Skip to content
logo
Guide

Free Influencer Marketing Proposal Template

3D Illustration of a letter showcasing an influencer proposing template

Having an influencer contract template on hand can save you time and provide a better experience for all parties.

An influencer proposal template isn't the same as an influencer contract. Sometimes called an influencer agreement, an influencer contract helps to set the right expectations for all parties involved and offers protections regarding content, payment, and work terms.

It also makes life easier for marketers when you’re in talks with multiple influencers.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

3D Illustration of a letter showcasing an influencer proposing template

How To Create an Influencer Proposal Template + Example

Read Resource
3D illustration of how to create a marketing campaign brief template

How to Create a Marketing Campaign Brief Template

Read Resource
3D illustration of a checklist for an influencer briefing template

How to Write an Influencer Brief That Works [+ Free Template]

Read Resource
12 Elements Successful Influencer Marketing Agreements Contain2

12 Elements Successful Influencer Marketing Agreements Contain

Read Resource
Webinar Banner Maximize your impact
Webinar

Masterclass | Maximize Your Impact: A Deep Dive On Klear's Influencer Marketing Product Innovations

Read Resource
Illustration of a contract with a floating profile image icon and a pen. Influencer contract template download
Guide

Social Influencer Contract Template

Read Resource
A series of shapes moving along the ground in what looks to be a race. Behind each shape is a white trail, giving the appearance of movement. This image is being used as the header image for a blog on How to Build a Successful Influencer Strategy because, like a race, many companies are competing with one another for the most likes, traffic, and engagement on social media.

How to Build a Successful Influencer Marketing Strategy

Read Resource
3D Illustration of icons showcasing influencer payment solutions like Klear Pay

The Influencer Payment Solution You’ve Been Waiting For

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing