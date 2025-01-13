Skip to content
Report

Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles

A white car plugged into a silver white charging station for Meltwater's Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles report.

Rev up your marketing with data-driven takeaways 

Which EV brands are winning the race for global awareness? What topics do EV consumers discuss most and why? How can marketers discover and connect with untapped audiences? Get the data-backed answers to these questions and more in this analysis of the EV sector.

In this report, you’ll learn:

  • The top brands dominating global news coverage 
  • Key stats on EV ownership conversations online
  • New opportunities to connect with consumers

Get your marketing strategies up to speed with customer needs in our Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles report.

