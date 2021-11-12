Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Report

IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report: A Media Impact Analysis

The Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), a series by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), looks at the current state of the climate, including how climate change is progressing and the role of human influence in this process.

After a stark 'code red for humanity' warning was issued by IPCC, the Sixth Assessment report was highly covered by the media

We wanted to better understand the media's reaction to this.

This IPCC Sixth Assessment Media Impact Report by Meltwater Details:

  • Key industries that have been mentioned within AR6 media coverage
  • What topics and themes industry-specific coverage has focused on
  • How the IPCC report ultimately affects the mentioned industries

Download Meltwater's Sixth Assessment Media Impact Report and inform corporate decision-making today.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...