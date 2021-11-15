UN Sustainable Development Goals Monitor

Benchmark leading companies towards their SDG visibility

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) have been set up by the United Nations as part of embracing economic development, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

Governments and companies should adapt in order to meet the 17 SDG's by 2030. But how are we currently standing - especially looking at the world's leading companies and industries?

Online Monitoring of SDG per industry & company

We provide an interactive dashboard that visualizes the online visibility of the SDG's in conjunction with certain industries and leading companies. Discover which SDG's have the biggest online visibility and what companies are at the forefront of achieving a better future.

Economic Development

This dimension focuses on encouraging sustained economic growth by achieving higher levels of productivity and through technological innovation.¹ What industries and companies are leading in terms of visibility towards economic growth?

Social Inclusion

Social inclusion focuses on the eradication of poverty, the reduction of inequalities, employment generation, the promotion of cooperatives, family, the role of civil society, older persons and aging, youth, disability, and indigenous peoples.²

Environmental Sustainability

Environmental sustainability aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.³

Interactive SDG Dashboard

Companies are an integral part in achieving economic development and environmental sustainability. By measuring billions of online documents and conversations, we are able to showcase how companies are advancing towards a better future.

Analyzing the future

Filter for SDG, industry, company or country and get direct get powerful insights visualized in mentions and hashtags.

