In 2025, the decision to “buy local” or source certain goods domestically has gained new weight with the onset of this year’s tariff wars. Movements like “Buy Canadian” have taken off in response, fueled by consumers seeking to express their national pride and support their domestic economies. And on smaller scales, purchasing initiatives garnering support for neighborhood businesses, local artisans, regional producers, and more have gained steam with similar aims. Where does the “buy local” movement currently stand? We used our social listening solution to learn more about how this conversation is shaping up online.

Unless otherwise noted, the following analysis is based on data from sources including broadcast, news, blogs, forums, podcasts, product reviews, and social media platforms like X, Reddit, YouTube, and Pinterest.

How much are people talking about “buy local” movements?

Mentions of “buy local” keywords, phrases, and topics have increased by 10% from March 15 to September 15, 2025, compared to September 14, 2024, to March 14, 2025.

From March 15 to September 15, 2025, overall discussions of shopping local and related terms were up 10% compared to the six months prior. In that time, the volume of positive discussions increased by 30%, compared to 12% growth of negative ones.

This X post highlights fragrances produced in Indonesia, saying “Honestly, all of them smell amazing and SO FRAGRANT.”

A few key themes emerged. First, mentions of shopping local in relation to beauty and fashion increased by 23%, with a focus on celebrating local designers, artisans, and manufacturers. From clothes to fragrance, locally produced products meet some consumers’ desires to buy items that are unique, personally meaningful, and potentially carrying smaller carbon footprints.

Learn more about consumer habits and preferences in fashion from our Luxury Fashion Resale insights report.

Next, mentions of buying local in relation to health topics like access to nutritious foods and meals, increased by 135%. From posts urging support for local farmers to videos offering tips for growing your own herbs, some health-focused communities on social media are using locally grown or sourced food as shorthand for “organic” or “unadulterated.”

Lastly, mentions of buying local increased most in discussions of cars and other vehicles at a whopping 227%. This surge was largely driven by broadcast and news coverage of the trade wars’ impact on the auto industry, as well as company announcements about local manufacturing initiatives.

Dive deeper into the impact of tariffs in the automotive industry with our Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles report.

How are tariffs impacting “buy local” movements?

Mentions of “buy local” keywords, phrases, and topics in relation to tariffs have increased by 26% from March 15 to September 15, 2025 compared to September 14 to March 14, 2025.

While buying locally was once associated with sustainability and environmental initiatives, in 2025 its associations are largely political, related to national pride and self-reliance. Mentions of buying local and tariffs or related terms increased by 26% from March 15 to September 15, 2025, compared to the six months prior. By comparison, in the same time period mentions of buying local and sustainability decreased by 7%. The growth of the tariffs discussion was primarily driven by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public statements urging citizens to purchase Indian-made goods instead of foreign ones. This came in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods in late August.

Buy local: Key takeaways for marketers and brands

Buying local doesn’t just evoke a trip to the neighborhood farmers market anymore. It and related movements have become location- and context-specific in important ways.

“Buy local” has different implications across sectors. While uniqueness, craft, and sustainability are the focuses in “buy local” movements in fashion and beauty, “clean” living and personal control take center stage in food. Meanwhile, in the automotive and related industries, buying local is much more closely tied to economic national pride. Marketers need to tailor their messaging according to how “buy local” language is evolving in their specific sectors, and even regions.

Local purchasing is now evoked more in political context than ethical ones in many places. Using social listening to stay on top of how this conversation is evolving is crucial. Otherwise, marketers risk missing important context that can make all the difference between creating a culturally intelligent campaign or a potentially tactless one.

Localism can impact brand trust. The tariff and trade wars have made local production a marketing asset for many brands while creating new challenges for others. Understanding how your current and target audiences talk about sourcing and buying goods will reveal opportunities to shift strategies and messaging in the months and years ahead.