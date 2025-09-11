The Most Talked About Moments and Brands of the 2025 US Open

Tennis fans around the world look forward to the US Open every year, and the 2025 tournament didn’t disappoint. From Naomi Osaka’s custom, bedazzled Labubu dolls to thrilling wins from this year’s champions, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, there was something for everyone to enjoy and discuss online.

Along with the icons on the court and the stars in the bleachers, brands took the spotlight as player and tournament sponsors, boosting visibility and generating engagement along the way. We used our consumer intelligence solution to dig into the major talking points and brands from this year’s tournament. Read on to check out some highlights. And for a full analysis, download our exclusive US Open 2025 Insights Dashboard exploring the performance of top brand sponsors, including Rolex, La Roche-Posay, Dove, Nike, and more.

Unless otherwise noted, the data below analyzes conversations about the US Open across various platforms, including television, radio, podcasts, forums, websites, blogs, and social media platforms, such as X, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and others.

Discussions about the US Open were up 60% year over year.

Our analysis found that from August 18 to September 7, 2025, there were more than 1.33 million mentions of the US Open, a 60% increase from the about 829,000 mentions generated last year. Unsurprisingly, engagement and post volume spiked with the tournament final on September 7. However, activity in and beyond the stands was a driving force in the conversation.

The day of the finals, 23% of mentions of the US Open were focused on US President Donald Trump’s attendance. Meanwhile, the second-biggest day for engagement was September 5, when 9% of the day’s total 7.47 million actions were generated by Alcaraz’s celebratory social media post after his semifinals win against Novak Djokovic.

And finally, August 31 saw the third-biggest engagement spike thanks to the online firestorm that erupted around the moment an adult spectator snatched a hat away from a child in the stands. The moment, captured on live television, went viral online, and the offending spectator was subsequently identified and publicized in an incident that echoed “Coldplaygate” from earlier this year.

Grey Goose was the top alcohol brand of the 2025 US Open, with 51% share of voice (SOV).

Our analysis of five leading alcohol brands that were US Open sponsors — Grey Goose, Dobel Tequila, Aperol, Heineken, and Moët & Chandon — found that Grey Goose generated the most buzz by far in terms of both post volume and engagement. Nearly 95% of brand mentions, and 56% of related engagement actions, focused on Honey Deuce, the official cocktail of the tournament, which features Grey Goose vodka. However, the brand’s biggest surge of engagement on August 27 was thanks to a single post from influencer J Mulan.

The post generated about 370,000 engagement actions, making up nearly 33% of Grey Goose’s total engagement for the tournament. According to data from our influencer marketing solution, J Mulan’s post tagging Grey Goose and the US Open achieved a 153.77% engagement rate and over $3.6 million in Estimated Media Value.

Get a full deep dive into brand sponsorship performance at the US Open via our exclusive insights dashboard. See which finance brands captured the spotlight, which alcohol brands stirred conversation, which sports brands commanded attention, and more.

Nike was the top sportswear brand of the 2025 US Open, with 65% SOV.

Our analysis found that Nike beat Lacoste, Adidas, New Balance, and On to be the top sportswear brand sponsor of the 2025 US Open. Mentions of Nike accounted for 65% of all sports brand mentions, as well as 52% of engagement actions.

Lacoste came in second place with 21% SOV. The majority of those mentions, at 61%, referenced the brand’s ambassador, Djokovic. By contrast, Nike’s mentions were more diversified, with 23% of posts mentioning brand ambassador Naomi Osaka. This suggests that though volume helps drive Nike’s visibility, Lacoste’s ambassador alignment is especially effective.

US Open takeaways for marketers

There’s more to explore in our full US Open 2025 Dashboard, but in the meantime, here are a couple of lessons marketers can take away from the above data: