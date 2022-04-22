As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2022 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

Total CEO Digital Footprint CEO Communication Excellence CEO Social Excellence CEO Responsibility Excellence CEO Investor Excellence

March 2022 CEO Echo rankings

93% more CEO mentions

Last month, the .companion CEO metrics bot found 93% more CEO mentions than the average of the previous month. Overall, 38% of mentions captured by the CEO Echo were generated by editorial online content, while social media generated 62%. In March, CEO Echo content saw engagement drop by 19%. 35% of all CEO mentions were related to financial news, meaning they simply referred to company figures that are often required to be disclosed by law. In contrast, the context of 65% of mentions was linked to corporate agendas. Overall, the tonality of mentions was more negative than positive.

Mark Schneider, Nestle CEO, dominates with 27% CEO Echo coverage

What role does a CEO play in a company's overall corporate messaging, whether voluntary or involuntary? The CEO Digital Footprint aims to answer this question.

In March, Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle, received the highest amount of media coverage. His share of voice totaled 27.3%, the largest footprint of all top board members. In second place was Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, with 6.1%, and Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, took the third spot with 4.5% share of all mentions. 99% of conversations around Schneider's echo were not related to company financials and thus were above average for agenda-driving topics and content. 1% of Nestle's CEO echo came from editorial media and 99% from social media. Content that mentioned Schneider generated 6 interactions (clicks, shares, likes) per mention. This shows that audiences are indifferent about Schneider and made Schneider the 191st most engaged CEO in the ranking. In total, mentions of Ulf Mark Schneider were significantly more negative than positive. We can assume this had a corresponding impact on his overall reputation.

Communication Excellence

3M's CEO, Mike Roman, takes the number 1 spot

Two common goals widely shared by media teams are communicating key messages and building a favorable reputation, both of which rely heavily on editorial mentions. The Communication Excellence ranking analyses and aggregates media volume (removing financial report listings).

Mike Roman, CEO of 3M was ranked first in March. Outside of the paywall, 53% of his digital echo discussed the CEO in stories beyond financial figures. Stories generated 6530 engagements per mention, signifying readers are highly interested. Furthermore, coverage was more positive than negative. As a result, the response to 3Ms' CEO received 32.1 points. Lara Boro, CEO of Economist came in second place with a score of 3.3 and David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock International, took third place with a Communication Excellence score of 2.5 points.

Social Excellence

John Elkann, EXOR/Ferrari's CEO, wins first place

These days, simply having a social media profile is not enough. If you want to have an impact on opinion leaders outside of editorial offices, or on consumers and digital elites who are not easily accessible through the mass media, you have to be mentioned frequently on social media. The Social Excellence Index answers whether a company's attempts at this have been successful.

Last month, John Elkann, CEO of EXOR/Ferrari topped the ranking with a Social Excellence score of 4.3 points. 84% of the conversation came from social media and his engagement was somewhat indifferent with 9 interactions per mention. Moreover, the sentiment of his mentions was 22% positive, meaning Elkann was well ahead of runners-up Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Puma with 3.1 points, and Rainer Seele, CEO of OMV Group who placed third with 2.8 points.

Responsibility Excellence

Mike Roman, CEO of 3M, has the highest number of mentions surrounding social responsibility

The .companion metrics bot also determines whether CEOs appear in the digital media as leaders in the context of the UN's sustainable development goals, e.g. in the context of social responsibility or climate and environmental protection. Our Responsibility Index shows how well this has been achieved. For this index, the metrics bot only analyses mentions related to sustainability-related topics.

In March, Mike Roman, CEO of 3M saluted us from first place in the responsibility ranking, with 48% of 3M's CEO mentions related to social responsibility topics. His engagement rate was 7221 which can be considered highly engaged. The tonality of media conversations was significantly more positive than negative. Overall, Roman's Responsibility Index came to 20.2 points. Lara Boro, CEO of Economist, followed in second place with 2.6 points, and Gordon Riske, CEO of Kion, in third place with 2.4 points.

Investor Excellence

Christian Mumenthaler, CEO of Swiss RE, takes the number 1 spot for the financial echo

CEO mentions in the context of balance sheet figures offer little scope for setting content-related agendas but are crucial for building investor confidence. In this environment, the metrics bot determines which CEOs were mentioned from a financial standpoint, forming an index for investor communication.

In March, the .companion metrics bot identified Swiss RE's CEO, Christian Mumenthaler, as the top communicator for investors after he achieved 4.5 points. 82% of his mentions were related to the financial environment, which is 1.5 times this month's average. His readership was highly interested, indicated by an engagement rate of 395.6 and he experienced significantly more positive than negative comments. He is followed in second and third place by Gordon Riske, CEO of Kion, with 4.1 points, and Reiner Winkler, CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG(4.0 points).

Media conversations were tracked and analyzed globally with the help of the market-leading monitoring tool, Meltwater

All content is in German and/or English and publicly accessible across websites, forums, and social media

The text and content of the CEO Echo are generated automatically by the .companion metrics bot

All Excellence index values are based on three criteria:

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context

2. How many of those mentions were positive

3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received

