As critical figureheads, Chief Executive Officers play a key role in how corporations are perceived by the public, and so it's vital that organizations keep their fingers on the pulse of CEO-focused media.

In collaboration with .companion, a data consultancy and KPI expert, Meltwater presents the 2022 CEO Echo; a monthly media intelligence analysis of CEOs heading up some of the world's largest brands. The ranking leverages Meltwater's media intelligence capabilities and automated analysis by the .companion bot to offer readers highlights and benchmarks across the following areas:

August 2022 CEO Echo rankings

33% less CEO mentions

Last month, the .companion CEO metrics bot found 33% less CEO mentions than the average of the previous month. Overall, 52% of mentions captured by the CEO Echo were generated by editorial online content, while social media generated 48%. In August, CEO Echo content saw engagement drop by 68%. 49% of all CEO mentions were related to financial news, meaning they simply referred to company figures that are often required to be disclosed by law. In contrast, the context of 51% of mentions was linked to corporate agendas. Overall, the tonality of mentions was equally positive and negative.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, dominates with 6% CEO Echo coverage

What role does a CEO play in a company's overall corporate messaging, whether voluntary or involuntary? The CEO Digital Footprint aims to answer this question.

In August, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, received the highest amount of media coverage. His share of voice totalled 5.8%, the largest footprint of all top board members. In second place was Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen, with 5.2%, and Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, took the third spot with 4.9% share of all mentions. 42% of conversations around Gelsinger’s echo were not related to company financials and thus were average for agenda-driving topics and content. 36% of the Intel CEO's echo came from editorial media and 64% from social media. Content that mentioned Gelsinger generated 5 interactions (clicks, shares, likes) per mention. This shows that audiences are somewhat indifferent and made Gelsinger the 150th most engaged CEO in the ranking. In total, mentions for Pat Gelsinger were equally positive as they were negative. We can assume this had a corresponding impact on his overall reputation.

Communication Excellence

Etihad Airways’ CEO, Tony Douglas, takes the number 1 spot

Two common goals widely shared by media teams are communicating key messages and building a favorable reputation, both of which rely heavily on editorial mentions. The Communication Excellence ranking analyses and aggregates media volume (removing financial report listings).

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways, was ranked first in August. Outside of the paywall, 77% of his digital echo discussed the CEO in stories beyond financial figures. Stories generated 173 engagements per mention, signifying readers are highly interested. Furthermore, coverage was significantly more positive than negative. As a result, the response to Etihad Airways’ CEO received 4.9 points. Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus came in second place with a score of 3.7 and Wolfgang Anzengruber, CEO of Verbund, took third place with a Communication Excellence score of 3.0 points.

Social Excellence

Frank Appel, DHL’s CEO, wins first place

These days, simply having a social media profile is not enough. If you want to have an impact on opinion leaders outside of editorial offices, or on consumers and digital elites who are not easily accessible through the mass media, you have to be mentioned frequently on social media. The Social Excellence Index answers whether a company's attempts at this have been successful.

Last month, Frank Appel, CEO of DHL, topped the ranking with a Social Excellence score of 3.5 points. 49% of the conversation came from social media and his engagement was somewhat indifferent with 8 interactions per mention. Moreover, the sentiments of his mentions were 2% positive, meaning Appel was ahead of runners-up Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, with 3.0 points and Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, who placed third with 2.6 points.

Responsibility Excellence

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh, has the highest number of mentions surrounding social responsibility

The .companion metrics bot also determines whether CEOs appear in the digital media as leaders in the context of the UN's sustainable development goals, e.g. in the context of social responsibility or climate and environmental protection. Our Responsibility Index shows how well this has been achieved. For this index, the metrics bot only analyses mentions related to sustainability-related topics.

In August, Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh, saluted us from first place in the responsibility ranking, with 67% of Vossloh CEO's mentions related to social responsibility topics. His engagement rate was 335 which can be considered highly engaged. The tonality of media conversations was significantly more positive than negative. Overall, Schuster’s Responsibility Index came to 7.2 points. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler, followed in second place with 3.9 points, and Gunnar Groebler , CEO of Salzgier, in third place with 3.4 points.

Investor Excellence

Jochen Klösges, CEO of Aareal Bank, takes the number 1 spot for the financial echo

CEO mentions in the context of balance sheet figures offer little scope for setting content-related agendas but are crucial for building investor confidence. In this environment, the metrics bot determines which CEOs were mentioned from a financial standpoint, forming an index for investor communication.

In August, the .companion metrics bot identified Aareal Bank's CEO, Jochen Klösges, as the top communicator for investors after he achieved 6.1 points. 100% of his mentions were related to the financial environment, which is 1.7 times this month's average. His readership was highly interested, indicated by an engagement rate of 514.6, and he experienced significantly more positive than negative comments. He is followed in second and third place by Heinz Jürgen Bertram , CEO of Symrise, with 3.6 points and Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice Group (3.4 points).

Media conversations were tracked and analyzed globally with the help of the market-leading monitoring tool, Meltwater

All content is in German and/or English and publicly accessible across websites, forums, and social media

The text and content of the CEO Echo are generated automatically by the .companion metrics bot

All Excellence index values are based on three criteria:

1. How often the respective CEO is mentioned in a certain context

2. How many of those mentions were positive

3. How many engagements did those posts and articles received

_______________________



