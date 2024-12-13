Generative AI Content Creation: The Future of Creativity

Generative AI content creation has turned content marketing on its head, giving marketers new ways to compete and get ahead. But it hasn’t been without its challenges. The idea that “content can create itself” is something of a fallacy, as generative AI tools require a great deal of human creativity and skill to return the greatest benefits.

Content creation using AI involves more than research and prompting. The outputs are rarely perfect; they often require extensive editing to match your tone and style while meeting reader expectations.

There’s also the need to differentiate your content from other AI-generated content on similar topics. Otherwise, content starts to look the same, which can devalue your message and make it harder for you to stand out.

To get the most from your content creation generative AI tools, you need to understand what they do best, where they fall short, and how to balance them with human expertise.

Let’s explore the value of generative AI content creation and the tools you can use to rise to a new era of digital creativity.

Contents:

What Is Generative AI in Content Creation?

Gen AI in content creation uses algorithms and natural language prompts to create text, images, audio, and videos related to the prompt. Users can input a request into generative AI tools (ChatGPT is one of many examples) and receive content that matches their request.

Generative AI and content creation are merging more frequently these days. We’re seeing marketers and PR professionals using gen AI tools in a wide range of activities, including but not limited to:

Blog posts

Social media captions

Email subject lines and copy

FAQs and knowledge bases

Video clips

Static images

Text-to-speech voice overs

Press releases

Headline generation

Audience persona building

Content summaries

Meeting transcripts

There’s ample opportunity to use generative AI content creation to make content marketing tasks faster, easier, and more effective.

TIP: Learn more about Meltwater's exciting new gen AI capabilities in our Mid-Year and Year-End product releases!

What Is the Primary Advantage of Using Generative AI in Content Creation?

The primary advantage of using generative AI in content creation is time savings. Marketers are constantly being tasked to do more with fewer resources and in less time. Adding AI in content creation can help marketers quickly churn out content to meet deadlines.

AI content marketing tools are always available (including after business hours and on weekends and holidays). They’re always ready for brainstorming, no coffee required. Furthermore, they can help users push beyond creative blocks while using data to generate ideas.

Combined, these benefits allow users to move projects forward faster — offload inefficient or mentally tasking jobs to AI tools, then use the output to get several steps closer to the end goal.

However, there’s an art to this process. Using AI to craft first drafts and other content doesn’t automatically save time, especially if the output needs substantial editing.

You might also need to allow time for:

Fact-checking

Proofreading

SEO optimization

Adding internal and external links

Aligning to your tone of voice and style

Ensuring proper flow

Gauging the quality of the content (and fixing it if it isn’t up to par)

Simply put, AI isn’t suited for all types of content creation if time savings are a top priority. Marketers should explore what various AI tools do well so they can delegate the right tasks to the right tool (or not at all).

TIP: Learn more about the many AI tools available in our software round-up articles, 7 Best AI Tools for PR and Top 12 AI Communication Tools.

How Generative AI is Transforming Content Creation

Generative AI for content creation is shaking things up in digital marketing, for better or worse depending on your perspective. Let’s look at some specific ways marketers are using content creation AI to improve the way they work.

Speed up content production

Creating high-quality content is time-consuming. It can take hours to create a single piece of content, including the time required to research topics and keywords, draft the content, make edits, get final approval, and publish.

Generative AI for content creation can speed up part of this process by brainstorming ideas, generating drafts, and making suggestions for improvements. AI works in a fraction of the time of human team members, giving content creators a solid head start.

Personalize at scale

One of the standout features of generative AI is its ability to create personalized content for different audiences. For businesses, this means tailoring marketing campaigns, product recommendations, and even email newsletters.

AI doesn’t just produce content; it can also analyze audience data. This is a great way to better understand user behavior and create highly targeted content that speaks directly to each person.

TIP: For a comprehensive explanation of how to personalize your marketing efforts at scale, download our free Guide to Personalization at Scale!

Get an extra dose of creativity

To be clear, AI doesn’t create “new” content. It uses your input and the internet to generate content that suits your request. It is, by definition, derivative, based on the data a model has been trained on.

However, content creation using AI can inject creativity into your processes. Just like two heads are better than one, AI can provide an extra “brain” to get you thinking in another direction. You get ideas you might not have been exposed to otherwise, which can lead to more creative results.

Create interactive experiences

Generative AI isn’t limited to written content and images. Tools like AI-driven chatbots, virtual influencers, and characters can interact with users in real time, offering personalized conversations and engagement.

These tools are already transforming industries like gaming, entertainment, and customer service, making these experiences feel more engaging and lifelike. When applied to marketing and PR, you can craft unique experiences while speaking to your audience at scale.

Tap into specialized skills

Good content creation requires special skills, from writing and SEO to video editing. These skills are becoming more accessible, thanks to generative AI content creation.

For example, AI-powered video editors can automatically edit footage, suggest cuts, add transitions, and generate voiceovers. Creators can produce high-quality video content with minimal effort, and even small businesses or individuals with little or no experience can create professional-looking videos.

The Benefits of Using Generative Al for Content Creation

Marketers are turning to AI in marketing for a wide range of reasons and benefits. No matter your use cases or AI content marketing tools, the following benefits typically apply:

More opportunities to create content, thanks to faster production

The ability to react quickly to trending topics

Real-time engagement with chatbots or virtual assistants

Consistency in tone and style

An endless supply of content ideas

Complete multimedia content marketing, including text, images, videos, and audio

Repurposed content in minutes

Lower content production costs

Deeper data analysis to guide content creation efforts

These benefits are just the beginning. Content creation using AI is still relatively new, and marketers continue to peel back the layers of its power.

The content creation generative AI tools you use can make a difference in your results and experience. New gen AI tools are emerging all the time, but we’ve narrowed our list to a few favorites.

ChatGPT

One of the OG’s of gen AI for content creation, ChatGPT is a free tool that can draft articles, press releases, and other text-based content in seconds. Just tell it what you need, and ChatGPT will craft the content. You can also upload files to build chatbots or knowledge bases.

The upgraded version of ChatGPT offers access to DALL-E, which uses natural language to create images. Users can specify a particular art style or other details to get a unique image they can use in their marketing campaigns. (No more stock photos!)

One word of caution: ChatGPT is known for being wordy, and its content might not be fully original, so it’s best to rewrite any text output or use it for ideation only. At the very least, run your final version through a plagiarism detector before publishing.

Meltwater

Content marketing success hinges on knowing your audience and being able to reach them authentically. This can be a complex process with many moving parts, from tracking trending topics to understanding how your audience is talking about those topics.

Meltwater removes the guesswork from the process by generating easy-to-understand insights based on data. The AI-driven platform combines media monitoring, social media management, consumer intelligence, and social listening so you can be everywhere, all at once.

Analyze your audience segments, see how your brand compares to competitors, and become part of important conversations.

Generate tons of insights (not just numbers) on demand so you can prepare your content strategy accordingly.

The Meltwater Suite also features gen-AI capabilities like our AI Press Release Generator that, and our AI Search Assistant, which can help you create complex social listening searches within our solution in a flash.

Want to see Meltwater in action? Click here and fill out the form below for a demo from one of our product experts!

Jasper

Jasper is made for marketing. Built on large language models, Jasper’s unique advantage is its ability to learn your tone and style so that generative AI content sounds more like you.

It caters to all parts of content marketing, including blog posts, emails, social media posts, and landing pages. It learns your writing style to help you craft end-to-end marketing campaigns faster.

Beautiful.ai

Beautiful.ai lets anyone create slideshows and presentations in minutes. More than just a set of templates, Beautiful can add quotes, create visuals like charts or graphs, and generate supporting content.

Beautiful reduces time spent on slide formatting and visual creation, giving you a professional-looking presentation in a fraction of the time. It will also remember your brand colors and styles to make slide creation even easier next time.

Fireflies.ai

There’s a ton of data buried in your meeting recordings, which can become useful insights if you have an easy way to tap into them. That’s what Fireflies.ai does best: It transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes voice recordings. No more having to listen to full recordings to get to the good stuff.

Fireflies.ai can also make notes searchable in case you’re looking for specific information. Just like a personal assistant, the platform will take notes in real time or via file upload (or even in in-person meetings!) and prepare your content accordingly.

Lavender

Lavender serves as your personal email coach to make your emails more likely to get opened and clicked on. Designed for sales teams, Lavender can also serve marketers and PRs by improving your language, making them more personalized, and fixing issues that might be hurting your sender score.

Get real-time coaching and suggestions, along with data and insights that show your email ROI and other metrics.

Synthesia

A leader in AI video creation, Synthesia takes your text-based content (such as blog posts or articles) and turns them into videos. You can choose an AI avatar and voice (or upload your own), then let the platform do the rest. Voila — you have repurposed content in video format to help you reach a wider audience.

This content creation AI video platform is a major time-saver. It doesn’t require extensive editing or specialized skills to use. It can also translate your recording in 140 languages to expand your reach even more.

Ethics and Responsible Use of Generative Al

Generative AI for content creation is still like the wild west; it can feel lawless and unpredictable. Safety and ethics in AI are evolving and will continue to do so as companies find new ways to use this technology.

It’s easy to get excited about all that AI can do, but it’s best to practice the following ethics to ensure you’re using it responsibly.

Be transparent about using AI in your content. Misleading your audience can erode brand trust.

Misleading your audience can erode brand trust. Look for and avoid bias. AI-generated responses can contain bias, so be sure to review and edit responses when needed.

AI-generated responses can contain bias, so be sure to review and edit responses when needed. Take accountability for mistakes. If an AI tool makes an error — whether it's factual inaccuracies, poor recommendations, or insensitive content — it’s the marketer's responsibility to address it.

Focus on quality over quantity. AI can speed up production, but don’t overproduce content to the point where quality takes a backseat.

Meltwater: Unlocking Efficient Creativity

Meltwater brings generative AI to its suite of data-driven marketing and PR to help you work smarter, not harder. AI analysis helps you better understand your audience, the media they rely on, and what’s important to them so you can reach them in authentic ways.

Learn more when you request a demo by filling out the form below.