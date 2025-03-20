Skip to content
Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale

Understand the world of luxury fashion resale  

Secondhand, pre-owned, pre-loved, used — call it what you want, but the online resale sector is transforming the luxury fashion industry and reshaping consumer demands along with it. Skip past the assumptions and get to the heart of what’s driving excitement with our data-driven  Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale report. 

Download this report to uncover:

  • The resale platforms most associated with top luxury brands
  • The emotional drivers behind the sector’s most talked about items
  • How resale is reshaping the way consumers look at luxury
  • The most talked about purchase drivers

Check out Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale for a deeper understanding of what resonates with today’s secondhand luxury shoppers.

