. It tells why the story matters and why the publication should cover it.

Brands send media pitches when there’s something timely, newsworthy, or uniquely valuable to share. This might be expert commentary on a trending topic, a compelling story, or new data that supports something people are talking about.

Elements of an Effective Media Pitch

Every media pitch will be one-of-a-kind, even if you’re pitching the same story to multiple outlets. You’ll need to tailor each pitch to fit the publication you’re targeting.

Customizing each pitch adds extra work to the process, but using a template can streamline the process. Each pitch should have these five elements:

Subject line: Make it irresistible

This is your first (and sometimes only) chance to grab attention. Journalists scan their inboxes quickly, so your subject line needs to be clear, specific, and intriguing.

If it doesn’t want to make them open the email, the rest of your pitch won’t matter.

Personalization: Know your journalist

Mass emails get ignored. A pitch should clearly show you’ve done your homework.

You could mention the journalist’s recent work, align your idea with their beat, or explain why the audience will care about what you’re proposing.

Hook: Lead with the story angle

The first line should deliver the “why now.” Don’t bury the lead; get straight to the story idea and make it clear why it matters.

Supporting details: Keep it concise and relevant

After the hook, add just enough context to back it up. This might be a stat, a quote, or a short explainer.

They don’t need the full backstory. Just provide the essentials so they’ll know what to expect.

CTA: What do you want the journalist to do?

Provide a clear next step, such as scheduling an interview or getting in touch with you. Make it easy for them to say yes by telling them exactly what you’re offering and how to act on it.

How to Write a Media Pitch (Step-by-Step Guide)

Learning how to pitch to journalists can become a highly rewarding skill, especially if you want journalists to see it. Nearly half of journalists get anywhere from 11-100+ pitches a day, and yours needs to stand out.

Follow these steps to turn your story idea into real press coverage.

1. Research your target media outlet

Before you write a single word, know who you’re pitching. Look into the outlet’s audience, tone, and content style. For example, do they publish hard news, human interest stories, or thought leadership?

Understanding the outlet helps you align your PR pitch to the publication’s interests, which increases your odds of getting noticed.

2. Tailor the pitch to the journalist’s beat

Many publications have more than one editor or journalist, each of whom cover specific topics or beats. Look at each journalist’s recent articles to learn what they cover and how they approach stories.

If the publication has an editor page or media kit, make sure you choose the editor who covers the topic area that your story aligns with. For example, don’t pitch a marketing trend to a health reporter.

A well-matched pitch shows respect for their work and increases the likelihood they’ll respond.

3. Draft your email (with example)

Keep your pitch short and focused, 3-4 paragraphs max. Start with a strong subject line and an attention-grabbing hook. Then briefly explain your story idea and finish with a clear CTA.

Here’s a quick example:

Subject: Gen Z Is Killing Traditional Ads—New Data Shows Why

Hi [Journalist's Name],

I loved your recent piece on how brands are shifting their TikTok strategies. I thought you’d be interested in a new consumer study we just ran: 78% of Gen Z say they ignore traditional ads but trust influencer content more.

Would you be open to a quick interview with our CMO about what this means for future campaigns? Happy to send over the full data set if it’s helpful.

Best,

[Your Name]

4. Follow up professionally

If you don’t hear back after 3–5 business days, a polite follow-up is fair game.

Keep it brief with a quick “just checking in” and restate the value from your origin's email. If you still don’t get a response, move on. Persistence is fine, but pushiness kills relationships.

Media Pitch Example

Let’s use this fictional media pitch example and explore how to take it from ignored to irresistible.

Before:

Subject: New App Launch Press Release

Hi,

We’re excited to announce the launch of our new productivity app, TaskPro. It helps users organize their to-do lists, manage calendars, and collaborate with teams.

Please see the attached press release for more details. Let me know if you’d like to cover this.

Thanks,

[Your Name]

A few key mistakes stand out:

It’s not personalized to the journalist

The subject line is generic

There’s no mention of why the journalist should care

The CTA is vague.

Now, let’s look at an edited version of this same PR pitch:

Subject: Exclusive: New App Cuts Wasted Meeting Time by 30%

Hi [Journalist’s Name],

I’ve been following your coverage of workplace tech and thought you’d be interested in a new app we’re launching next week that tackles calendar overload head-on.

TaskPro uses AI to analyze team workflows and reduce redundant meetings. Beta users report a 30% drop in time spent in unproductive calls. It launches Tuesday, and we’d love to offer you early access or an interview with our founder to explore the bigger story around tech reshaping the workday.

Let me know if this fits your schedule. I’d be happy to share a demo or data sheet.

Best,

[Your Name]

See the difference? The second is more specific and tailored to the journalist. There’s a clear benefit-driven hook and a CTA that makes it easy to say yes.

When and How to Send a Media Pitch

When you send your PR pitch is just as important as what it says. If you send it at a time when journalists aren’t busy in their inboxes, it might get buried.

Mid-week during the mid-morning tend to be the best times to pitch. Journalists are actively in their inboxes and have space to fill with stories.

Mondays tend to be catch-up days, while Fridays are for tying up loose ends. Also, avoid sending pitches late in the day or right before holidays or during big holiday weeks.

Even if you time your pitch just right, you’ll need to stand out in the inbox.

These tips can help:

Use a short, specific subject line.

Keep it skimmable, with short paragraphs and bullet points.

Offer value fast.

Use media pitching tools like Meltwater to build media lists, schedule outreach, and track open and response rates.

With the right tools and timing, your media pitch lands in the right place and gets read.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Even with a good story idea and clear value, your PR pitch might not make the cut. In many cases, one of these common mistakes is to blame.

Being too promotional

Media pitches aren’t advertisements. Journalists don’t want to promote brands, they want to share stories. Focus your media pitch on the value or angle, not what your product or company does.

Using generic copy-paste emails

It’s okay to use a pitch letter example template, but make sure it doesn’t look like a mass email when you send it. These come off as insincere, and they rarely show the journalist you know their beat.

Lacking a clear angle or newsworthiness

If there’s no hook, there’s no story. Always lead with what makes your pitch relevant and timely.

Part of learning how to pitch to journalists is using the right tools to make your life easier. Other than email, these tools can perfect your pitching approach:

CRM for tracking leads from earned media

to quickly locate relevant journalists and publications in your niche, monitoring opens and responses, and automating follow-up CRM for tracking leads from earned media

for tracking leads from earned media Google Alerts for finding journalists publishing content on your chosen keywords

These tools provide insights that would be time-consuming to collect manually.

Media Pitch FAQs

What is a media pitch?

A media pitch is a short, personalized message to a journalist or editor to propose a story idea for publication. The goal is to earn editorial coverage by showing why your story is newsworthy, timely, and a good fit for their audience.

How do you write a media pitch?

Start with a strong subject line and personalize your greeting. Lead with a compelling angle, add a few supporting details, and end with a clear call to action.

What makes a good media pitch?

A good pitch caters to the journalist’s interests and topic area they cover and is timely, relevant, clear, concise, and focused on what’s in it for the audience. It should also be easy to act on, with a clear call to action.

How long should a media pitch be?

Long enough to get the point across but short enough to skim. Aim for 150-200 words or so.

What’s the best time to send a media pitch?

Mid-mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays tend to get the most opens. Avoid late afternoons, Fridays, and holidays when journalists are likely away from their inboxes.

What’s the difference between a media pitch and a press release?

A press release is a formal public announcement designed for wide distributions. A media pitch is shorter and more personalized, aiming to get coverage for a story or product in various publications.

How do I follow up on a media pitch?

Wait 3-5 days after sending your initial PR pitch. Reply to the original email with a short follow-up message. Reiterate the value of your pitch and offer to answer any questions.

Can I pitch to multiple journalists at once?

Yes, but don’t send a generic email blast at once. Create individual pitches for each journalist.

Perfecting Your Media Pitch

