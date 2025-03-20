Understand the world of luxury fashion resale

Secondhand, pre-owned, pre-loved, used — call it what you want, but the online resale sector is transforming the luxury fashion industry and reshaping consumer demands along with it. Skip past the assumptions and get to the heart of what’s driving excitement with our data-driven Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale report.

Download this report to uncover:

The resale platforms most associated with top luxury brands

The emotional drivers behind the sector’s most talked about items

How resale is reshaping the way consumers look at luxury

The most talked about purchase drivers

Check out Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale for a deeper understanding of what resonates with today’s secondhand luxury shoppers.