As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2022 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

Total CEO Digital Footprint CEO Communication Excellence CEO Social Excellence CEO Responsibility Excellence CEO Investor Excellence

4% more CEO mentions

Last month, the .companion CEO metrics bot found 4% more CEO menti�ons than the average of the previous month's average. Overall, 40% of men�tions captured by the CEO Echo were generated by editorial online content, while social media generated 60%. In November, CEO Echo content saw engagement drop by 99%. 34% of all CEO menti�ons were related to financial news, meaning they simply referred to company figures that are o�en required to be disclosed by law. In contrast, the context of 66% of men�tions was linked to corporate agendas. Overall, the tonality of menti�ons was equally positi�ve and negati�ve.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail CEO, dominates with 25% CEO Echo coverage

What role does a CEO play in a company's overall corporate messaging, whether voluntary or involuntary? The CEO Digital Footprint aims to answer this question.

In November, Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail, received the highest amount of media coverage. His share of voice totalled 24.8%, the largest footprint of all top board members. In second place was Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, with 4.3%, and Jim Ovia, CEO of Zenith Bank, took the third spot with 2.9% share of all men�tions. 97% of conversa�tions around Thompson’s echo were not related to company financials, and thus were above average for agenda-driving topics and content. 5% of the Royal Mail CEO's echo came from editorial media and 95% from social media. Content that men�tioned Thompson generated 5 interacti�ons (clicks, shares, likes) per men�tion. This shows that audiences are somewhat indifferent and made Thompson the 106th most engaged CEO in the ranking. In total, men�tions for Simon Thompson were nega�tive significantly more o�ften than positi�ve. We can assume this had a corresponding impact on his overall reputa�tion.

Communication Excellence

Heineken’s CEO, Dolf van den Brink, takes the number 1 spot

Two common goals widely shared by media teams are communicating key messages and building a favorable reputation, both of which rely heavily on editorial mentions. The Communication Excellence ranking analyses and aggregates media volume (removing financial report listings).

Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken, was ranked first in November. Outside of the paywall, 95% of his digital echo discussed the CEO in stories beyond financial figures. Stories generated 60 engagements per mention, signifying readers are highly interested. Furthermore, coverage was significantly more positive than negative. As a result, the response to Heineken’s CEO received 5.6 points. Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS came in second place with a score of 4.3 and Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, took third place with a Communication Excellence score of 3.0 points.

Social Excellence

Jason Chen, Acer’s CEO, wins first place

These days, simply having a social media profile is not enough. If you want to have an impact on opinion leaders outside of editorial offices, or on consumers and digital elites who are not easily accessible through the mass media, you have to be mentioned frequently on social media. The Social Excellence Index answers whether a company's attempts at this have been successful.

Last month, Jason Chen, CEO of Acer, topped the ranking with a Social Excellence score of 3.1 points. 64% of the conversations came from social media and engagement was somewhat indifferent with 6 interactions per mention. Moreover, the sentiments of his mentions were 43% positive, meaning Chen was ahead of runners-up Keith Farlinger, CEO of BDO, with 2.5 points and Moshe Lari, CEO of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, who placed third with 2.4 points.

Responsibility Excellence

Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken, has the highest number of men�tions surrounding social responsibility

The .companion metrics bot also determines whether CEOs appear in the digital media as leaders in the context of the UN's sustainable development goals, e.g. in the context of social responsibility or climate and environmental protection. Our Responsibility Index shows how well this has been achieved. For this index, the metrics bot only analyses mentions related to sustainability-related topics.

In November, Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken, saluted us from first place in the responsibility ranking, with 81% of Heineken CEO's mentions related to social responsibility topics. His engagement rate was 69 which can be considered highly engaged. The tonality of media conversations was significantly more positive than negative. Overall, Brink’s Responsibility Index came to 6.0 points. Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, followed in second place with 4.2 points, and Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, in third place with 2.9 points.

Investor Excellence

Dave Mosley, CEO of Seagate Technology, takes the number 1 spot for the financial echo

CEO mentions in the context of balance sheet figures offer little scope for setting content-related agendas but are crucial for building investor confidence. In this environment, the metrics bot determines which CEOs were mentioned from a financial standpoint, forming an index for investor communication.

In November, the .companion metrics bot identified Seagate Technology's CEO, Dave Mosley, as the top communicator for investors after he achieved 11.1 points. 83% of his mentions were related to the financial environment, which is 1.3 times this month's average. His readership was highly interested, indicated by an engagement rate of 160, and he experienced significantly more negative than positive comments. He is followed in second and third place by James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, with 2.8 points and Matthias Zachert, CEO of Lanxess (2.7 points).

Media conversations were tracked and analyzed globally with the help of the market-leading monitoring tool, Meltwater

All content is in German and/or English and publicly accessible across websites, forums, and social media

The text and content of the CEO Echo are generated automatically by the .companion metrics bot

All Excellence index values are based on three criteria:

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context

2. How many of those mentions were positive

3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received

_______________________



Previous CEO Echo results

